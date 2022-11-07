ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Big Ten Men's Basketball Betting 2022-23: Can Michigan, Wisconsin or Illinois keep Indiana from another title?

By Cole Huff
 2 days ago
We’ve officially crossed into November, which means it’s time for college basketball to take the stage.

Non-conference games have commenced and we’ll be eating, sleeping and breathing college basketball for the next handful of months, But before then, we’ve got to preview what to expect from the Power 5 conferences as well as take a look at the mid-major landscape.

We kick things off on the men’s side with a look at the Big Ten. Specifically, which players to watch for, a sleeper team or two to keep tabs on and predictions for which team will ultimately be crowned as the conference champion.

Players to Watch

(Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports)

Hunter Dickinson (center) – Michigan Wolverines

Hunter Dickinson would be my bet for Big Ten Player of The Year. Entering Year 3, his game should continue to become more polished, while his size, strength and skillset at the position make him one of the more difficult players in the country to defend.

Trayce Jackson-Davis (forward) – Indiana Hoosiers

If Hunter Dickinson isn’t the conference’s player of the year, it’s because Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis claimed the award. He’s the best player on what should be the Big Ten’s best team, and for that reason, you should tune in.

Zach Edey (center) – Purdue Boilermakers

Talking about physical specimens, Purdue’s 7’4″ Zach Edey is an imposing human being on the basketball court. His ability to completely change the game while dominating the paint is unique. He’ll have more responsibilities this year on a Purdue team that lost three starters. I look forward to seeing how his role changes.

Caleb McConnell (guard) – Rutgers Scarlet Knights

I had to recognize another defender in there because, after all, it is an important part of the game. And nobody was recognized more in the Big Ten last season for their defensive contributions than reigning Defensive Player of the Year Caleb McConnell. I’m interested in seeing if he can lead the conference in steals again.

Sleeper Teams

(Kayla Wolf-USA TODAY Sports)

Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin was the Big Ten regular-season champion last year. Yes, they lost Johnny Davis to the NBA, but they do return three starters and some important bench contributors. And with Max Klesmit transferring in from Wofford, the Badgers will replace some of the scoring they lost from last season.

I think they have a realistic shot at finishing at the top of the conference. Consider them a sleeper.

Michigan Wolverines

Between the incoming transfers, the recruiting class and just one returning starter from a season ago, Michigan has a lot to figure out. But the good news is that the team is supremely talented. Led by Hunter Dickinson’s greatness, the Wolverines could contend for a conference championship if they put it together much more quickly this time around than they did a season ago.

Conference Champion

(Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports)

Indiana Hoosiers

There are a few teams that could realistically capture a Big Ten regular-season championship, but none of those teams’ chances are as realistic as Indiana’s. The Hoosiers return four starters from last season’s NCAA Tournament team and will retain the bulk of their depth for Mike Woodson’s second season as head coach.

In addition to that, they’ll have one of the best freshmen in the conference (Jalen Hood-Schifino) immediately thrown into the mix.

There’s just a lot to be excited about with this group and I can’t see them disappointing.

Community Policy