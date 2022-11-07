ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Macungie Township, PA

WBRE

19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WBRE

79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Man who was severely injured in crash passes away

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176

BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863

U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say

Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police

Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Allentown House Fire Badly Burns 3 Homes: Report

Three homes were badly damaged in a fire in Allentown early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a report from LehighValleyLive.com. Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze in the 500 block of North Lumber Street at around 2 a.m. Officials were investigating what caused the fire, which started in a...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Daily Voice

28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner

A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

SUV flips after crash in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
ALLENTOWN, PA

