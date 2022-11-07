Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mid-South residents take shot at biggest Powerball jackpot ever
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — $1.9 billion. It was the biggest Powerball jackpot ever. After no winner was declared Saturday night, the prospect of winning the money brought Mid-South residents out in droves. FOX13 talked to people about where and what they’d do with all that money. The jackpot got...
localmemphis.com
Alcenia’s in downtown Memphis celebrates 25 years
Miss Betty Joyce opened Alcenia's on North Main as a way to survive after the death of her only son. It’s named for her late grandmother.
actionnews5.com
What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis. Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about the ‘Thank you for your Service’ luncheon happening at 11 a.m. November 10th at the guest house at Graceland Hotel.
localmemphis.com
Memphis Zoo and Overton Park Conservancy reach agreement over Greensward
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The near-decade long battle between the Memphis Zoo and a group called the Overton Park Conservatory seems to be coming to an end. The battle has included everything from protests to demonstrations, even an arbitrator at one point appointed by the mayor. Back in March, both...
‘People are dying’: Neighbors in some of Memphis’ oldest communities plagued by pollution
MEMPHIS, TENN. — Families in some Memphis neighborhoods have lived under smokestacks and hazy skies for generations. Now, residents who are living under a fear of pollution may soon get answers. Shelby County Health Director Dr. Michelle Taylor is working with the state health department to conduct a study...
Mid-Southeners suspicious of 2.4B Powerball delay
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The largest Powerball Jackpot ever, $2.4B, wasn’t announced until 11 hours later than it was supposed to be. As FOX13 found out, that has some Mid-Southerners more than a bit suspicious. Some Mid-Southerners said that, with the Powerball being announced so late, they feel like...
Keri Hilson, Bow Wow, Lil Scrappy and more perform at the Millennium Tour in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Millennium Tour made a stop in Memphis at the FedEx Forum over the weekend. It was a night of nostalgia and classic hits, featuring performances by Travis Porter, Day 26, Bobby V, Lil Scrappy, Sammie, Ying Yang Twins, Keri Hilson, Mario, Bow Wow and more.
COGIC unveils statue of church founder as 114th Holy Convocation begins in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the Church of God in Christ began its Holy Convocation Tuesday in Memphis for its 114th year, church leaders unveiled a new statue of founder Bishop Charles Harrison Mason. The bronze statue is located in front of historic Mason Temple at 930 Mason Street. Presiding...
Why the One Beale Project is on Hold?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The One Beale project is once again on hold, and on Monday, we got more clarity from the developer and the city as to why. “Look I get it, every company, individual, government, they make mistakes, they happen. The city government, in this instance, made one mistake too many,” said developer Chance Carlisle.
Burglars targeting Memphis house flippers
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Some house flippers were hoping to make some money fixing up homes in what they thought was an up-and-coming neighborhood near Crosstown but say criminals are eating into their profits. On Saturday, burglars were caught on camera removing items from one house under renovation on Garland Street in North Memphis. The property […]
MPD: Suspects steal Tesla from East Memphis restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for four people who they say stole a car from an East Memphis restaurant Saturday evening. The victim told police he discovered his Tesla was missing when he was leaving the Osaka restaurant on Poplar Avenue. Investigators say a video shows four males driving a four-door black Infiniti and […]
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
localmemphis.com
Memphis neighbors concerned after teenage girl shot in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 13-year-old was shot in Frayser Wednesday morning but thankfully is expecting to make a full recovery. Frayser community members spoke about what they’re urging leaders to do to prevent youth violence. “Get in the streets and not just stand beside the street activist at...
Pastor Vance appears on Let’s Make A Deal
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man will appear as a contestant on Let’s Make A Deal. Wednesday, Pastor Vance Starks will bring his wisdom to the show. He said that serving 20 years in law enforcement helps him raise awareness for male breast cancer. “What’s pink ain’t what you think, I see a sign back […]
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Nov. 1-7
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Krispy Wings – 901336 […]
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
Thrillist
Sleep Inside a Working Train Station at This Funky Memphis Hotel
There’s something alluring about train travel. Sure, it could be the chance to sit and watch the world go by, but it’s hard to overlook the way each railroad journey invokes that bygone era before cars became ubiquitous. If you wish to seek out vestiges of train rides past, you can hop aboard an American scenic train line or look for old-fashioned passenger cars like those on the Orient Express. Or you can opt to simply stay at the train station—specifically, at Memphis’s historic Central Station Hotel, a stylish accommodation situated inside a former rail hub where you can still catch a train.
Annual COGIC convocation kicks off tomorrow in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convocation is back in Memphis this week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. It’s been 11 years since the convention was last in Memphis, and it’s expected to boost businesses in the area.
WBBJ
Jackson police: Minor struck by vehicle while crossing street
JACKSON, Tenn. — A minor was transported to a medical facility in Memphis after being struck by a vehicle, police say. According to the Jackson Police Department, the incident occurred around 7:33 p.m. Tuesday night in east Jackson. JPD says a female minor was crossing the road near the...
5-month-old baby girl found dead at hotel, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A baby girl was found dead at a hotel early Tuesday morning. At approximately 8 AM, Memphis Police responded to a man-down call at the Travelodge hotel, on East Brooks Road in Whitehaven. When officers arrived, a 5-month-old baby girl was found dead. FOX13 reached out...
