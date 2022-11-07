Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Alexa to TV? Step by Step Guide
Alexa is Amazon’s virtual AI assistant that incorporates many features for home automation. It has also made it possible to control your TV with voice commands. With Alexa, you don’t need to run after your remote to power off the TV or change the TV channels. Simply order Alexa, and she will do the work for you.
AdWeek
Google Details Global Rollout of Target Frequency for YouTube
Introducing the Adweek Podcast Network. Access infinite inspiration in your pocket on everything from career advice and creativity to metaverse marketing and more. Browse all podcasts. Showing the same ads to the same people over and over benefits neither the advertisers nor the viewers, and Google’s global rollout of target...
Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 8, 2022-- Yieldmo, the smart advertising exchange that differentiates and enhances the value of ad inventory for buyers and sellers, today announced an agreement to collaborate with IRIS.TV, the only data platform built for video, increasing publisher and buyer adoption of contextually enriched CTV. This partnership offering includes omnichannel contextual curation to buyers across CTV, OLV, and display advertising from leading independent data companies. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221108005253/en/ Yieldmo and IRIS.TV Announce Smart Data Partnership to Drive Superior Advertising Outcomes (Photo: Business Wire)
Waze has a new limited-time navigation experience for all the soccer fans
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google-owned navigation app Waze seems to have a knack for joining in on the festivities. In October, we saw the app offer a Halloween-themed navigation experience where you could team up with a member of the undead or a zombie survivalist to navigate the streets. Given that a worldwide celebration of soccer (or, "football," in the rest of the world) — the 2022 FIFA World Cup — kicks off later this month, the app developers are offering an appropriately themed experience to spruce up your otherwise-mundane navigation directions.
Google finally makes its astonishing AI image tool public - kind of
The battle of the AI art generators has been heating up as big tech giants enter the ring. While the space is currently dominated by DALL-E 2, Stable Diffusion and Midjourney, Microsoft, Meta and Google have all announced text-to-image (or text-to-video) tools on the way. Now Google's just made its offering public – or at least part of it.
salestechstar.com
Scanbot SDK Publishes Dedicated Barcode Scanner SDK for the Universal Windows Platform ecosystem
Scanbot SDK has released a Windows Barcode Scanner SDK, adding another operating system for their enterprise data capture solutions alongside iOS, Android, and Web. The Scanbot Barcode Scanner SDK turns any smartphone, tablet, and wearable device into a reliable and easy-to-use barcode scanner. With machine learning and computer vision, it delivers accurate scanning results in just 0.2 seconds. This technology can now also be used on mobile Windows devices, covering an even wider range of customer requirements.
financefeeds.com
MetaQuotes makes MT5 Web Terminal responsive to iOS phones to counter Apple suspension
MetaQuotes has revised its MetaTrader 5 Web Terminal in order to make it responsive for Apple and Android smartphones, the trading platform developer announced. Users can now effectively manage their trading accounts and execute operations in financial markets without having to download trading apps from the App Store or Google Play.
A Smart Messaging Display Board That You Can Control From Any Part of the World
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’re familiar with the smart home space, then you know the tech industry has grown by leaps and bounds to raise your home’s IQ. From Amazon Alexa and Google voice commands to the best smart home security devices and versatile smart ovens, these apparatuses are making you work smarter, not harder. And here’s one more innovation that can transform your humble abode. Allow our SPY team to introduce you to Vestaboard. It’s a captivating, smart messaging display board that pairs vintage...
Android Headlines
Google will help you stay up to date on the FIFA World Cup 2022
As expected, Google will help you stay up to date on the FIFA World Cup 2022. The company now detailed all the features that are on offer for that purpose. In case you’re out of the loop, we’re talking about the football (soccer, for those of you in the US) World Cup in Qatar.
dronedj.com
DJI, SkyPixel announce $143K prize pool for 2022 drone photo, video contest
Tech giant DJI and its social media platform SkyPixel are back with the eighth edition of their popular SkyPixel Aerial Photo & Video Contest with prizes totaling nearly $143,000. Here’s how to participate…. This time, the annual contest runs from Nov. 9, 2022, to Jan. 30, 2023, focusing on...
