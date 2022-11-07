ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

IGN

Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay

Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
Polygon

The God of War Ragnarök accessibility settings you should try from the start

God of War Ragnarök continues Sony’s recent legacy of packing its first-party games with a wide array of accessibility options to accommodate more players. The menus are densely stuffed with options worth exploring before Kratos takes his first steps into Midgard, so we’ve tried to highlight some that could make your journey easier.
IGN

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon

The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN

God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)

God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
IGN

The Chant: First 14 Minutes of Gameplay

Check out the gripping moments of The Chant, developed by Brass Token. The Chant is a cosmic thriller set on the tormented grounds of a new age cult, where unravelling the horrifying truths of the universe is a matter of survival.
IGN

Genshin Nahida Story Quest Walkthrough - Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter

This Genshin Impact walkthrough will take you through Nahida’s Story Quest. It can only be unlocked after you’ve completed the Chapter 3, Act 5: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest. Dream of Awakening. After you’ve unlocked the quest, it’ll begin once you walk near Treasures Street...
IGN

Best Board Game Gifts: Holiday Gift Guide 2022

The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it's time to start (or, finish) your holiday gift shopping. If you've got someone interested in board games on your list this year, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up plenty of the most popular board games available for your perusal below.
Polygon

Kingdom Hearts and Skyrim highlight PS Plus’ Extra games for November

Kingdom Hearts fans, fresh off their victory in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, get access to four PlayStation 4 games from that series with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription beginning Nov. 15. Goofy, Sora, Donald, and the rest of the gang are joined by a trio of Tom Clancy titles from Ubisoft and the ubiquitous The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition.
IGN

Early Black Friday: Incredible Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale at Amazon Right Now

Black Friday offers are already starting to kick off, and this early 3-for-2 deal at Amazon is absolutely worth checking out. Amazon is pretty great when it comes to early Black Friday deals, and I'm certain we'll see a few more in the build-up to November 25. This 3-for-2 deal...

