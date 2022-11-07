Read full article on original website
Memphis fan calls Tennessee coaches' show to praise Josh Heupel
When “Vol Calls” is the name of your show, you expect most of the show to be just that — calls from Vols asking about the Vols. That’s the name the University of Tennessee’s weekly, statewide show, and the name is indeed an apt description of the presentation. The show is hosted by Voice of the Vols Bob Kesling, and it features calls from Tennessee fans and interviews with Tennessee coaches and players.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tennessee basketball lands 4-star forward commit
Tennessee basketball added to what is already shaping up to be a strong 2023 recruiting class. The Vols picked up 4-star forward Cameron Carr Tuesday afternoon. The Branson, Missouri, native and Link Academy prospect picked the Vols over Kansas State, Northwestern and Virginia. He is On3’s No. 141 player in the class of 2023.
Four-star combo guard Cameron Carr commits to Tennessee
Four-star guard Cameron Carr committed to Tennessee on Tuesday afternoon, the top-100 player announced on social media. The 6-foot-4, 160-pound Carr is considered the No. 87 overall player in the 247Sports player rankings. He's ranked as the No. 17 combo guard and the No. 3 overall player in the state of Missouri, where he attends Link Academy.
The best of ‘Vol Calls,’ Missouri week
For the first time this season, we had an edition “Vol Calls” after Tennessee lost a football game. The remarkable season for the Vols endured its toughest Saturday during the 27-13 defeat at Georgia that knocked them from the No. 1 ranking and from the ranks of the unbeaten, but Tennessee remains 8-1, ranked in the top five and still with plenty to play for with three games left. There was hardly any doom-and-gloom on Wednesday night as second-year head coach Josh Heupel held his weekly call-in show ahead of Tennessee hosting Missouri for its Neyland Stadium finale on Saturday.
Look: Hendon Hooker Has Message For Georgia Football Player
The battle between Georgia and Tennessee continued a couple of days after the Bulldogs throttled the Vols in Athens. On Monday, Georgia defensive lineman Warren Brinson posted a photo of himself celebrating after sacking Tennessee's Hendon Hooker during the Bulldogs' 27-13 win. "They Was The Top Opp, Shi Got Rocky...
Tennessee football’s No. 5 CFP ranking a bigger issue than it looks
On the surface, it doesn’t seem like a big deal. Tennessee football fell to No. 5 in this week’s College Football Playoff rankings after its 27-13 loss to the Georgia Bulldogs, now No. 1. The fundamentals suggest they control their own destiny to get in. After all, the...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get some good news despite questionable College Football Playoff ranking
The Tennessee Vols were undoubtedly a little disappointed on Tuesday night to see that they fell to No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings after their 27-13 loss to Georgia. TCU, who was behind a one-loss Alabama team last week, was ranked above the Vols in this week’s rankings....
No. 11 Vols win 18th straight at home in topping Tennessee Tech
Tyreke Key scored 17 points to lead No. 11 Tennessee to its 18th straight home victory, a 75-43 season-opening rout
Impact Report: Tennessee Lands Massive Mauler in OL Vysen Lang
Moments ago, Tennesee landed the commitment of 2023 Pike Road (Ala.) offensive lineman Vysen Lang over LSU, Auburn and Texas. Lang went in-depth on his decision with Volunteer Country. Here is a look at what he brings to Rocky Top in this impact report. Background The 6-5, 330lbs offensive tackle ...
landgrantholyland.com
Game Preview: No. 14 Ohio State women’s basketball vs. No. 5 Tennessee
The talk is almost over. After a Sweet Sixteen exit for the Ohio State women’s basketball team on March 25, the discussion has been around transfers, new names and games of the future and past. Now it’s time for a basketball to be tipped and a 29-game regular season to commence. For Ohio State, they do it in a big way, welcoming the Tennessee Volunteers to Columbus on Tuesday.
CBS Sports
Watch Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech: TV channel, live stream info, start time
The #11 Tennessee Volunteers and the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee went 27-8 last year and got to the second round of the NCAA tournament before losing to the Michigan Wolverines 76-68. Meanwhile, last year was nothing to brag about for Tennessee Tech (11-21), so the team is looking forward to a new start.
Kickoff time announced for UT vs. South Carolina
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The kickoff time for the UT vs. South Carolina game has been announced. The game will take place at either 7 p.m. or 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 19, according to a tweet from Tennessee Football. Tennessee will travel to South Carolina and play in Williams-Brice...
LIVE BLOG: Election News & Results
Calling it a night. What a night! Midnight update Final updates tonight on some national races of interest. In Georgia, Warnock and Walker are locked in a tight race that will most likely require a runoff. Ballots are still being counted but at midnight there’s only a few thousand votes separating the two candidates. Meanwhile, […]
Elaine Davis to succeed Eddie Mannis for Tennessee state house seat
Republican Elaine Davis will succeed outgoing State Representative Eddie Mannis.
WATE
Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville
See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. See the Total Lunar Eclipse over Knoxville that occurred around 6 a.m. on Nov. 8, 2022. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Bearden Theater presents: Curtains. The musical comedy Curtains is coming...
WATE
Tennessee Shine Company celebrates moonshine
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) – At the Tennessee Shino Company (TN Shine Co.) you can explore the rich history of moonshine in Tennessee and sample a wide selection of their products. From their sweet “Buttersquatch Moonshine” to “Straight off the Still” moonshine, there is something for every taste at...
WATE
Kelsea Ballerini shines at the Country Music Awards
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Country Music Awards have kicked off in Nashville and we hear from Knoxville native, Kelsea Ballerini. Tonight at 8:00 p.m. EST the 2022 Country Music Awards will kick off in Nashville to celebrate the artists and creators of this year’s top country music.
WATE
New musical experience coming to Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Songs and Stories has been taking East Tennessee music lovers through what it’s like to be a songwriter. Now, the series is moving to a new venue to reach larger audiences. This weekly event allows audiences into a unique and intimate live music event...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In Tennessee
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this gooey treats in Tennessee.
WATE
Loudon County man arrested after video gains national attention
Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to Loudon County Sheriff’s Office. Loudon County man arrested after video gains national …. Jacob Yerkes, who seen in a viral video, has been arrested on stalking and harassment charges, according to...
247Sports
