Mattamy Homes presents hurricane relief check to Red Cross

WELLEN PARK — Mattamy Homes presented the American Red Cross with an $800,000 donation to help victims of Hurricane Ian recently.

A group of representatives from Mattamy Homes gathered together with individuals from the American Red Cross at the Wellen Park Welcome Center for a check presentation.

“Our founder is generous in everything he does,” Wellen Park President Rick Severance said. “It’s part of his spirit. He wanted to do something that was meaningful and impactful. Sometimes money is the easiest and quickest way to help.”

Severance said he is proud of Mattamy Homes for being a company that gives back on local, regional and national levels.

“Founder Peter Gilgan believes when you are blessed and can give back to others that’s what you should do,” Severance said. “We also donated to the Florida Hurricane Relief Fund.”

Chris Purnell, executive director for American Red Cross of Southwest Florida, said this donation is important to the organization.

“We have hundreds of volunteers on the ground that are providing assistance and relief,” Purnell said. “But this support really empowers us to do more. It enables our volunteers to bring hope, care and comfort and much needed supplies that people need right now.”

Purnell said volunteers have been helping people on both sides of the state.

“It’s a very broad disaster,” he said. “We have homes that are damaged from Daytona, across the I-4 corridor all the way down to Fort Myers. We were unbelievably surprised with the size of this donation and we are very grateful.”

Mattamy Homes has more than half of its 850 U.S. team members in Florida, Severance said.