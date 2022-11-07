Read full article on original website
How much money will you get after taxes if you win the Powerball jackpot?
The Powerball lottery jackpot rose to $700 million Tuesday, an amount of money most of us have trouble even imagining. While the thought of mansions, yachts and private airplanes are surely tempting, with the taxes a lottery winner has to pay, the amount you end up with may not cover the lifestyle you imagine.
What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
Business Insider
9 ways you can win money in the Powerball lottery's second-largest jackpot ever
The second-largest Powerball prize is up for grabs on Wednesday night. An estimated $1.2 billion jackpot has continued to grow since early August. Even if you don't win the jackpot, there are several ways to emerge victorious and a little richer. With an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball lottery up for...
Annuity or lump sum? Calculating how much a $1.9 billion Powerball win is worth
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — As the Powerball jackpot smashes another record and soars to an estimated $1.9 billion, you may be wondering what a win like that would actually look like. When you win the lottery jackpot, you’re given a choice between a lump-sum payment or an annuity paid...
How late can you buy a Powerball ticket for Monday night’s $1 billion jackpot?
People showed up at convenience stores, groceries and gas stations around the country to snatch up lottery tickets for a chance at Monday night’s massive $1 billion Powerball jackpot. The jackpot soared after no one matched all six numbers in Saturday night’s drawing. It’s the fifth-largest lottery jackpot in...
Powerball lottery: Did you win Monday’s $1.9 billion Powerball drawing? Winning numbers, live results (11/7/2022)
UPDATE: Powerball winning numbers drawn for record $2.04 billion jackpot after delay. See the results. The largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history is up for grabs on Monday night. This time the Powerball jackpot is an estimated $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million. The jackpot jumped again...
If you win record $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot, should you take cash or annuity?
The annuity value of Saturday's Powerball jackpot is the largest ever offered in the United States at $1.6 billion. The multi-state lottery game has not had a winner in 39 drawings dating back to Aug. 3. There have been two million-dollar tickets sold in New Jersey with smaller prizes during the course of those drawings.
CNBC
$2 billion Powerball jackpot winner: The 3 smartest moves to make first—and 1 thing to avoid
A single winning ticket for the $2.04 billion Powerball lottery jackpot — the largest ever in the U.S. — was sold in Altadena, California, lottery officials announced Tuesday. While the windfall is large enough to buy a private island or a sports team, managing the winnings is not...
WMTW
How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?
No winners on Saturday's Powerball a take-home Monday would mean a record high jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in Powerball history. The cash option is staggering $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11 p.m. There are two options when you...
$2.04 Billion Powerball Lottery Jackpot Winner Will Have a Massive Tax Bill
The $2.04 billion-dollar Powerball jackpot has its big winner and the federal government will get a big chunk of the prize from taxes.
What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?
While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
What Would You Buy With The 1.2 Billion Dollar Powerball?
A growing Powerball jackpot, estimated at $1.2 billion is getting people excited about the lottery. You are only six numbers away from some life-changing winnings. This is actually the second-largest jackpot behind the 1.5 billion jackpot from the drawing from January 2016. This is what the Texas Lottery said about the upcoming Powerball drawing:
Next Powerball Drawing Will See a $825 Million Jackpot, 5th Largest U.S. Prize Ever
For 36 consecutive draws, a Powerball jackpot has evaded lottery players. Standing at $825 million, the current jackpot is poised to be the fifth-most valuable prize ever awarded in a U.S. lottery drawing. And the longer the game goes without a grand prize winner, the larger the payout will grow.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Powerball at $1.5 Billion — What's Left After Winning the Lottery in Texas?
As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow to record levels, more and more Texans are buying tickets hoping to strike it rich. Leading up to Wednesday night's drawing, the Texas Lottery said Powerball sales were about $33,000 per minute through 9 p.m. and that more than $28 million in tickets were sold on Nov. 2 before ticket sales were halted at 9 p.m., the normal stopping time on the night of a drawing.
TONIGHTS!!! Powerball Jackpot Reaches $1.9-Billion
· Nobody won Powerball on Saturday night
The Powerball Lottery Jackpot Is A Record $1.9B & You Don't Have To Be American To Win
Someone is going to win the Powerball and the largest jackpot in lottery history. It's just a matter of when and who. The U.S. Powerball lottery has grown to a record-setting $1.9 billion ahead of the next big draw. And while Americans are drooling over the idea of getting their hands on that much cash, you don't have to be a U.S. citizen to win it.
Powerball tickets worth $1M, $2M bought in N.J. as jackpot climbs to $550 million
Two second-prize lottery tickets — worth $1 million and $2 million — were sold in New Jersey for Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot, which has climbed to $550 million after no one across the country won the top prize. In addition, three tickets bought in New Jersey matched four...
How the $2 billion Powerball jackpot winner should protect their newfound wealth
After one very lucky person won the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot in Monday's drawing, the prize reset for the next drawing to an estimated $20 million. But since there was no winner Wednesday, the jackpot for Saturday night's drawing has grown to an estimated $47 million. Lottery officials put the...
dallasexpress.com
Record $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Sold in California
One lucky person is $2 billion richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Altadena, California at Joe’s Service Center, lottery officials confirmed on Tuesday. The winner of the record-setting jackpot matched all six numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball 10. The power play multiplier was 2x.
