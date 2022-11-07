ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Reports: Bills DE Gregory Rousseau (ankle) is week-to-week

By Field Level Media
The Exponent
The Exponent
 2 days ago
Sep 19, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis (7) scrambles with Buffalo Bills defensive end Greg Rousseau (50) defending during the second half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills defensive end Gregory Rousseau is week-to-week with an ankle sprain suffered against the New York Jets, NFL Network reported Monday.

The second-year player has five sacks and nine quarterback hits in eight starts this season.

Rousseau, 22, played just 14 snaps in Sunday's loss before leaving with the injury. He has 21 tackles on the season, including seven for loss.

The Bills selected Rousseau in the first round of the 2021 draft, No. 30 overall. He had four sacks in 17 starts last season as a rookie. --Field Level Media

