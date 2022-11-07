ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Miami

The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed

Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Page Six

Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 4, bored by dad John Legend on TV

Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together.
Closer Weekly

A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More

Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances

The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
FLORIDA STATE
AOL Corp

Jimmy Kimmel to Host 95th Oscars: 'Everyone Good Said No'

Jimmy Kimmel is headed back to the Oscars — and it will be a family affair!. The 54-year-old talk show star, who hosted the broadcast in 2017 and 2018, is set to present the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023. Executive producer and co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
GoldDerby

Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series

The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The...
TODAY.com

Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars

On Monday, Nov. 7, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that the late night talk show host will return to MC the annual awards gala in 2023. "Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel," read a post from the Academy's official Twitter account. "Welcome back!" Kimmel...
AdWeek

Week of Oct. 31 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Share Ratings Crown

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show continued their streaks as the most watched morning shows in total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demo, respectively, for the week of October 31.
nexttv.com

Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN, Fox News Channel Top the Charts

ESPN rolled to its second-straight weekly primetime ratings win and Fox News Channel continued its dominance of the total-day charts during the first week of November. ESPN averaged 3.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of October 31 to November 6, according to Nielsen. The sports network was bolstered in part by its November 5 Alabama-LSU college football telecast, which averaged 7.6 million viewers, the network's most-watched regular season game since 2016.

