BNSF $1.5B facility will bring ‘thousands of jobs to Barstow’The HD PostBarstow, CA
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Her Mother's Fiancé Said She Vanished Almost 20 Years Ago. What Happened To This Los Angeles Teen?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedLos Angeles, CA
Clippers’ Paul George is giving away 3 million dollars in free therapyB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Named the Best City in America for Soccer FansAmancay TapiaLos Angeles, CA
petapixel.com
LA Parking Lot Transformed into a Giant Photography Theater
The work of 35 street photographers was recently shown off on a giant projector in a Los Angeles parking lot. Projecting L.A. 2022 showcased the work of street photographers working in the local area in an unusual way. The photos had themes of homelessness, protests, tattoo culture, COVID, and more.
Twice
CAKE Comes To North America With Los Angeles Retail And Service Center
Swedish electric motorcycle manufacturer CAKE has opened the doors of its first North American CAKE :site in Los Angeles. The first :site outside of Europe, the space will serve as headquarters for CAKE’s North American sales and marketing. “Los Angeles was a natural choice when we planned our first...
change-links.org
Taste of Soul Came Back to Crenshaw
Where else can one find all in one place skate boarders and grandmothers; toddlers and teachers; ball players and bakers; concert goers and church members; ministers and musicians and oh yeah, THE BEST SOUL FOOD IN LA!?. No better place does all this come together with some of the most...
Are These Missing Women The Victims Of A Serial Killer The LAPD Hid From The Public For Over 20 Years?
Missing Women of California- Possible Grimm Sleeper VictimsThe Charley Project. In July 2010, California authorities arrested Lonnie Franklin, also known as the Grimm Sleeper. Lonnie was convicted of the murders of 10 women, one a teenage girl, and suspected in the multiple disappearances of several women in the Los Angeles area. According to People Magazine, his crime spree spanned from 1984 to 2007. He earned the name Grimm Sleeper because he remained dormant from 1988 to 2002. The Los Angeles Police Department was aware of a serial killer in the area. All the victims were African American women. They failed to warn the citizens of Los Angeles that a serial killer was preying on these women for over 20 years until 2007, reports Vanity Fair.
Robert Kraft, wife Dana Blumberg get chummy with LA mayoral candidate at Craig’s
Newlyweds Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg had a side of California politics with their meal at Craig’s in LA on Thursday night. The couple was spotted “looking cute” on a date night, when mayoral candidate Rick Caruso entered the room. We’re told Kraft and Caruso were quite...
foxla.com
VP Kamala Harris rallies for Karen Bass for LA Mayor at UCLA
LOS ANGELES - Vice President Kamala Harris spoke to a cheering crowd at a Get Out The Vote student rally at UCLA Monday, one day before the midterm elections, urging attendees to head for the polls while also enthusiastically backing mayoral hopeful Rep. Karen Bass. "I'm back in L.A., because...
lacar.com
LA Auto Show's Kentia Hall
Featured Image: Some of the most beautiful sites at the LA Auto Show can be seen in Kentia Hall - located below the South Hall of the LA Convention Center. Ah ... early November, fall is in the air, and the leaves on the palm trees are turning and … wait a minute … this is Los Angeles, palm trees don’t have leaves and the real big deal for this almost overwhelmingly car-centric town is decidely not the barely-noticeable change in the weather that’s in the air that the calender (and the ads for Winter Coats in the newspaper) seems to hint at. Nope, the real deal is the hundreth and fifteenth anniversary LA Auto Show set for November 18-27th at the LA Convention Center.
Huizar family members tell jury of cash allegedly provided by developer
Ex-Los Angeles City Councilman José Huizar saw his bank balance grow after he befriended a billionaire real estate mogul, and the good fortune extended to his family members, prosecutors alleged Monday in the federal criminal trial of the China-based developer and his company — both facing charges of bribing the former elected official to help with a planned hotel project in downtown L.A.
whatnowlosangeles.com
Stanley’s Lounge Looking to Make Debut in Westchester
A brand new restaurant/ lounge called Stanley’s Lounge is looking to make its debut in Westchester, located at 8741 S. La Tijera Blvd. The new 2,501-square-foot eatery comes from Gussem and Ella Kazemi, who also owns the next-door cafe, The Coffee Company. Following recent approval from the Los Angeles Planning Department, the husband-and-wife duo is on track to open this lounge, which will include a 394-square-foot patio and occasional entertainment. Ownership says they hope this lounge will be a place for people to rest and relax as a quiet-type lounge, an environment not often found at the many bars in the area.
