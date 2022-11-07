Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google-owned navigation app Waze seems to have a knack for joining in on the festivities. In October, we saw the app offer a Halloween-themed navigation experience where you could team up with a member of the undead or a zombie survivalist to navigate the streets. Given that a worldwide celebration of soccer (or, "football," in the rest of the world) — the 2022 FIFA World Cup — kicks off later this month, the app developers are offering an appropriately themed experience to spruce up your otherwise-mundane navigation directions.

17 HOURS AGO