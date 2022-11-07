Read full article on original website
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa Queen
Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington Announces They Will File a Challenge if Trump Runs for President
Alexandria - A Historic City Embracing its Future
Jeff Bezos Looking Into Buying Washington Commanders
247Sports
Maryland Basketball welcomes one of its best recruiting classes in years on National Signing Day
Tuesday marked the early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Maryland basketball received signatures from three recruits expected to lay the bedrock for Kevin Willard's new program: IMG Academy (Fla.) guard Jamie Kaiser, St. Frances (Md.) guard Jahnathan Lamothe and Paul VI (Va.) guard DeShawn Harris-Smith. The three players...
umterps.com
Terps Sign DMV Trio as Part of Nation’s 11th-Best Recruiting Class
COLLEGE PARK, MD – The DMV focus continues for the Maryland men's basketball team as head coach Kevin Willard officially announced the signing of three four-star recruits on Wednesday. The trio of DeShawn Harris-Smith, Jamie Kaiser, Jr., and Jahnathan Lamothe ranks as the 11th-best class in the nation. Harris-Smith,...
247Sports
A tough loss and an offcourt controversy for Juan Dixon
Juan Dixon's Coppin State team nearly pulled off a huge upset Tuesday night, leading Georgetown by 12 in the second half and, after losing the lead, sinking a buzzer-beating three to send the game to overtime. But his team couldn't finish it off, falling 99-89, and that's not the only bad news for the Maryland basketball legend. He's also facing an off-court controversy.
fox5dc.com
DC Attorney General to make 'major announcement' about Washington Commanders
WASHINGTON - The District of Columbia Attorney General is preparing to make a major announcement regarding the Washington Commanders. According to a press release from Karl A. Racine's office, the press conference will begin at 1 p.m. on Thursday. Washington Commanders owners Dan and Tanya Snyder, along with other team...
travelawaits.com
7 Fantastic Experiences At Washington, D.C.’s Newest Must-Visit Spot
Visitors usually experience the nation’s capital as a city of marble and granite — all monuments, memorials, museums, and grand buildings. It’s easy to forget that the District of Columbia was established as a waterfront city, its location selected partly for its generous exposure to the Potomac River, providing an 18th-century gateway to the world.
NBC Washington
DC Election Results: Bowser Wins 3rd Term as Mayor; Voters OK More Pay for Tipped Workers
Incumbent Mayor Muriel Bowser became the second mayor in Washington, D.C., history to be elected to a third term. Voters in the District were also making decisions on several D.C. Council seats, and a majority voted yes on whether tipped workers should receive minimum wage before their tips. Muriel Bowser...
WTOP
DC’s Grillfish and sister restaurant The Pig are closing
Seafood-centric D.C. restaurant Grillfish is closing after 26 years as a West End staple. Sister restaurant The Pig is ending its 10 year run in Logan Circle as well. Nov. 12 is the final day for both restaurants. Grillfish, which opened in 1996, was a pioneer in committing to using...
Record Setting Powerball Drawing Makes Big Winners in Idaho, Oregon and Washington
Thanks to one of 48 states participating in the Powerball failing to process their sales and play data in time for the Monday, November 7 drawing, social media erupted into a flurry of hilarious memes and eye-brow-raising conspiracy theories. After delaying the draw, the winning numbers for the $2.04 billion...
buffalonynews.net
Maryland blitzes Niagara in Kevin Willard's debut
Slimmed-down Donta Scott scored 18 points to help Maryland deliver new coach Kevin Willard a 71-49 victory over Niagara in his Terrapins debut on Monday in College Park, Md., in the season opener for both teams. Charlotte transfer Jahmir Young tallied 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists while Hakim...