Washington Examiner
Why are you twice as likely to be murdered in Los Angeles as in New York City?
Our friends over at The Heritage Foundation have an excellent report proving that the "Red State Murder Problem," a hypothesis published by left-wing think tank the Third Way, is actually a blue city murder problem. Of the top 30 cities with the highest murder rates, just two have Republican mayors (Lexington, Kentucky, and Jacksonville, Florida) and one is independent (Las Vegas, Nevada).
Fire at Iliad Bookshop in North Hollywood followed by outpouring of support from patrons, neighbors
The owner of a beloved bookstore in North Hollywood received an outpouring of support from customers and neighbors in the last few days.
beyondchron.org
Election Predictions: November 2022
Here are our predictions for national control of Congress, key California ballot measures, and local races in Los Angeles, Culver City, Santa Monica, West Hollywood, Berkeley, and Oakland. I cover so many local races that I had to do an accompanying San Francisco story. The success of past predictions can be checked via our Search box. Predictions are based on who and what I believe will win, not who or what I want to win (though this often converges).
Welcome to NELA's Eagle Rock
Spanish Revival architectural gem in Eagle Rock(David Clark, The Shelhamer Real Estate Group) Let me take you into the heart of Eagle Rock’s modern history, homes, must-haves, art culture, and vibrant real estate market!
Sfvbj.com
Burbank’s WeWork to Shutter
Coworking giant WeWork Inc. is closing its San Fernando Valley flagship location at Worthe Real Estate Group’s The Tower in Burbank. The Real Deal reported news of the closure, citing anonymous sources. Since 2017, WeWork has occupied 75,000 square feet at 3900 W. Alameda Ave. It remains unclear when...
Jackpot! Winning $2.04 billion Powerball ticket sold in Altadena
California has a new billionaire. A Powerball ticket sold at a convenience store in Altadena, an unincorporated area east of Los Angeles, matched all six numbers in Monday night’s record $2.04 billion jackpot, California Lottery officials announced Tuesday morning. The ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center at 15 W. Woodbury Road. “Somebody is holding […]
davisvanguard.org
Leaked Audio of Racist Remarks by L.A. City Councilmembers Sparks International Outrage and Lack of Trust in Los Angeles Political System
LOS ANGELES — In an anonymously leaked recording of a conversation from behind closed doors, three Los Angeles city councilmembers were caught making vulgar and offensive remarks while scheming to redraw council districts for political power. This scandal prompted a state investigation of the matter while shedding light on...
Pop Singer Aaron Carter Drowns In Lancaster Home
Singer Aaron Carter has died after apparently drowning at his Lancaster home Saturday morning, north east of Santa Clarita Around 11 a.m. paramedics were called to his home on Valley Vista Drive after reports of a drowning, according to TMZ. According to Los Angeles County Fire, his body was recovered from the pool. He was ...
foxla.com
LAFD working to pull man from river in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - Firefighters are working to pull a man from the water in Boyle Heights. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call in the 2700 block of East Washington Boulevard Tuesday evening where a man was being swept downstream in the area. Officials did not say how...
Evacuations ordered in LA, Orange counties due to storm
A significant storm system rumbled over Southern California Tuesday, soaking much of the region overnight and prompting evacuation orders in Los Angeles and Orange counties due to the threat of even heavier downpours that could prompt flooding and debris flows. National Weather Service forecasters noted that the first wave of...
theregistrysocal.com
30-Story Mixed-Use Tower Receives Approval from Los Angeles Planning Commission
More residential and office space will be coming to Los Angeles, following the approval of a 30-story mixed-use tower by the Los Angeles Planning Commission. The project, which is proposed by Jade Enterprises, would take shape along Main Street with completion likely by 2026. The project will be located at...
