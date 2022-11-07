ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kane County, IL

kanecountyconnects.com

Kane County Urges Lawmakers to Delay Cashless Bail System

Kane County Board members are calling on the Governor and General Assembly to delay the implementation of the Pretrial Fairness Act for at least six months so that proper funding and related budget adjustments may be found and potential revisions to the measure can be appropriately planned for. The Pretrial...
wjol.com

Will County Board Split Even

The balance of power is still in democratic hands at the Will County Board. The board was reduced from 26 seats to 22 this year. Following Tuesday’s election, unofficially there are 11 democrats elected and 11 republicans with the tying vote cast by democrat, Will County Executive Jennifer Bertino-Tarrant. Provisional and mail-in ballots will be counted this week and put into the system on Tuesday of next week. On November 22 the final vote tally will be calculated. To see the current results click here.
WILL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

November 8, 2022 General Election Results - Unofficial

(R) - Republican. COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 1 (VOTE FOR FIVE) COUNTY BOARD DISTRICT 2 (VOTE FOR FIVE) Shall the Oswego Fire Protection District, Kendall and Will Counties, Illinois, be authorized to levy a new tax for emergency and rescue crews and equipment purposes and have an additional tax of 0.10% of the equalized assessed value of the taxable property therein extended for such purposes?
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
WSPY NEWS

5 Republicans Take Kendall County Bd. District 1; 3 Democrats, 2 Republicans Elected in District 2

Ten seats were unofficially decided Tuesday night on the Kendall County Board while two county office holders won re-election. Five Republicans made a clean sweep of Kendall County Board District 1 with incumbent Brian DeBolt as the top vote-getter in the district with 14%. He was followed by incumbents Scott Gengler with 13% and Ruben Rodriguez with 12%, Jason Peterson with 11%, and Seth Wormley with 11%.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
wjol.com

Voter Turnout In Will County Shatters 2018 Results

The big winner in Will County is voter turnout. Voter turnout shattered 2018 midterm election participation. Just under 50% of registered voters cast their ballots in Will County this year as opposed to just under 20% four years ago. In Will County there are 462-thousand registered voters and over 227-thousand voted this year.
wjol.com

Glasgow Announces Election Fraud Hotline

(AP Photo/M Spencer Green, File) Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow is urging citizens to report election irregularities to his office’s Election Fraud Hotline during the November 8, 2022, General Election. “I urge anyone who sees inappropriate activity, such as passing out campaign literature or other acts of...
WILL COUNTY, IL
rejournals.com

I-90: What’s with all the new tenants?

Called the “Golden Corridor” for good reason, I-90 has experienced an explosion of activity this year—and it’s still growing, harboring some of the sector’s biggest projects. Huntley, Illinois, is one city getting a big slice of the action. One of the newer spec projects that...
HUNTLEY, IL
NBC Chicago

What Time Do Polls Open and Close On Election Day in Illinois? Here Are Polling Place Hours and More

While early voting is set to end Monday night, you'll be able to vote at your designated polling place on Election Day, which depends on where you live. In order to find out where your Election Day voting polling place is, check your polling place using the State Board of Elections Polling Place lookup tool. Even if you aren't registered to vote, you'll be able to do so at your designated location Tuesday.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

What's Open and Closed on Election Day? Post Offices, Banks and More

With Election Day quickly approaching, you may be wondering whether businesses will be open as usual, if mail will be delivered and whether government offices will be closed. The short answer - it depends on where you live. Whether or not Election Day is classified a holiday varies widely across...
CHICAGO, IL
wjol.com

President Biden Campaigning For Candidates In Joliet On Saturday

President Joe Biden talks with Audree Hall after he was introduced to speak on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jones Elementary School in Joliet, Ill. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky) It was a busy weekend of campaigning in Illinois ahead of Tuesday’s midterm election. Friday, President Joe Biden arrived in Illinois...
JOLIET, IL
wlsam.com

Will Illinois feel the “red tsunami”? – NBC 5 Chicago Political Reporter Mary Ann Ahern and Former congressman Dan Lipinski recap the latest

Award-winning political reporter Mary Ann Ahern joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about voter turnout and to recap the latest midterm election news. Former congressman Dan Lipinski also joins Steve and Jane to talk about his predictions for the Illinois Governor and Secretary of State races and he shares what could change voters’ minds before they head to the voting booths.
ILLINOIS STATE

