Gravitas Ventures shared today with Collider an exclusive trailer for their upcoming thriller film What Remains. The story centers around a complex – to say the least – relationship between a pastor and his wife’s murderer. The movie stars Cress Williams (Black Lightning), Kellan Lutz (Twilight Saga), and marks the late Anne Heche’s final film performance. The studio also revealed the movie’s premiere date, and we can now tell you that you will be able to watch What Remains in cinemas or on Digital on December 2.
‘Capturing the Killer Nurse’ Review: Just Go Watch Netflix’s Other Murderous Nurse Movie Instead
These days, Netflix is all in on the serial killer beat, thanks to myriad offerings on the twisted subject, from Ryan Murphy’s massively successful Jeffrey Dahmer miniseries to Tobias Lindholm’s recent chilly drama “The Good Nurse.” Never one to waste an opportunity to keep its audience’s rapt attention, Murphy’s initial one-off is now set for the anthology treatment (which will explore various titular “monsters” through history), while Lindholm’s fact-based feature is followed by a flimsy documentary about murderous nurse Charles Cullen. — particularly when interested parties can watch Lindholm’s far superior dramatization of the same material. The Cullen case is ripe...
