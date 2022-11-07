Read full article on original website
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
BREAKING: Dwight Howard Signs With New Team
On Monday night, Dwight Howard announced that he has signed with the Taoyuan Leopards. The eight-time NBA All-Star played for the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Draymond Green On Stephen Curry's 47-Point Explosion Against The Kings: "It Was Very Game 4 NBA Finals To Me."
Draymond Green compared Stephen Curry's heroics against the Kings with his legendary performance against the Celtics in Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Golf Digest
Jordan Poole pulled up to Monday’s Warriors game rocking the most ridiculous NBA accessory ever: a puppy
Jordan Poole has had a rough start to the NBA season, most notably taking a Kermit Washington killshot from teammate Draymond Green that stopped the basketball world in its tracks. Not only was it a bad look for Green, but also Poole, who didn’t even get his hands up before he came to on his ass. If you’re going to talk trash, you better be ready to defend yourself, bro.
Stephen Curry Wants The Warriors To Make Changes If They Want To Be A Serious Team
Stephen Curry urges the Golden State Warriors to make some changes in their game after almost losing the game against the Sacramento Kings.
Donovan Mitchell Reacts to Blowing Game Against LA Clippers
The Cavs are not "freaking out."
DeMarcus Cousins eyeing surprising reunion with former team
In a year in which Tom DeLonge has already returned to Blink-182, another improbable reunion may be upon us. Former four-time All-Star big man DeMarcus Cousins indicated this week in a post to his Twitter page that he is interested in returning to his old team, the Sacramento Kings. Cousins was replying to a suggestion from Kings writer Carmichael Dave that the team bring in Cousins as a backup big.
NBC Sports
Furious Steph gets tech for yelling at ref after no-call
Steph Curry was heated in the Warriors' (4-7) 116-113 win over the Kings (3-6) on Monday night and rightfully so. Midway through the third quarter of the Warriors' game against the Kings at Chase Center, Curry drove by Malik Monk, stopped and banked in a tough jumper. Monk came down on Curry, sending the reigning NBA Finals MVP crashing to the ground.
BREAKING: 2x NBA Champion Signs With New Team
Quinn Cook, who has won NBA Championships with the Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors, has signed with a team in China, according to Sportando.
Utah Jazz at Atlanta Hawks Scouting Report
Preview, injury report, odds, and streaming options for the NBA game between the Utah Jazz and Atlanta Hawks.
Bob Myers makes public hint to Steve Kerr on James Wiseman’s role with Warriors
Jonathan Kuminga and Anthony Lamb served as de facto backup centers in Monday night’s much-needed victory over the Sacramento Kings, the biggest departure among the Golden State Warriors’ highly anticipated rotation changes following a winless five-game road trip. Steve Kerr quickly deviated from his pre-planned bench lineups after the reserves coughed up another early lead, though, making Draymond Green and Kevon Looney the Warriors’ full-time centers in the second half and leaving Kuminga on the bench entirely.
NBC Sports
Steph's 47-point masterpiece saves Warriors, but issues remain
SAN FRANCISCO – In the moments after he rescued the Warriors from an epic meltdown of their own making, Stephen Curry met Draymond Green on the Chase Center floor for a long embrace that told a short story. Survival. Relief. Joy. The End. For now. Curry’s superman act, which...
Report: Lakers Have 'Significant Concern' Adding Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving to the Lakers isn't as guaranteed as it used to be.
Isiah Thomas has sharp message for Michael Jordan
Isiah Thomas is once again yelling into the wind about Michael Jordan. Speaking recently at the 2022 Abu Dhabi NBA Games, The Basketball Hall of Famer Thomas was asked about his feud with his longtime rival Jordan as well as the portrayal of Thomas in the ESPN documentary “The Last Dance.” Rather than brushing it off, he responded with a sharp message for Jordan.
Report reveals Lakers’ stance on Kyrie Irving trade
The Brooklyn Nets would probably love to trade Kyrie Irving in the wake of the latest off-court drama he has created, but the question is whether there are any suitors. It sounds like the Los Angeles Lakers can be crossed off the list. According to Sam Amick of The Athletic,...
FOX Sports
Memphis takes on Boston, looks for 4th straight victory
Boston Celtics (6-3, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (7-3, third in the Western Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Grizzlies -3.5; over/under is 231. BOTTOM LINE: Memphis will try to continue its three-game win streak with a victory against Boston. Memphis finished 56-26 overall a season ago while...
NBA executives: Lakers are waiting to trade for a specific player
As the Los Angeles Lakers struggle with a 2-8 record and the worst offensive rating in the NBA, fans are growing more uneasy. They want a trade to happen, one way or another, to make the Lakers more competitive. But the team appears to be patient, as it likely wants...
Lakers News: Magic Johnson Just Won Another Championship
Magic Johnson continues to win championships even if it isn't with the Lakers
Khris Middleton's Injury Status For Bucks-Hawks Game
Khris Middleton has been ruled out for Monday's game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Atlanta Hawks.
The Golden State Warriors Made A Pitch To Sign LeBron James in 2014
The Warriors were among the team interested in LeBron after he finished his last season with the Miami Heat
