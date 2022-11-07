ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
InsideHook

Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.

Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
Tree Hugger

Why I Don’t Cut Back Herbaceous Perennials in Fall

Traditional gardeners will often tell you to cut back herbaceous perennials in fall. The main reason why people do so is to avoid the sight of brown or dying foliage on the plants, which some may consider to be unsightly. But there are a number of reasons why, when herbaceous...
SignalsAZ

Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark

This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
The Independent

These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden

As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
CNET

Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
MICHIGAN STATE
Parade

These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season

Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
MAINE STATE
The Independent

Bumblebees less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers – study

Bumblebees are less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers because of certain changes associated with the chemicals, experts have said.Scientists from the University of Bristol have found that treating flowers with commonly used synthetic fertilisers causes the electrical field around the flowers to change – making it harder for the bees to identify the species.The researchers said the findings, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, could have important consequences for pollination, with negative impacts on the natural world.Dr Ellard Hunting, of the University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences – who is the lead author on the paper,...
sciencealert.com

Adding Fertilizer to Flowers Makes Them Appear Repulsive to Passing Bees

Fertilizers may change the way flowers 'look' to bees and discourage them from pollinating, a study suggests. Flowers attract bees using small electric fields that bees can learn to recognize. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS Nexus on Wednesday, found that the fertilizers change these electric fields and bees seem to find these changes very weird.
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy