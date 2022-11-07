Read full article on original website
Related
MN Woman Accused of Going 111 mph in Rochester Fleeing Attempt
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Brook Park, MN woman is accused of traveling 111 mph on North Broadway Ave. in an attempt to flee a state trooper in Rochester. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday say 36-year-old Heather Hanson was clocked by a state trooper traveling 71 mph in a 30 mph zone on Broadway near 6th St. Northwest around 2:45 a.m. Monday. The trooper was heading in the opposite direction and turned around to chase the vehicle down and activated his emergency lights.
KIMT
Stewartville man pleads not guilty in Goodhue County drug death
RED WING, Minn. – A Stewartville man accused of supplying the drugs that led to a fatal overdose in Goodhue County is pleading not guilty. Brandon James Mann, 26, and Nicole Jeanne Thorson, 25 of Rochester, are charged with third-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and third-degree sale of drugs. They are accused of selling OxyContin pills laced with deadly fentanyl to a Roseville man who was found dead in his apartment on December 21, 2021.
Loaded Gun Found in Shoplifting Arrest at Rochester Fleet Farm
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department says a shoplifting call led to the discovery of a loaded handgun at Fleet Farm Monday morning. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to the store in the 4800 block of Maine Ave. Southeast on the report that loss prevention staff had detained a suspected shoplifter shortly before noon. 25-year-old Logan Johnson was then transported to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center on suspicion of shoplifting as well as for charges related to 10 active arrest warrants.
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Who Fired Gun Near His Daughter
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has worked out a plea agreement to settle charges stemming from a shooting that occurred in May of last year. 34-year-old Cleary Grubb has entered guilty pleas to a gross misdemeanor charge for transferring a weapon to an ineligible person and a misdemeanor count of carrying a pistol wall under the influence of alcohol. He was originally charged with reckless discharge of a firearm and child endangerment.
KIMT
Albert Lea woman to stand trial for serious drug offense
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Freeborn County woman accused of being a drug dealer is now set to stand trial. Delyla Carlina Jarvis, 21 of Albert Lea, was arrested in March and charged with first-degree controlled substance crime. The South Central Drug Investigation Unit says it searched Jarvis’ home...
Rochester Man Charged for Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester man, who was arrested after a shooting and drug discovery over the weekend. Bail for 28-year-old Demonterious Jackson was set at $100,000 Monday. He was charged with felony firearm possession and 2nd-degree drug possession. The criminal...
RPD: $6,000 in Property Stolen in Rochester Residential Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a costly residential burglary reported in a northwest Rochester neighborhood Monday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Zumbro Dr. Northwest shortly before 11 p.m. Monday. A 31-year-old man reported leaving the home around 9:30 p.m. and returning over an hour later to find someone had forced open a side door on the home’s garage.
KIMT
Rochester man pleads not guilty to deadly shooting in NW Minnesota
MOORHEAD, Minn. – A Rochester man is pleading not guilty to a murder in northwest Minnesota. Idris Abdillahi Haji-Mohamed, 28, is accused of shooting a man to death in Moorhead on September 10, 2021. Court documents state Haji-Mohamed presented an ID at a gas station to purchase cigarettes just prior to the murder and dropped his wallet on the ground while he was running after and shooting the victim, Abdi Abdi.
RPD: Three Kids Asleep in Home of Rochester Shooting, Drug Arrest
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is facing potential charges related to a shooting and a drug discovery that occurred in a residence with three sleeping children over the weekend. Rochester Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of 1st St....
KIMT
Minneapolis man caught with drugs after high speed chase in Freeborn County pleads guilty
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A man arrested for drugs after a high speed chase in southern Minnesota is pleading guilty. Matthew Douglas Ingram, 36 of Minneapolis, was charged with first-degree controlled substance crime, fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a stun gun, two counts of third-degree DWI, and driving after revocation. The Minnesota State Patrol says a trooper tried to pull Ingram over just before 11:30 pm on August 10, 2021, after observing his vehicle crossing the fog line twice on Interstate 90.
KIMT
SE Minnesota man arrested after firing gun near children
ROCHESTER, Minn. - A 28-year-old man was arrested after firing a gun in the vicinity of children early Saturday morning. Police said Demonterious Jackson was in the 900 block of 1st St. SE. with a woman and her three kids (5, 9 and 13), who were asleep at the time.
Guilty Plea From Rochester Man Caught With 7.5 Pounds of Cocaine
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A plea agreement has been reached to settle charges stemming from a major drug bust in Rochester earlier this year. 33-year-old Roberto Nieves today entered a guilty plea to a first-degree drug possession charge. Under the plea deal, another first-degree drug charge will be dismissed. The agreement calls for a recommended sentence of just under five years in prison.
Is it Illegal to Put Leaves in Your Trash in Rochester?
The leaves are falling... EVERYWHERE! The other day I looked in our backyard and I couldn't see the grass, it was just all leaves. We do have a big tree in the back but still, it was kind of crazy to see. If you're working on raking all of those leaves up, where will you dispose of them? Are we allowed to put leaves in the trash in Olmsted County?
KIMT
Flames destroy shed in rural Olmsted County
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Fire destroyed a shed overnight in Olmsted County. It happened in the 6000 block of 40th Street SE. Firefighters say they arrived at the scene around 11:30 pm to find a 30 x 20 foot shed fully engulfed in flames. The owner of the shed...
Rural Southeast Rochester Fire Torches Shed
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A fire in rural southeast Rochester torched a shed Tuesday night. A Rochester Fire Department news release indicates crews responded to a residence in the 6500 block of 40th St. Southeast around 11:30 p.m. The 911 caller reported coming home from dinner at a neighbor’s house to find his woodshed that housed a home wood burner and a large amount of firewood had started on fire.
Multiple Meth Busts Extend Rochester Man’s Prison Time
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his latest drug-related conviction. 33-year-old Alec Southwick was given the 128-month prison term as part of a plea agreement to charges stemming from his arrest in May of last year. Under the terms of the plea deal, Southwick admitted to a second-degree drug possession charge in exchange for the dismissal of a first-degree count involving the sale of drugs and three other felony drug charges connected to a drug bust in February of this year.
Minnesota Woman Pleads Guilty in Two Separate Massive Fraud Cases
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Plymouth woman has pleaded guilty in federal court to her role in two separate fraud cases, including the $250 million fraud scheme that exploited a federally-funded child nutrition program and a Medicaid fraud scheme. Prosecutors said 52-year-old Anab Awad pleaded guilty to one...
Charges: Woman Stole $5,600 in Items from Rochester Target Stores
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Attorney’s Office has charged a Rochester woman with felony theft after an investigation found she allegedly stole over $5,600 in merchandise from Rochester’s Target stores. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Thursday accuse 38-year-old Crystal Walker of scanning the barcode of...
Another New Restaurant Opening Soon Just 20 Minutes From Rochester
A small town in Southeast Minnesota is getting quite the boom in new business lately. Just the other day, we heard that a new restaurant and bar, Tammy's Place, will be opening up in the spring. Now, news of another new place opening in Kasson, Minnesota has popped up on social media.
Sheriff's office investigating after girl beaten outside Stewartville High School
Authorities in Olmsted County have launched a criminal investigation after a 16-year-old Stewartville High School student was allegedly assaulted by three classmates in the school parking lot Wednesday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the student parking lot around 11:20 a.m. on reports of fight and...
KROC News
Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
News-Talk 1340 KROC AM & 96.9 FM has the best news coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.https://krocnews.com
Comments / 0