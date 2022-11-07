Prince Harry Hopes to "Minimize the Fallout" His Memoir, 'Spare' Could Cause With the Rest of the Royal Family

Read full article on original website
Melanie Greeno
4d ago
here's a clue harrynoballs...IF this is REALLY what you wish then STOP putting YOURSELF in this position and keep YOUR wife's MOUTH shut or INSTITUTIONALIZE yourselves so you BOTH can get the help that you BOTH need BEFORE you SAY or DO anything else
Reply(17)
36
Emma Kotrlik
4d ago
They need to move on and stop "having " to be in the spotlight. Thought they wanted privacy. They are doing that all wrong!!!!!
Reply
21
Happy cat
4d ago
😹😹😹So attack and embarrass the family then expect them to "get over it". Yeah good luck with that!😹😹😹
Reply(1)
42
Related
Queen Elizabeth Allegedly Rejected Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's 'Inappropriate' Request To Live In Windsor Castle
It sounds like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's egos inflated quite a bit after they tied the knot in 2018. When the two became husband and wife, Queen Elizabeth II gifted the pair Frogmore Cottage, one of the properties on the grounds of royal family's iconic Windsor Castle — however, an insider claimed the couple wasn't satisfied with the offering.
msn.com
King Charles wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend his coronation but their presence could lead to ‘turmoil’, claims royal expert
While the guest list for King Charles' coronation is yet to be released, a royal expert has claimed that the King will want Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to attend, though their presence will likely cause trouble. King Charles' coronation will take place next year, but whether or not his...
Prince Harry Would Be 'Absolutely Devastated' If King Charles Decides To Cut Inactive Royals From Counsellors Of State Position
Though Prince Harry is no longer a senior member of the royal family, he will be upset if his father, King Charles, decides to cut inactive royals such as himself and Prince Andrew from the Counsellors of State position. Article continues below advertisement. According to British journalist Jonathan Sacerdoti, the...
Why A Royal Expert Believes The Consequences Of Prince Harry's Memoir Will Be 'Highly Destructive'
Royal fans are counting down the days until January 10 — the day when they can finally read Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare." When the book was initially announced in July 2021, Penguin Random House promised readers "an inspiring, courageous, and uplifting human story." However, the publisher's newest press release opens with a stark visual of Prince Harry and Prince William at Princess Diana's funeral. "With its raw, unflinching honesty, 'Spare' is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief," the description reads, in contrast to the earlier sunnier description.
Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'
After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
seventeen.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Reportedly Won't Spend Christmas with the Royal Family This Year
Don't bother putting "happy family photos of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrating Christmas with the royal family" on your holiday wishlist this year, because, according to recent reports, the Sussexes are going to be no-shows at the royal fam's festivities again this year. For a split second, it looked...
netflixjunkie.com
Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix
The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
If Prince Harry Trashes Camilla Parker Bowles in ‘Spare’ It Could Be the ‘Nail in the Coffin’ For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Claims Royal Expert
The contents of Prince Harry's upcoming 416-page book remain unknown, but royal expert Katie Nicholl expects an attack on Camilla Parker Bowles.
Meghan Markle Refused to Allow Kate Middleton to Take Pictures of Archie After His Birth, Royal Expert Claims
A royal commentator is claiming that Meghan Markle reportedly would not allow Kate Middleton to take the first pictures of Archie after his birth despite the princess's "generous" offer.
Chelsea Clinton and Her Husband Marc Mezvinsky’s Marriage Is So Sweet! See Rare Photos Together
Former first daughter Chelsea Clinton and her husband, Marc Mezvinsky, have a pretty epic love story! The pair first met back in the ‘90s when they were students and realized their connection was one of a kind. Since their nuptials in 2010, the happy couple have made a few rare appearances together in the public eye.
Archie and Lilibet are caught in the middle of royal drama and are not recognized as a Prince and Princess
Liliibet and ArchieRoyal family YouTube screenshot. British law says Archie and Lilibet are a prince and princess. British law states that the grandchildren of a reigning monarch automatically become a prince and princess but King Charles III has not yet acknowledged this regarding Archie and Lilibet the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. The law does not state that there are any stipulations like the parents having to be working royals or living in the UK. It does not matter whether or not the new king recognizes them or if Meghan haters and or racists don't believe they should have the titles the truth is these children were born with royal blood and their grandfather is the reigning monarch.
King Charles May Be Poised To Give Kate Middleton A Prestigious Royal Family Role
Kate Middleton — now the Princess of Wales — may soon assume a new responsibility within the British monarchy. She has spent years alongside William, Prince of Wales, as one of the most popular members of the royal family. First as a bride and now as a mother...
Royal Expert Claims Princes William and Harry Will Have ‘Incredibly Hard’ Time With Season 5 Scenes of ‘The Crown’
A royal expert claims that Princes William and Harry will have an 'incredibly hard' time with season 5 scenes of Netflix's 'The Crown.'
Why Prince Harry Reportedly Wants To Return To The UK Right Away
The last time Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visited the UK, they ended up staying there much longer than anticipated. Following the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opted to remain on and see out the official mourning period, per Express. They were front and center at various events honoring Her Majesty's memory, but the couple's presence caused more controversy than anything else.
Why Kate Middleton and Prince William Are ‘No Longer Joined at the Hip,’ According to Body Language Expert
Kate Middleton and Prince William are “no longer joined at the hip” - here’s what their body language says about their relationship, according to an expert.
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Meghan Markle Says 17-Month-Old Lilibet Has Started Walking: "I'm in the Thick of It"
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's youngest child is on the move. In the Nov. 1 episode of her podcast, "Archetypes," Markle revealed that 17-month-old Lilibet has taken her first steps and started walking. "I'm in the thick of it — toddling," the mom of two said of the princess's latest milestone.
King Charles Reportedly Made a Surprising Decision About His Living Arrangements & It's Proof That He's a Modern King
In his new position as reigning monarch of the U.K., King Charles III may be getting ready to change things up. According to a source at the Daily Mail, the royal has reportedly decided not to move to Buckingham Palace, a move that was previously reported as fact given the residence’s title as the monarch’s official home. Per the source, the palace will become the King’s “operational headquarters” as he continues to live with Queen Consort Camilla in Clarence House, their official residence since 2003. For Charles, not wanting to move stems from the palace’s sheer abundance. “I know he is...
Meghan Markle Finally Makes A Statement About The Queen's Death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96, Elle reported. As a result, the couple was able to participate in all of the mourning services for the late monarch. Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, in greeting mourners outside of Windsor Castle, and Meghan was even caught by cameras getting emotional at the queen's funeral, wiping a tear from her face as she watched the coffin being driven away (via Daily Mail).
Comments / 90