U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is reported to be wealthier than King Charles III
UK Prime Minister Rishi SunakCredit: U.S. Department of Treasury; Public Domain Image. Rishi Sunak became the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom on 25 October 2022. Sunak is one the youngest British prime ministers at the age of 42. He is also the first non-white prime minister of the country. He is of Indian origin.
Widows of executed Nigerian activists end case against Shell
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The widows of four Nigerian activists executed in 1995 have withdrawn their appeal in a Dutch civil case in which they alleged that oil giant Shell was complicit in the men’s deaths, ending a yearslong legal battle for compensation and an apology. The four widows, Esther Kiobel, Victoria Bera, Blessing Eawo and Charity Levula, launched the case in 2017. It was rejected in a final ruling by The Hague District Court in March, following an interim decision in 2019 dismissing parts of their claim. Their husbands were among nine activists from the Ogoni tribe, led by writer Ken Saro-Wiwa, who were hanged in 1995 for the murder of four political rivals. Supporters say they were really targeted because of their involvement in protests against environmental damage by Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary. Lawyer Channa Samkalden confirmed the end of the case in a statement emailed to The Associated Press on Tuesday. The decision to withdraw the appeal was first reported by Reuters.
Former Marine pilot who runs flying company called 'Top Gun Tasmania' is arrested by federal police in Australia for working with China - and will be extradited back to America
A former U.S. Harrier jet pilot and flight instructor with business dealings in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show. Australian Federal Police arrested Daniel Edmund Duggan, 54, on Friday in the rural town of Orange in New...
Former US military pilot who worked in China arrested in Australia
A former US military pilot and flight instructor who worked in China was arrested in Australia and faces extradition to the United States, Australian court documents and company records show.
Canada orders China to divest from country’s mining companies
Canada has ordered China to immediately sell its holdings in three Canadian mining companies, as the need for investments in the extraction of critical minerals clashes with growing concerns over national security. On Wednesday Canada’s industry minister, François-Philippe Champagne, said three Chinese companies would be required to divest from junior...
Don't bring in 'political rulemaking', markets watchdog warns UK government
LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Financial regulators warned Britain's government on Monday against "political rulemaking" which would damage the City's global competitiveness and reputation for independent oversight of markets. The finance ministry has said it wants to give itself the power under a draft financial services law now before parliament...
United States, Norway make green shipping a priority at COP27
The U.S. and Norwegian governments issued a global call to the shipping industry to do more to address climate concerns.
Canada's Rogers Posts Strong Revenue on Growth in Wireless, Media Businesses
(Reuters) -Canada's Rogers Communications Inc on Wednesday beat quarterly revenue estimates as the wireless carrier benefited from higher roaming charges and demand for pricier plans, while its media business got a boost from a rebound in live sporting events. The company added 164,000 monthly bill paying wireless phone subscribers in...
China, Russia to drive 10% default pain for 'junk-rated' EM firms - JPMorgan
LONDON, Nov 8 (Reuters) - China's property crisis and the West's sanctions on Russia will drive a respective 20% and 66% of these two countries' "junk-rated" companies into default next year, analysts at JPMorgan have estimated. Their woes will also mean emerging markets overall will see a more than 10%...
UK-Swiss science deal as both barred from EU scheme
The UK and Switzerland are striking a deal on science collaboration as both countries continue to be blocked from a major EU scheme. Political tensions mean the two nations have been shut out from the EU's multi-billion pound Horizon programme. There are no fresh funds as part of the UK-Swiss...
AgileThought Expands in South America With a New Office in Buenos Aires, Argentina
AgileThought, Inc., a global pure play end-to-end digital services provider, announced the opening of its Argentina office as part of their international expansion strategy. Located in Buenos Aires, Argentina in the heart of the business district, this office will serve the growing employee base in Argentina and enable AgileThought to leverage the diverse talent pool Argentina has to offer.
U.S., Mexico discuss regional markets, business relocation, Mexico says
MEXICO CITY, Nov 7 (Reuters) - U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and her Mexican counterpart spoke by phone about strengthening regional markets and promoting relocalization of U.S. companies to Mexico, Mexico's economy ministry said in a tweet on Monday.
Time for new approaches to US-Mexico corn trade
As the world reels from the latest supply chain disruption, there is a growing movement internationally to rebuild resilience by increasing domestic production of food for local markets. This is a time for new solutions; unfortunately, there is growing pressure on trade officials to lock in business-as-usual approaches in this new era. Trade will always be an element of sustainable food supplies. However, given the turmoil and supply disruptions in international markets in recent years, some countries are making plans to diversify the sources and types of production needed to feed their people.
Canada Readies New Indo-Pacific Strategy Amid Tense China Ties
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada will soon announce a new Indo-Pacific strategy to challenge China on human rights issues while cooperating with the world's second-biggest economy on climate change and other shared goals, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. Canada sees relations with Indo-Pacific countries as vital to national security and...
Fraying U.S.-China relations could have huge implications for Earth
Many fear tensions between Washington and Beijing could make climate cooperation at COP27 extremely difficult. "The U.S. being the biggest historical emitter and China being the biggest emitter now, if they come together and say that we are going to be working in harmony, it is going to send a very positive signal," Harjeet Singh, head of global political strategy at Climate Action Network, told CNBC.
No ‘free pass’: Antigua and Barbuda PM tells Cop27 India and China must pay for loss and damage
India and China must pay climate compensations alongside other major polluters, the alliance for small island states has said during the ongoing UN climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh. Speaking to reporters including The Independent at the Cop27 venue on Tuesday evening, the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda, who is also the chair for Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), called for all major polluters to pay towards the proposed climate compensations referred to as ‘loss and damage’ in the negotiations. “We all know that India and China ... are major polluters and the polluters must pay,” PM Gaston...
More Governments Are Turning Against the Deep Sea Mining Rush
As world leaders gather at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt this week, another international meeting is underway in Jamaica to decide the fate of the planet’s oceans. The UN-affiliated International Seabed Authority is convening in Kingston to fast-track regulations that could allow the mining of fragile and...
The threat of national rail strike eases, for now, as key union BMWED extends deal deadline
The Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, the third-largest railroad worker union and one of the unions to reject the recent labor deal recommended by the Biden administration, announces an extension of negotiations. BMWED moved the end of its cooling-off period that includes...
