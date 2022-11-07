ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodbury, CT

i95 ROCK

Is It Legal to Sleep in Your Car in Connecticut?

Last year I made the stupid decision to drive from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Waterbury straight through. It was 1,500 miles and it took me around 23 hours. I almost fell asleep a couple of times during the trip in the overnight hours while I was passing through Ohio and towards the end when I was on 84 in Newtown and Southbury. Why didn't I stop? I thought I would be in some sort of trouble if I pulled over and caught a few winks in a parking lot on River Road or Rt.34.
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

8 Good Ways to Piss Off a Danbury Resident

Meditation, yoga, prayer and exercise are all good ways to reduce stress and avoid anger. What if you wanted to induce it? How would you go about that? If you wanted to piss someone off, what would you do? What would you say? There are 8 Ways to do it in my hometown, Danbury, Connecticut.
DANBURY, CT
westportlocal.com

And Also At Compo Beach

Not to be outdone by Sherwood Island visitors, Westporters flocked to Compo Beach also seeking some fun in the sun before the temperatures are expected return to somewhat normal for November, mid 50's, at least for Tuesday and Wednesday although they may be in the high 60's later in the week.
WESTPORT, CT
Bristol Press

Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti

Elizabeth (Chambrello) Masotti, 92, of Bristol, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 8th, 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on Jan. 24th, 1930, in Southington, and was a daughter of the late Cecelia and Frank Chambrello. Betty was an active parishioner of St. Anthony Church. She loved spending winters in Ft. Lauderdale and New Smyrna Beach, FL with her loving husband Vito Masotti. She also loved her home on Cedar Lake in Bristol.
BRISTOL, CT
Eyewitness News

Brush fire closes road in Middlefield

MIDDLEFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut state police have confirmed they are responding to a brush fire in Middlefield. Baileyville Rd. has been shutdown to traffic between Powder Hill Rd. and Long Hill Rd. There are no other details immediately available according to state police dispatchers. Police are asking motorists to...
MIDDLEFIELD, CT
sheltonherald.com

Shelton's Echo Hose fundraiser hit with return mailer problem

SHELTON — A postal problem has Echo Hose Ambulance reminding residents about all the options for donating to its nonprofit organization. Echo Hose Ambulance, which operates primarily through donations from the community, has started its major annual fundraising campaign, which consists of sending letters to households. Residents then send back donations in the envelopes included in the mailing.
SHELTON, CT
WTNH

6 North Haven homes evacuated due to brushfire

NORTH HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Six homes were evacuated after a brushfire burned Monday in Peters Rock Park, according to North Haven fire officials. The fire happened at about 6:45 p.m., and crews remained on site, as of about 9:45 p.m. The homes were evacuated due to dry conditions and high winds, according to fire […]
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Pain management, new technology for those navigating chronic pain

(WTNH) — Nearly 20 million Americans suffer from some form of chronic pain that can greatly interfere with their quality of life. This leaves many to seek out treatment to help alleviate what they’re going through. Dr. Oliver Hulland, a pain medicine specialist with the Hartford HealthCare Ayer Neuroscience Institute in New Haven, joined News […]

