Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class

COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon

Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot

Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing

Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut

Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s

At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week

“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.

Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes

FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
PHOTO GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Howard

Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row at Rupp Arena for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 95-63 win over Howard on Monday night in the college basketball season opener. To view the entire CI gallery, click on the center of the image below...
No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'

ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
