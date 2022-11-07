Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Sonic Frontiers - 9 Minutes of Max Speed Gameplay
How fast is Sonic in Sonic Frontiers? We put that question to the test. Here is Sonic running at level 99 speed through four of the five islands in Sonic Froniters.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: 5 Minutes of High-Speed S-Rank Cyber Space Gameplay
Sonic Frontiers features a fairly large open-world for players to explore. But littered around that open-world are an array of portals that will teleport you to the more traditional, high-speed Sonic levels we all know and love. So if you're looking to see the Blue Blur blast through some insanely inventive courses, then look no further!
IGN
Aussie Deals: Discounts to Run Rings Around Sonic Frontiers RRP and Last Minute GoW Preorders!
In news that may throw some of you for a loop de loop, Sonic Frontiers is actually quite decent. I've therefore found the best discounts on an adventure steeped in fun, impressive fur and fishing with a very big cat. His name: Big. Because sure, why not?. Now is also...
10 games like Diablo to play if you're bored of waiting for Diablo 4
These games like Diablo will keep you warm until Diablo 4 brings you back to hell
Polygon
The God of War Ragnarök accessibility settings you should try from the start
God of War Ragnarök continues Sony’s recent legacy of packing its first-party games with a wide array of accessibility options to accommodate more players. The menus are densely stuffed with options worth exploring before Kratos takes his first steps into Midgard, so we’ve tried to highlight some that could make your journey easier.
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Trailer Teases Two Mysterious Version-Specific Pokemon
The latest trailer for Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has arrived and it features two mysterious version-specific Pokemon called 'The Monster Known as Great Tusk' and 'The Monster Known as Iron Treads' that both bear a striking resemblance to Donphan. According to Pokemon.com, sightings of these Pokemon were recorded in two...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok: 17 Essential Combat Tips (Early Game)
God of War Ragnarok builds on the foundation of 2018’s reboot, but adds quite a bit new combat options to keep track of, so we’ve assembled 17 essential combat tips for the early game in God of War Ragnarok. We’re trying to stay as spoiler free as possible...
IGN
Early Black Friday Deal: Score the Xbox Series X Seagate 1TB Expansion Card for $189.99
Today, weeks ahead of Black Friday proper, Amazon has dropped the price of the Seagate Storage Expansion Card for the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles to $189.99, a $30 price drop from its original $220 MSRP. This is the lowest price we've seen this year and $10 less than the previous price low.
IGN
The Chant: First 14 Minutes of Gameplay
Check out the gripping moments of The Chant, developed by Brass Token. The Chant is a cosmic thriller set on the tormented grounds of a new age cult, where unravelling the horrifying truths of the universe is a matter of survival.
IGN
Save 50% on Razer Kaira Wireless Gaming Headset for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC
Multiplayer games absolutely rip. The fun you can have teaming up with friends and fighting off wave after wave of enemies in Horde mode, scoring headshots in Halo, or even just running around on your dope pirate ship... there's nothing like it. Whether that's your jam, or you just want...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders: Every character confirmed so far
Here are all of the Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gym leaders Game Freak has revealed so far
IGN
Genshin Nahida Story Quest Walkthrough - Sapientia Oromasdis Chapter
This Genshin Impact walkthrough will take you through Nahida’s Story Quest. It can only be unlocked after you’ve completed the Chapter 3, Act 5: Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest. Dream of Awakening. After you’ve unlocked the quest, it’ll begin once you walk near Treasures Street...
IGN
Best Board Game Gifts: Holiday Gift Guide 2022
The holidays are quickly approaching, which means it's time to start (or, finish) your holiday gift shopping. If you've got someone interested in board games on your list this year, you've come to the right place. We've rounded up plenty of the most popular board games available for your perusal below.
10 games like Hollow Knight to play while you wait for Silksong
The best games like Hollow Knight to play after you've beaten all those bosses
IGN
PlayStation Plus Game Catalog Will Include Skyrim: Enhanced Edition and All the Kingdom Hearts
Sony's revamped PlayStation Plus tier will add more to its Game Catalog offerings on November 15, including The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition and the entire Kingdom Hearts saga. PlayStation Plus launched its new tiered service back in June, and Game Catalog access applies to the Extra and Premium...
Polygon
Kingdom Hearts and Skyrim highlight PS Plus’ Extra games for November
Kingdom Hearts fans, fresh off their victory in Florida’s 10th Congressional District on Tuesday, get access to four PlayStation 4 games from that series with a PlayStation Plus Extra subscription beginning Nov. 15. Goofy, Sora, Donald, and the rest of the gang are joined by a trio of Tom Clancy titles from Ubisoft and the ubiquitous The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim Special Edition.
Games like Fallout Shelter to keep you trundling through the wasteland
Keep on surviving with the best games like Fallout Shelter
This moody metroidvania could make the wait for Hollow Knight: Silksong a little more bearable
Ghost Song has just launched and it's hitting all the right notes with Steam players
IGN
Aussie Deals: 35 Buck Metroid Dread and Mario Golf, Plus Discounts to Ragnarok Your World!
Furi (70% off) - A$8.68. NFS Heat McLaren F1 DLC (FREE) Adam Mathew is our Aussie deals wrangler. He plays at ludicrous difficulties on YouTube.
IGN
Early Black Friday: Incredible Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale at Amazon Right Now
Black Friday offers are already starting to kick off, and this early 3-for-2 deal at Amazon is absolutely worth checking out. Amazon is pretty great when it comes to early Black Friday deals, and I'm certain we'll see a few more in the build-up to November 25. This 3-for-2 deal...
Comments / 0