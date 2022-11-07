Read full article on original website
Raking Your Leaves This Fall? Do This Instead.
Good news: You may not need to rake all your leaves this fall. But you’ll still need to do some lawn maintenance. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, roughly 10.5 million tons of leaves end up in landfills yearly. But leaves are filled with nutrients and also provide a habitat for insects and small animals that could both help your yard and help feed the wildlife around it.
Leaving the leaves: A pretty sight, but detrimental to your lawn
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If enjoying the colors of the changing leaves is the bright spot for your fall having to deal with them in your yard is the dark side. The kids and the pets might like playing in them but the blanket of autumn is something your grass does not enjoy. It turns out the rain we've been getting recently has put some urgency into the need to get the leaves off of your yard. As the days get shorter and cooler our trees stop their food production process as the chlorophyll breaks down and the green of summer...
You probably don't need to rake your leaves this fall, experts say. Here's why.
Autumn is here, and that might mean the leaves in your yard are starting to fall. But if you were planning to add raking to your to-do list, don't.
Why do ladybugs swarm your house every autumn? Science and history offer answers
Every autumn, ladybugs (which are really lady beetles) seem to swarm near or even inside some homes. There can be so many of them that they stain walls and make a room smell really bad. Ladybugs have an interesting history that you probably did not know. One fact that might...
Tree Hugger
Why I Don’t Cut Back Herbaceous Perennials in Fall
Traditional gardeners will often tell you to cut back herbaceous perennials in fall. The main reason why people do so is to avoid the sight of brown or dying foliage on the plants, which some may consider to be unsightly. But there are a number of reasons why, when herbaceous...
SignalsAZ
Gorgeous Houseplants That Love the Dark
This week, Ken Lain The Mountain Gardener of Watters Garden Center in Prescott tell all about gorgeous houseplants that love the dark. Learn which large plants and which small plants are great in dark rooms, which plants are great in low light, dark bathrooms, dark corners, and more!. Adding plants...
Thousands of These Little Pests Want to Be in Your Home This Iowa Winter
It's that time of year again. The time of year when outdoor plants start to die off, and so do pesky bugs. Well, most of them do, anyway. Some like to punch their ticket to the winter hotel known as your house. DUN DUN DUNNN!!. Actually, there's really no need...
The Best Plants to Grow in November
Did you miss the chance to plant your shrubs this summer? Do it now, it's probably better! Here's a list of plants to grow in November.
These winter plants will help attract wildlife to your garden
As autumn creeps into winter, you’ll likely start seeing less wildlife activity in your garden – but it’s a time when many visitors, including birds, small mammals and some insects, need us most.“Plants are the bedrock of a wildlife-friendly garden, and that includes throughout the winter, despite many being reduced to their skeleton,” says Adrian Thomas, gardening expert at the RSPB (rspb.org.uk) wildlife gardening expert.“There are two key benefits that plants offer: cover and food. Getting through the long, cold nights is challenging for garden birds, so plants that offer dense safe cover will allow them to snooze safely out...
CNET
Freeze-Proof Plants: 10 Flowers That Can Weather a Snowstorm
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Green shoots and new leaves are the truest signs of spring. Missing out on those after a long winter would be a true shame. You can avoid...
Before You Toss Your Pumpkins in the Trash Try This Garden Hack
Your plants will love the nutrient boost
Allotment guru shares 5 clever ways to stop squirrels digging up bulbs
How to stop squirrels from digging up and eating your spring-flowering bulbs
Pike Nurseries Recommends Superhero Shrubs and Trees for Fall Planting
Fall planting is in full swing, and Pike Nurseries has advice and top recommendations for hardy plants, perfect for the cool weather season. Planting these tough trees and shrubs in the crisp fall months provides the ideal amount of time for strong, healthy root systems to develop for prime flowers and foliage next spring.
Decoration debate: Which states are more likely to put up Christmas displays more than a month early
Picture it: You’re walking through a retail store on November 1 and over the speakers, you hear those undeniable lyrics: “I don’t want a lot for Christmas, There is just one thing I need….” The weeks between Halloween and Thanksgiving can be a source of a major holiday debate: how early is too early to […]
These Two Simple Tips Will Keep Your Christmas Wreath Looking Fantastic for the Entire Holiday Season
Now that we're in November, there are some of you out there already thinking about (if not actually) putting out Christmas decorations, one of which is the ever-so-popular wreath. Just like trees, everyone has their own opinion on whether to have a real or artificial one, both can be beautiful and quite expensive, but the choice usually is based on preference.
Bumblebees less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers – study
Bumblebees are less likely to land on flowers sprayed with fertilisers because of certain changes associated with the chemicals, experts have said.Scientists from the University of Bristol have found that treating flowers with commonly used synthetic fertilisers causes the electrical field around the flowers to change – making it harder for the bees to identify the species.The researchers said the findings, published in the journal PNAS Nexus, could have important consequences for pollination, with negative impacts on the natural world.Dr Ellard Hunting, of the University of Bristol’s School of Biological Sciences – who is the lead author on the paper,...
natureworldnews.com
Bats Contribute to Keep Forests Growing and Protect Tree Seedlings From Insect Damage
Researchers found that bats play a significant role in the forests. Bats are present in caves and in forests, which shows how they protect trees and seedlings from insect damage. The study was published in Ecology and is available to read on the Phys.org website. The research, based on the...
Fall’s the best time to prep garden soil for new plants
If you’re planning a new bed for perennials, groundcovers, shrubs or trees to plant next spring, the path to success starts with a good foundation. It’s easier to improve soil before plants are in place, so the time to do so is now. Before beginning, remove weeds from...
sciencealert.com
Adding Fertilizer to Flowers Makes Them Appear Repulsive to Passing Bees
Fertilizers may change the way flowers 'look' to bees and discourage them from pollinating, a study suggests. Flowers attract bees using small electric fields that bees can learn to recognize. The study, published in the peer-reviewed journal PNAS Nexus on Wednesday, found that the fertilizers change these electric fields and bees seem to find these changes very weird.
