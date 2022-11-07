ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
localmemphis.com

Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy reach agreement over Greensward

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The near-decade long battle between the Memphis Zoo and a group called the Overton Park Conservatory seems to be coming to an end. The battle has included everything from protests to demonstrations, even an arbitrator at one point appointed by the mayor. Back in March, both...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southerntrippers.com

12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try

While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Pastor Vance appears on Let’s Make A Deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal. Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show. He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer. “What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR
Thrillist

Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel

There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street

JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
JACKSON, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy