ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

New Mexico embraces early, absentee voting in midterm

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NF0oc_0j20alb700

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Voter participation by early and absentee balloting in Tuesday’s election has nearly surpassed participation by those methods in New Mexico’s 2018 midterm election.

The New Mexico secretary of state’s office on Monday said that nearly 440,000 ballots have been cast through the close of early in-person voting on Saturday and by absentee voting, with more than a day remaining in the election. That’s only a few thousand votes shy of the 2018 tally for all early and absentee ballots.

Registered Democrats accounted for nearly 52% of early and absentee ballots cast so far in advance of Election Day. Registered Republicans have cast nearly 35% of the total.

New Mexico voters are deciding whether to reelect Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who won an open race in 2018 to succeed termed-out Republican Susana Martinez.

Republican nominee and former television meteorologist Mark Ronchetti has mounted a well-financed challenge that highlights concerns about crime, inflation and public school performance in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lujan Grisham is promoting her support for abortion access as a cornerstone of women’s rights, while urging voters to stay the course on increased public investments in public education, health care and tuition-free college.

Several dozen union workers, their families and other supporters gathered Monday evening in Albuquerque for a final rally in support of the governor and other Democratic candidates before Election Day. They waved signs, chanted and donned “MLG” buttons.

Across town, Ronchetti energized a crowd of his supporters at an Albuquerque park, marking the final stop for what has been a statewide tour.

Biden campaigned in Albuquerque last week in support of Lujan Grisham, while Republicans ranging from Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin to former President Donald Trump have endorsed Ronchetti.

New Mexico voters are picking their favorite candidates for a long list of statewide elected offices, including secretary of state, attorney general and land commissioner to oversee energy development across vast swaths of state trust land.

Three first-term congresswomen are seeking reelection, as Democrats defend their majority in the state House.

Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell is seeking a second term after flipping the 2nd Congressional District to Republican control in 2020. She’s competing with Democratic former Las Cruces city councilor Gabe Vasquez.

The U.S. Justice Department announced that it will monitor two New Mexico counties on Tuesday for compliance with federal voting rights law — part of a regular efforts by the agency’s civil rights division. Bernalillo and San Juan counties are among 64 jurisdictions nationwide that were chosen this year to be monitored for compliance with the Voting Rights Act.

___

Learn more about the issues and factors at play in the midterms at https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections. And follow the AP’s election coverage of the 2022 elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections.

Comments / 3

Related
KRQE News 13

How has New Mexico’s House of Representatives changed?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you might be wondering how the results change the balance of power within the New Mexico Legislature. Many seats in the House of Representatives remain unchanged, but there will be a few new legislators taking seats. Overall, the balance of power hasn’t shifted significantly in favor of one […]
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Congressional swing district too early to call in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Republican Rep. Yvette Herrell vied for a second term in office Tuesday on a conservative platform of strict border security and unfettered support for the oil industry, in a congressional district that stretches from the U.S. border with Mexico across desert oilfields and portions of Albuquerque. Democratic nominee Gabe Vasquez campaigned to flip the majority-Hispanic district on support for more equitable access to economic opportunity, a humanitarian approach to immigration and greater accountability for climate change in a major energy production region. Vasquez, a former Las Cruces city councilor, also emphasized his Hispanic heritage and an upbringing along the border in a working-class, immigrant family. A victory by Herrell in New Mexico’s 2nd Congressional District would preserve a Republican foothold in a state where Democrats have otherwise dominated elections for federal and statewide offices.
TEXAS STATE
KOAT 7

Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham elected to second term

Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve a second term as Governor of New Mexico. Democratic incumbent Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham will serve another term in office after she became the projected winner in the 2022 gubernatorial election. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same...
NEW MEXICO STATE
krwg.org

A Republican voter weighs in on election night in New Mexico

At a Republican watch party in Las Cruces, KRWG Public Media's Jonny Coker talked with a GOP voter who shared his thoughts on the election and the Republican effort to connect with voters in southern New Mexico. Jonny Coker is a Multimedia Journalist for KRWG Public Media. He has lived...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

How do the results of New Mexico’s governor’s race compare to 2020 presidential numbers?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) — With election night over, you probably know the headline result: Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham won reelection. But which counties provided the most support for the incumbent governor, and where did Republican challenger Mark Ronchetti get a sizable share of the votes? KRQE News 13 is breaking down the numbers, looking closer at […]
NEW MEXICO STATE
KOAT 7

Voter turnout in New Mexico's midterm election

Voter turnout in the 2022 midterm in New Mexico was more than 50%. According to data released by the New Mexico Secretary of State's office, 52% of registered voters went to the polls to vote for in the midterm election in New Mexico. Voter turnout was down from 56% in...
NEW MEXICO STATE
The Associated Press

Trump loyalist Boebert's reelection bid could go to recount

DENVER (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert’s race remained extremely tight on Thursday and could be headed for a recount in the GOP firebrand’s bid for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former city councilmember from the upscale ski town of Aspen, Colorado. Boebert has fallen behind expectations in the state’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District that was widely considered a lock for the incumbent. The tight race has garnered national attention as Republicans hope to gain control of the U.S. House. In Colorado, recounts are automatically initiated when the margin is less than 0.5%. As votes still rolled in Thursday, the race was hovering around that recount zone with Boebert holding a slim lead. Boebert, a staunch Trump loyalist, fashions herself as a fighter in a broader cultural crusade for the soul of the nation and earned a spot on the so-called “MAGA Squad” alongside Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. Even as a freshman representative, Boebert’s brash style gained her national TV appearances, widespread notoriety and a loyal following.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Narrow Democratic leads tighten in key Arizona races

