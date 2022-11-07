Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
The Fate of ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show' Revealed
Looks like Kelly Clarkson is booked and busy for the next few years. Not only is the music superstar returning as a coach on season 23 of "The Voice," but her daytime series "The Kelly Clarkson Show" has been renewed for two more seasons through 2025, as announced on Nov. 7.
Kathie Lee Gifford says her soul was 'dying a slow death' while living in the city, doesn't miss daytime TV
Kathie Lee Gifford described a "culture change" happening in cities across the United States, and praised the South for extraordinary "culture of kindness."
Today’s Al Roker fires back after co-host Craig Melvin throws major shade in jaw-dropping exchange live on air
THE TODAY show host Al Roker has clapped back at his co-host Craig Melvin in a live on-air exchange after Roker joke about being around for the first Halloween. On Tuesday's show, NBC News Senior Consumer Investigative Correspondent Vicki Nguyen stopped by the studio to talk Halloween safety tips. Al,...
Jeopardy! legend Amy Schneider reveals which host she prefers ‘by a landslide’
JEOPARDY! star Amy Schneider did not hesitate to buzz in when asked which host she prefers between Ken Jennings and Mayim Bialik. The 40-time winner told all in an online Q&A with her fans on Monday. A Jeopardy! fan asked Amy, 42, in her Reddit AMA: "Ken or Mayim?" Ken,...
DWTS fans stunned after Len Goodman snaps at Tyra Banks for her ‘annoying’ commentary in ‘cringe’ live TV moment
DANCING With the Stars host Tyra Banks has ruffled judge Len Goodman's feathers according to viewers following an awkward exchange. The head-turning moment occurred after Charli D'amelio and Mark Ballas had wrapped up performing their Argentine Tango to a thunderous ovation from fans. As Charli and Mark listened in on...
Today’s Al Roker shocks co-hosts as he loudly yells in the middle of co-host Carson Daly’s report in strange live moment
THE TODAY Show meteorologist Al Roker has shocked his co-hosts as he shouted loudly during Carson Daly's report. The co-hosts talked about the new Christmas Story sequel, and Al shouted an iconic line from the first film. On Wednesday's show, during the POPStart segment, Carson aired a preview for A...
Masked Singer 2022 LIVE — Show could be canceled AGAIN on Sunday as fans slam ‘boring’ World Series
THE newest episode of Masked Singer will hopefully air this Sunday after being postponed due to the MLB World Series, and fans are not happy with the show's repeated cancelations. The Masked Singer's official Twitter account posted a reminder of the switch last night along with a photo of Ken...
Chrissy Teigen’s son Miles, 4, bored by dad John Legend on TV
Chrissy Teigen’s son, Miles, appeared hilariously disinterested in his dad John Legend’s latest TV appearance. “Mommy, can I do my iPad?” the 4-year-old said in a video the cookbook author, 36, shared on Instagram on Friday of them watching Legend’s appearance on MSNBC’s “All In With Chris Hayes” together.
A Peek into the Homes of Your Favorite Daytime TV Hosts: Tour Dylan Dreyer’s House and More
Switching on a talk show in the morning has become a huge part of millions of people’s daily routines. Dylan Dreyer, Lara Spencer and more daytime TV hosts have stolen the hearts of viewers with their dynamite personalities. After tackling hot topics on TV for the first few hours of the day, many anchors enjoy spending time in their stunning homes.
Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Being Body Shamed With Fat Suit Comments Over Till
Here's what Till star Whoopi Goldberg had to say recently about being body shamed.
Bruce Springsteen to Take Over Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Tonight Show’ With Four Musical Appearances
The Boss is taking over NBC’s “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” with a string of late-night musical appearances. Bruce Springsteen will make his first of four stops in New York’s 30 Rock starting Monday, Nov. 14, through Wednesday, Nov. 16, plus one special appearance on Nov. 24, for the show’s Thanksgiving episode. Fans can also tune in to watch Springsteen as the show’s lead and musical guest, cracking his headline-making jokes alongside host Jimmy Fallon. Springsteen has stopped by the show before, with his latest appearance being in 2020, but it marks the first time that he will be a...
AOL Corp
Jimmy Kimmel to Host 95th Oscars: 'Everyone Good Said No'
Jimmy Kimmel is headed back to the Oscars — and it will be a family affair!. The 54-year-old talk show star, who hosted the broadcast in 2017 and 2018, is set to present the 95th Oscars on March 12, 2023. Executive producer and co-head writer of Jimmy Kimmel Live!...
Niecy Nash (‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’) could become first Black actress to win Golden Globe for any limited series
The 1971 Golden Globes marked the first instance of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestowing awards for supporting TV performances. The inaugural male and female recipients of these two prizes were James Brolin (“Marcus Welby, M.D.”) and Gail Fisher (“Mannix”), both of whom had won Emmys for the same roles eight months earlier. Fisher followed Diahann Carroll (Best TV Actress, “Julia,” 1969) as the second Black woman to win a Golden Globe in any acting category, and, five decades later, remains the only Black Best TV Supporting Actress champ. She could, however, finally have company if Niecy Nash (“Monster: The...
TODAY.com
Jimmy Kimmel will return to host the Oscars
On Monday, Nov. 7, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences revealed that the late night talk show host will return to MC the annual awards gala in 2023. "Introducing your 95th Academy Awards host, Jimmy Kimmel," read a post from the Academy's official Twitter account. "Welcome back!" Kimmel...
AdWeek
Week of Oct. 31 Morning Show Ratings: GMA and Today Continue to Share Ratings Crown
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. ABC’s Good Morning America and NBC’s Today show continued their streaks as the most watched morning shows in total viewers and in the adults 25-54 demo, respectively, for the week of October 31.
Extra
Jennifer Hudson Reveals Her Dream Guest and Talks TikTok Thanksgiving Plans (Exclusive)
Just two months after debuting her talk show, Jennifer Hudson is quickly becoming the Queen of Daytime! “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay stopped by "The Jennifer Hudson Show" set to dish on dream guests, the show's People’s Choice nomination and Jennifer's Thanksgiving plans.
nexttv.com
Weekly Cable Ratings: ESPN, Fox News Channel Top the Charts
ESPN rolled to its second-straight weekly primetime ratings win and Fox News Channel continued its dominance of the total-day charts during the first week of November. ESPN averaged 3.1 million viewers in primetime during the week of October 31 to November 6, according to Nielsen. The sports network was bolstered in part by its November 5 Alabama-LSU college football telecast, which averaged 7.6 million viewers, the network's most-watched regular season game since 2016.
