19-year-old dead after Schuylkill County crash
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police announced a young man died in a single-vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday morning. Officials say the driver, 19-year-old Michael Mislyan, was traveling east on SR 443 near Leckenbill Road, Wayne Township around 5:30 a.m. when he went off the road and crashed into a ditch. Troopers say […]
79-year-old woman dies in SUV rock wall crash
LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County coroner’s office confirms with Eyewitness News that one person has died after a car crashed on Interstate 81 Wednesday. Crews reported a car crashed into a rock wall near mile marker 172 on I-81 and the coroner was called to the scene. According to Pennsylvania State Police, a car […]
skooknews.com
Victim Identified in Wednesday Morning's Fatal Crash in Schuylkill County
The Pennsylvania State Police at Schuylkill Haven have identified the victim of a fatal crash in Schuylkill County on Wednesday morning. According to Troopers, the crash occurred on Route 443 just east of Luckenbill Road in Wayne Township near Friedensburg. Police say, just before 5:30am, Michael Mislyan, 19, of Lykens,...
DWI Driver Was Going 120 MPH In Fatal Crash With South Jersey Restaurant Owner: Prosecutor
Homicide charges have been filed against a 45-year-old Marlton man who is accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the death of a popular Mount Laurel restaurant owner, authorities said. Desmond Newberry also was charged with aggravated manslaughter and drug possession, according to Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia...
Motorcyclist Airlifted To Hospital After Serious Warren County Crash, Police Say
A motorcyclist was airlifted to a nearby hospital after a weekend crash in Warren County, authorities confirmed. A motor vehicle collided with the motorcyclist on Route 173 near milepost 2.2 in Greenwich Township just before 12:50 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, Police Chief Richard Hummer told DailyVoice.com on Tuesday. The motorcyclist...
Woman dead after getting thrown from vehicle during central Pa. crash
A 31-year-old woman died at a York hospital Tuesday after crashing her car on Route 30, authorities said. The woman was driving east around 2 p.m. when she lost control for an unknown reason in Hellam Township, Coroner Pamela Gay said. Gay said the car started to roll and ejected...
Man who was severely injured in crash passes away
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northwest Regional Police Department is investigating a crash that left one man dead in Lancaster County on Tuesday morning. The police department responded to a crash at Maytown Road (State Route 743) and Bossler Road just after 11 a.m. on Nov. 8. At the...
WOLF
Section of I-81 south in Luzerne Co. closes due to crash
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A crash in Luzerne County shut down a section of Interstate 81 southbound. According to PennDOT, I-81 southbound closed beginning at mile marker 172, but reopened around 2 PM.
2 dead in dump truck crash on I-78 in Lehigh County (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say. The driver and passenger in a dump truck died after the truck crashed Monday morning on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County, according to the Lehigh County coroner. Coroner Daniel A. Buglio confirmed the truck crashed into the Adams...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner IDs 2 people killed in crash on I-176
BERN TWP., Pa. — The Berks County coroner on Tuesday identified the two people who died in a crash on Interstate 176 over the weekend. The victims are Joshua Castro, 32, and Mayra Ibarra-Lopez, 36, both of Newark, Delaware. The single-vehicle crash happened on Saturday in the northbound lanes...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 dead in crash on I-78 between Routes 100, 863
U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Two people are dead after a crash that had part of Interstate 78 closed in Berks and Lehigh counties for hours on Monday, according to the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. A dump truck, which was hauling a skid steer on a trailer, was traveling in...
Firefighter injured battling 3-alarm house fire in Allentown
Crews tackled smoke and flames from the roof of the home beginning at about 1 a.m. The flames spread to adjacent homes.
Two Women Shot During Fight In Allentown, Police Say
Allentown police are investigating after two area women turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds, the department said in a release. Officers were called to a home on the 700 block of St. John Street just after 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8 for a reported fight and possible shooting at a residence, authorities said.
Deadly I-78 crash caused when dump truck hit overpass, troopers say
UPDATE: Coroner identifies 2 local men who died after dump truck crash on I-78 A deadly crash Monday on Interstate 78 in Lehigh County was caused when a dump truck hauling a skid steer struck an overpass, Pennsylvania State Police said. The Mack dump truck, hauling the skid steer on...
2 Bodies Found In Bucks County Home, Say Police
Police are investigating two deaths after a pair of bodies were discovered in a Bucks County home on Sunday, Nov. 6, authorities announced. First responders in New Hope Borough said they received a report of a "problem" at 78 Towpath Street, comm just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. On arrival,...
Allentown House Fire Badly Burns 3 Homes: Report
Three homes were badly damaged in a fire in Allentown early on Tuesday, Nov. 8, according to a report from LehighValleyLive.com. Firefighters responded to the three-alarm blaze in the 500 block of North Lumber Street at around 2 a.m. Officials were investigating what caused the fire, which started in a...
28-Year-Old MontCo Man Killed In Crash: Coroner
A 28-year-old Montgomery County man was killed in a crash on Monday, Nov. 7, officials said. Justin Minnucci, of Souderton in Franconia Township, died at Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest of multiple blunt force injuries due to the 11:45 a.m. crash on West Cherry Lane and Souderton Hatfield Pike, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office said.
Woman ID'd in shooting where SEPTA officer opened fire on gunman
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Police on Wednesday identified a 20-year-old woman killed in a South Philly shooting before her killer exchanged gunfire with a SEPTA police officer. It happened Tuesday morning near Broad and Ellsworth Streets in South Philadelphia.Investigators say the SEPTA officer exchanged gunfire with a man accused of shooting and killing a 20-year-old woman.Police have now identified her as Sahmyra Garcia.Sources say Garcia had just gotten a protection order against her accused killer.The suspected shooter is in custody and is stable condition. The SEPTA police officer was not injured.
WFMZ-TV Online
SUV flips after crash in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown police are investigating a crash that ended with an SUV flipped over in the road. The SUV hit a parked car around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Front Street, then ended up on its roof, police said. The driver was treated for...
Reading Man ID'd As Pennsylvania Turnpike Crash Victim: Coroner
The man killed in a crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lancaster County on Saturday, Nov. 5 has been identified, authorities say. The crash involving a pickup truck and a car happened in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Elizabeth Township around noon, police and the coroner stated in releases.