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Democrats maintained small but dwindling leads Thursday over their Republican rivals in the races for U.S. Senate and governor, with control of the Senate and the rules for the 2024 election in a crucial battleground state at stake. The races remained too early to call two days after the election. There are some 600,000 ballots left to count, about a quarter of the total cast. Protracted vote counts have for years been a staple of elections in Arizona, where the overwhelming majority of votes are cast by mail and many people wait until the last minute to return them. But as Arizona has morphed from a GOP stronghold to a competitive battleground, the delays have increasingly become a source of national anxiety for partisans on both sides. After opening big leads on election night, when only mail ballots returned early were reported, Democrats saw their margins dwindle as more Republican ballots were counted. On Thursday morning, Democrats led in the races for Senate, governor, secretary of state and attorney general. It could take several days before it’s clear who won some of the closer contests.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona remains epicenter for post-election misinformation

Arizona remained the epicenter for post-Election Day misinformation Thursday as vote counting in that state continued. Many of the misleading claims circulating two days after the election focused on printing problems that prevented vote counters from reading some ballots. The mishap spawned conspiracy theories about vote rigging that spread despite despite explanations from local officials and assurances that all votes would be counted.
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Montana Republicans dominate as Zinke, Rosendale prevail

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Republican Ryan Zinke prevailed over his Democratic challenger in the midterm election for a newly drawn Montana U.S. House district, overcoming early stumbles that included a razor-thin victory in the primary. Zinke served previously in the House from 2015 to 2017 before leaving to join former President Donald Trump’s Cabinet as Interior Secretary. He resigned after less than two years at the agency amid numerous ethics investigations, including two in which federal officials concluded that Zinke lied. Democratic challenger Monica Tranel, an environmental and consumer rights attorney from Missoula, tried to capitalize on the scandals by characterizing him as a “snake.” Zinke said Thursday morning that “Montana saw through the lies” about him and instead responded to his calls to curb energy costs, restrict abortions with some exceptions and address housing shortages. Zinke said Republicans now “have to deliver on promises made.”
MONTANA STATE
The Associated Press

Some candidates drop out, endorse Burns as Georgia speaker

ATLANTA (AP) — Current Georgia House Majority Leader Jon Burns is lining up support to become state House speaker as other potential GOP contenders to lead the lower chamber of the General Assembly bow out and endorse the Newington Republican. Although the official vote won’t come until the new House convenes on Jan. 9, majority House Republicans are scheduled to gather Monday to choose their nominee. That person is likely to win the gavel unless the majority caucus fractures. House Speaker Pro Tem Jan Jones of Milton, House Majority Whip Matt Hatchett of Dublin and Rep. Alan Powell of Hartwell have all said they won’t run for speaker this week, with all three Republicans endorsing Burns. Republican Rep. Barry Fleming of Harlem is the only announced candidate still in the race besides Burns.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Why AP called Texas governor race for Greg Abbott

WASHINGTON (AP) — WHY AP CALLED TEXAS FOR GREG ABBOTT Gov. Greg Abbott had a wide lead in the same 13 Texas counties that he won in 2018 — and that Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke also won in a Senate race that year. That’s why The Associated Press called the Texas governor’s race for Abbott on Tuesday. O’Rourke, the former El Paso congressman and 2020 presidential contender, had sought to become the first Democrat in nearly 30 years to win statewide office in America’s most populous red state.
TEXAS STATE
9NEWS

Colorado 2022 elections | Live results map

DENVER — Coloradans were voting on Tuesday on statewide races and U.S. House seats that will determine the trajectory of politics in the state for the next few years. As the results come in after polls close at 7 p.m., you can use the map below to see live vote totals, county-by-county, for the following races:
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

Official: US House race in Maine heading to ranked runoff

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — U.S. Rep. Jared Golden will need to survive a ranked choice runoff to hold onto his seat, Maine’s secretary of state said Wednesday, setting up a replay of the 2018 race in which the moderate Democrat upset Republican Bruce Poliquin in a region with many conservative voters. Golden, who touts guns rights and protection of rural jobs, leads Poliquin, who held the seat from 2014 to 2018. Golden used the ranked round to unseat Poliquin in 2018. The national Republican Party focused heavily on flipping the district, where former President Donald Trump maintains strong support. Golden had to contend with both Poliquin and independent candidate Tiffany Bond in a race that both included ranked-choice voting and was a rematch of three candidates from 2018. Golden did not clear 50% of the vote Tuesday, so the ranked round will take place, said Shenna Bellows, the secretary of state.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

Tackling homelessness top goal for Oregon Democrat Kotek

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek said Thursday she would focus on addressing the state’s homelessness crisis and be a leader for all residents, though the race remained too early to call. Republican rival Christine Drazan’s campaign said the election isn’t over, with more ballots to be counted that could cut into Kotek’s lead. If Kotek wins, she would join Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.”
OREGON STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy