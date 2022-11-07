ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nenana, AK

kinyradio.com

USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
FAIRBANKS, AK
alaskapublic.org

North Pole woman dead after house fire traced to chicken coop

A 19-year-old North Pole woman died Tuesday in a house fire that started near a chicken coop, according to Alaska State Troopers. The North Star Volunteer Fire Department got a report of a structure fire at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving firefighters saw flames and smoke coming out the attic and roof of a two-story home in an outlying area south of North Pole.
NORTH POLE, AK
kinyradio.com

Young woman found deceased in accidental fire

North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in North Pole. Crews found the 2-story single-family residence moderately involved around 12:55 p.m. While fire suppression efforts were underway, additional crews made entry into the structure and...
NORTH POLE, AK
alaskasnewssource.com

Teen dead after house fire in North Pole

NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is dead after a house fire in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to a dispatch from the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety. At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, North Star Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home in North Pole.
NORTH POLE, AK
Must Read Alaska

Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska

The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
NENANA, AK
Alaska Beacon

Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads

Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki does not live in his mother’s basement. She doesn’t even have one. And yet, in the final days of his closely fought re-election race against Republican Jim Matherly, Kawasaki is defending himself and answering questions from constituents who have read satirical ads sent through the mail by a group called […] The post Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
ALASKA STATE
webcenterfairbanks.com

Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
FAIRBANKS, AK
webcenterfairbanks.com

A man is dead after routine traffic stop

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
FAIRBANKS, AK

