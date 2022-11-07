ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

The Independent

What you should do if you win $1bn Powerball jackpot, according to experts

The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1bn for only the second time in Powerball’s 30-year history.The current jackpot, which would become the second-largest in Powerball history and the fifth largest jackpot in US lottery history if a player wins Monday’s drawing, means the winner would walk away with $497.3m in cash.The increase in the Powerball prize comes after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night, as noted by Powerball, with the next drawing taking place on Monday 31 October. The drawing on Halloween will mark the 38th draw in the jackpot run, as there have...
Business Insider

9 ways you can win money in the Powerball lottery's second-largest jackpot ever

The second-largest Powerball prize is up for grabs on Wednesday night. An estimated $1.2 billion jackpot has continued to grow since early August. Even if you don't win the jackpot, there are several ways to emerge victorious and a little richer. With an estimated $1.2 billion Powerball lottery up for...
WMTW

How much would the $1.9 billion Powerball winner take home in Maine?

No winners on Saturday's Powerball a take-home Monday would mean a record high jackpot. Monday's Powerball drawing is worth $1.9 billion — the largest in Powerball history. The cash option is staggering $929.1 million. The drawing is scheduled for Saturday at 11 p.m. There are two options when you...
CBS LA

What should the $2.04 billion Powerball winner do next?

While the United States anxiously awaits for the winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history to come forward, legal experts are advising the exact opposite. After the winning lottery ticket was drawn Monday night, earning one lucky player an astounding $2.04 billion, many people speculated what they would do with that kind of money. Kurt Panouses, a tax attorney, says the first thing they should do is lawyer up.He's represented dozens of lottery winners in the past, including some who have won up to half a billion dollars. "Bring in someone that some experience with these types of wins," he said....
Kicker 102.5

What Would You Buy With The 1.2 Billion Dollar Powerball?

A growing Powerball jackpot, estimated at $1.2 billion is getting people excited about the lottery. You are only six numbers away from some life-changing winnings. This is actually the second-largest jackpot behind the 1.5 billion jackpot from the drawing from January 2016. This is what the Texas Lottery said about the upcoming Powerball drawing:
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Powerball at $1.5 Billion — What's Left After Winning the Lottery in Texas?

As the Powerball jackpot continues to grow to record levels, more and more Texans are buying tickets hoping to strike it rich. Leading up to Wednesday night's drawing, the Texas Lottery said Powerball sales were about $33,000 per minute through 9 p.m. and that more than $28 million in tickets were sold on Nov. 2 before ticket sales were halted at 9 p.m., the normal stopping time on the night of a drawing.
dallasexpress.com

Record $2 Billion Powerball Ticket Sold in California

One lucky person is $2 billion richer after a winning Powerball ticket was sold in Altadena, California at Joe’s Service Center, lottery officials confirmed on Tuesday. The winner of the record-setting jackpot matched all six numbers: 10, 33, 41, 47, 56, and the red Powerball 10. The power play multiplier was 2x.
Kicker 102.5

Kicker 102.5

