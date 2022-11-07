For the first time this season, we had an edition “Vol Calls” after Tennessee lost a football game. The remarkable season for the Vols endured its toughest Saturday during the 27-13 defeat at Georgia that knocked them from the No. 1 ranking and from the ranks of the unbeaten, but Tennessee remains 8-1, ranked in the top five and still with plenty to play for with three games left. There was hardly any doom-and-gloom on Wednesday night as second-year head coach Josh Heupel held his weekly call-in show ahead of Tennessee hosting Missouri for its Neyland Stadium finale on Saturday.

