webcenterfairbanks.com
South Cushman Shooting Range sees return of public use following September reopening
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - On May 16, the Fairbanks North Star Borough’s South Cushman Shooting Range began undergoing renovation. This project lasted more than two months, with the area reopening to the public on August 26. During that time, a number of improvements were made to the popular site’s...
kinyradio.com
USDA grant to allow Alaska Tribes Extension Program to expand
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has awarded the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service a $730,585 grant for its Alaska Tribes Extension Program as part of a $71 million investment to help underserved communities. UAF associate professor Heidi Rader said the Alaska Tribes Extension Program...
alaskapublic.org
North Pole woman dead after house fire traced to chicken coop
A 19-year-old North Pole woman died Tuesday in a house fire that started near a chicken coop, according to Alaska State Troopers. The North Star Volunteer Fire Department got a report of a structure fire at about 1 p.m. Tuesday. Arriving firefighters saw flames and smoke coming out the attic and roof of a two-story home in an outlying area south of North Pole.
kinyradio.com
Young woman found deceased in accidental fire
North Pole, Alaska (KINY) - On Tuesday afternoon, the North Star Volunteer Fire Department received a report of a residential structure fire in North Pole. Crews found the 2-story single-family residence moderately involved around 12:55 p.m. While fire suppression efforts were underway, additional crews made entry into the structure and...
alaskasnewssource.com
Teen dead after house fire in North Pole
NORTH POLE, Alaska (KTUU) - A teen is dead after a house fire in North Pole on Tuesday afternoon, according to a dispatch from the Alaska Division of Fire and Life Safety. At 12:55 p.m. Tuesday, North Star Volunteer Fire Department firefighters were called to a fire at a two-story home in North Pole.
alaskasnewssource.com
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Members of the Alaska State Trooper’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit seized thousands of counterfeit pills and dozens of grams of heroin and arrested three men following a multi-day investigation in the Fairbanks region. According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, Arizona...
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads
Fairbanks Democratic Sen. Scott Kawasaki does not live in his mother’s basement. She doesn’t even have one. And yet, in the final days of his closely fought re-election race against Republican Jim Matherly, Kawasaki is defending himself and answering questions from constituents who have read satirical ads sent through the mail by a group called […] The post Records list AG Treg Taylor as member of political group behind scathing attack ads appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Fairbanks man charged with 1st Degree Murder in Washington Drive homicide
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Fairbanks Police Department (FPD) has reported a homicide that took place early this morning in the neighborhood of Washington Drive in Fairbanks. Around 2 a.m., Monday morning, a caller alerted the Fairbanks Communications Center stating that they had heard gunshots coming from a neighbor’s house, then witnessed a man walk out of the residence and throw a gun on the ground, according to a FPD press release.
webcenterfairbanks.com
A man is dead after routine traffic stop
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A man is dead after a routine traffic stop made by the Alaska State Troopers (AST). Early Sunday morning, around 1 a.m. October 16, AST observed a vehicle with varying speed, weaving in its lane and pulled the vehicle over for suspected driving under the influence.
