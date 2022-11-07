Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Kevin Bacon and Daughter Take on Meghan Trainor TikTok Dance Challenge in Cute Video
Kevin Bacon’s still got the moves—and he’s showing them off on Instagram!. These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Click for more.PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
'Chicago PD' Actress Stuns in Gown and Sneakers in Relatable New Instagram Photo
Tracy Spiridakos is a modern-day Cinderella. These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours. Click for more.PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
PHOTOS: These animals are up for adoption in Clayton County
These animals are up for adoption at Clayton County Animal Control. Continue reading below for information on adoption and shelter hours.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Find Out About Kelly Clarkson's Net Worth—And How Much Her Now-Finalized Divorce Will Cost Her
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13 Tropical storm Nicole may push in some rainy weather on Thursday and Friday but should clear up by Saturday morning for an enjoyable weekend. Click for more.GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do in Rockdale and Newton County this weekend, Nov. 11-13.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Commissioners Demond Mason, J.C. Henderson defeat challengers, Board of Education member Trey Bailey wins re-election
COVINGTON — Two Democrat incumbents on the Newton County Board of Commissioners won new terms in Tuesday’s balloting. District 2 Commissioner Demond Mason defeated Republican challenger Donnie Bryant with 67.87% of the vote to Bryant's 33.13%. District 4 Commissioner J.C. Henderson defeated challenger Scotty Scoggins with 71.77% of ballots cast.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Notes From the Trail: UGA Getting a "True Winner" In Ryan Puglisi
"Leader, winner, and accountable". Those were the words that Jarell Addo, Ryan Puglisi's personal fitness coach, used to describe the kind of competitor UGA is getting in their newest QB commit. Addo himself is no stranger to competition. He played linebacker and was a team captain at Umass from 2014-2018....
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
HEALTH SCORES: Oct. 28 - Nov. 4
♦ Best Wings, 10722 Eagle Drive, Covington; Oct. 28; Follow-up; 90/A.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Oxford resident Noah Smallwood signs with Truett McConnell
Loganville Christian Academy senior Noah Smallwood, an Oxford resident, signed Wednesday with the Truett McConnell University baseball program. Smallwood is entering his fourth varsity season of high school baseball. The right-handed pitcher, who also plays the outfield, earned LCA’s Coaches Award and served as captain of the varsity team.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington Police seek public's help in locating missing woman
COVINGTON — The Covington Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Oct. 29. According to the CPD, Debra Ashby, 64, was last contacted Saturday, Oct. 29, and family members have not been able to contact her by phone or in person since then. Ashby is described as Black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, weighing 112 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, blue jeans and a head wrap.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton voters say 'yes' to continued SPLOST collections
COVINGTON — A Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum gained approval by Newton County voters Tuesday. With 22 of 22 precincts reporting, the “yes” votes totaled 54.65% compared to 45.35% for the “no” votes. The sales tax is expected to generate about $108 million...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale County Jail Logbook
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Conyers Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, and Georgia Pardon and Parole for the period of Nov. 1 through Nov. 7, 2022:. Jonathan Harrison♦ , 31, Northglenn Court, Conyers; criminal trespass, giving false name/address or birthdate to...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Nov. 2 — Nov. 8, 2022:. Eric Lee Baisden, 43, Salem Road, Covington; cruelty to children...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO.
IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF ROCKDALE COUNTY STATE OF GEORGIA CIVIL ACTION NO. 2022-CV-2211 Torris F. Jenkins Plaintiff's Audrey R. Jenkins Defendant To: Audrey R. Jenkins 528 St. Clair Dr. Conyers, GA 30094 NOTICE OF PUBLICATION By order for service by publication dated August 29, 2022 you are hereby notified that on the 29 day of August 2022, Torris Jenkins filed suit against you for Divorce. You are required to file with the Clerk of the Superior Court, and serve upon plaintiff's attorney, __an answer in writing within sixty (60) days of the date of the order for publication. This the 31st day of August , 2022. WITNESS, the Honorable Robert F. Mumford, Judge of the Rockdale Superior Court. /s/ Andrea Chenault Deputy Clerk, Superior Court For: Janice Morris, Clerk PO Box 937, Conyers, GA 30012 909-86776 11/9 16 23 30 20223.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Voters return incumbent Rockdale, Newton legislators to office
CONYERS — Voters in Rockdale and Newton counties voted to keep their incumbent state senators and representatives in office in Tuesday night's balloting. Republican state Senator Brian Strickland won his bid for re-election Tuesday night, winning with 61.56% of the vote over Democrat Kacy D. Morgan, with 38.44%.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Cannabis News Week: Weed Has Mixed Day at the Ballot Box
Cannabis was on the ballot this week, with citizens of five different states having the opportunity to vote on ballot measures concerning weed on election day. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Georgia vs Mississippi State Score Predictions Are In
As the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs head to Starkville, Mississippi to take on the unranked Mississippi State Bulldogs, Georgia looks to finish a perfect season strong with their final two SEC road games. These two teams face off for the first time since 2020 when the Georgia Bulldogs beat...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Open Enrollment Scammers Targeting Health Care Consumers
It’s mid-November and the Affordable Care Act’s open enrollment season is in full swing. Two goals in the first half fueled the seventh-seeded University of Georgia soccer team past Samford in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship Nov. 11, 2022 at the Turner Soccer Complex. It was the first NCAA Tournament match hosted in Athens since 2007, the first NCAA … Click for more.PHOTOS: Georgia women's soccer defeats Samford in NCAA Tournament opener.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Covington voters approve homestead exemption
COVINGTON — Voters in the city of Covington approved a homestead exemption referendum by a wide margin during balloting Tuesday. Covington homeowners will now receive a $10,000 exemption on the assessed value of their homes for the purpose of city property taxes. The exemption will take effect Jan. 1, 2023. The measure passed by 84.57% of the vote.
Comments / 0