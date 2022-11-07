Read full article on original website
kanecountyconnects.com
Kane County Urges Lawmakers to Delay Cashless Bail System
Kane County Board members are calling on the Governor and General Assembly to delay the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act for at least six months so that proper funding and related budget adjustments may be found and potential revisions to the measure can be appropriately planned for. The Pretrial...
Cook County residents approve property tax increase that will fund forest preserves
Cook County residents voted overwhelmingly Tuesday to raise their property taxes. 68% of voters agreed to increase their property taxes in order to generate $40 million dollars more a year for the Cook County Forest Preserve District.
wjol.com
Will County Board Split Even
The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
For the first time, a woman will lead the DuPage County Board
After being led by generations of Republican men, voters in the western suburbs have elected a new chair of the DuPage County Board who is a woman and a Democrat.
Only 289 votes separate Will County Sheriff candidates as final 5% of ballots are tallied
It didn’t get much closer during the 2022 Illinois midterm election than the race for Will County Sheriff. Will County Sheriff’s Deputy Jim Reilly, a Republican, leads his Democratic boss Sheriff Mike Kelley by only 289 votes with 95% reporting.
Here Are The Chicago-Area Referendum Results From the 2022 Midterm Election
Illinois voters had plenty to vote for this week, but they were also tasked with deciding ballot questions that could have huge impacts on their own neighborhoods and communities. There was only one statewide ballot question this year, involving the Workers Rights Amendment, but that remains too close to call.
WSPY NEWS
November 8, 2022 General Election Results - Unofficial
(R) - Republican. COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR FIVE) COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR FIVE) Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District, Kendall and Will Counties, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for emergency and rescue crews and equipment purposes and have an additional tax of 0.10% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?
WSPY NEWS
5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2
Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
wjol.com
Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results
The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
23-Year-Old Nabeela Syed Becomes Youngest General Assembly Member
For Nabeela Syed, the first order of business is thanking everyone who helped her get to become one of the first Gen X members in state government. On Election Day, voters in the 51st district elected the 23-year-old to the Illinois House of Representatives. “It is an honor, and I...
wjol.com
Glasgow Announces Election Fraud Hotline
(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File) Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is urging citizens to report election irregularities to his office’s Election Fraud Hotline during the November 8, 2022, General Election. “I urge anyone who sees inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of...
WSPY NEWS
DeKalb County Clerk's Office updates election results with vote-by-mail ballots
The DeKalb County Clerk's Office has updated its election results with the addition of vote-by-mail ballots. A news release from the office on Wednesday morning says that the vote-by-mail ballots did not upload to the results page on election night. WSPY news has reached out to the clerk's office for comment.
rejournals.com
I-90: What’s with all the new tenants?
Called the “Golden Corridor” for good reason, I-90 has experienced an explosion of activity this year—and it’s still growing, harboring some of the sector’s biggest projects. Huntley, Illinois, is one city getting a big slice of the action. One of the newer spec projects that...
What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More
While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
NBC Chicago
What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More
With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
Registration for free shoveling for seniors and disabled in Aurora starts Tuesday
AURORA, Illinois - The city of Aurora said registration for the program that connects seniors and the disabled with free snow shoveling starts on Tuesday. There are openings for 150 Aurora residents. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Tuesday online at aurora-il.org/SeniorShovel or by calling 630-256-3015. You have to be at...
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
wjol.com
President Biden Campaigning For Candidates In Joliet On Saturday
President Joe Biden talks with Audree Hall after he was introduced to speak on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois...
Historic Damen Silos to be sold for $6.5 million
Governor JB Pritkzer has announced the sale of the historic Damen Silos as part of the governor’s plan to reduce operating expenses. Four bids came in with the minimum required bid at $3.25 million.
wlsam.com
Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest
Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