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Update on D.C. Area’s First Raising Cane’s
At the beginning of the year we let you know of Raising Cane’s planned expansion into the D.C. region, with the first restaurant planned for Sterling, VA at 45545 Dulles Eastern Plaza. We were informed by a representative of the company today that the Sterling location is now scheduled to open in mid-December. Raising Cane’s aims to open 14 stores in the next year, stretching from suburban Baltimore to the Richmond area, with more to on tap for 2023 including Bowie, Dumfries, Manassas and Springfield. No Montgomery County locations have been announced yet.
Where To Eat Around D.C. This Week For DMV Black Restaurant Week
“The National” fried chicken sandwich at Mélange in D.C., which is participating in DMV Black Restaurant Week. That’s right, DMV Black Restaurant Week is back. The event, which began Sunday and runs through Nov. 13, is a homegrown effort to boost Black-owned businesses in the restaurant world and larger hospitality industry.
Shared Electric Moped Company Revel Is Leaving D.C.
Revel, the company that first brought its Vespa-like shared electric “moped” to the District in 2019, is now leaving the city. In an email to riders, the company said it would stop operation on Nov. 22, but didn’t cite a reason. “This was a really hard decision...
Bowser Cruises To Third Term As D.C. Mayor, McDuffie Leads At-Large Race
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser cruised to a third term in office on Tuesday, cementing her place in modern city history by becoming only the second mayor to be elected to three consecutive terms — and the first woman to do so. And in a hotly contested race for an...
Maryland Decides: Parrott says he'll beat Trone by 100 votes
FREDERICK, Md. — Just 4,500 votes separate the leading candidates for Western Maryland’s Congressional house seat, but the final result of the race could become more clear Thursday night. Republican Delegate Neil Parrott, a Maryland Delegate, currently leads incumbent Democratic Rep. David Trone by two percentage points. Trone...
Reflecting on victims of La Plata, Maryland quadruple murder-suicide
LA PLATA, Md. — It was a horrific killing that shocked the entire La Plata, Maryland community. On Nov. 4, a 28-year-old man entered a Charles County home, killing his 21-year-old ex-girlfriend, Sara Mann, along with her 18-year-old brother, Kai Mann, and her 48-year-old mother Sommaly Mann. The shooter...
Winning $1M Powerball Ticket Sold To Lucky Maryland Lottery Player In Catonsville
It wasn’t a $2 billion windfall, but some Maryland Lottery players are still feeling lucky after cashing in big in the latest Powerball drawing, including a seven-figure prize on a ticket sold in Catonsville. Powerball players had to wait overnight to get their results, but it was worth it...
Scarlet Nation
PHOTO GALLERY: Kentucky vs. Howard
Our Cats Illustrated photo gallery puts you in the proverbial front row at Rupp Arena for sights and scenes from Kentucky's 95-63 win over Howard on Monday night in the college basketball season opener. To view the entire CI gallery, click on the center of the image below...
WBAL Radio
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District
Democrat Glenn Ivey wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 4th Congressional District, defeating Republican Jeff Warner, according to the Associated Press. The district comprises portions of Anne Arundel County and Prince George's County. Ivey served as Prince George's County State's Attorney from 2003-2011. He also served on County Executive...
No concession from Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox, but 'it's not looking good'
ANNAOLIS - Dan Cox acknowledged to supporters gathered at an Annapolis hotel Tuesday night it's "not looking good" in his bid to be Maryland's next governor. "I'm not going to lie to you. This is a very difficult race. I'm not doing as well as I'd hoped in places like Baltimore County," Cox said.Cox spoke for about four minutes, thanking his wife Valerie and running mate Gordana Schifanelli. Cox did not concede the race, although Wes Moore claimed victory amid AP projections of Moore's victory. Cox says many of the outstanding votes to be counted are Election Day votes. "It's just a very possible situation with the votes still to be counted," Cox said. "If we pull of 60-65 percent of those, we can still win this. Very, very, very possible."
Brooke Lierman makes history, becomes Maryland's first female Comptroller
Democratic candidate Brooke Lierman becomes the first woman elected to an independent statewide office in Maryland.
