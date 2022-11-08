ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ryan Reynolds Has A Hilarious Reason He's Hoping His Fourth Baby Will Be Another Girl

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Ryan Reynolds is keeping his fingers crossed that baby number four will be another girl!

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Back in September, Ryan and his wife, Blake Lively , surprised fans when they revealed they were expecting their fourth child .

Noam Galai / Getty Images for Netflix

The couple are already the parents of three little girls — Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 7 — and Ryan is hoping to continue the streak.

Axelle / FilmMagic / Getty Images

It may be a little while before he finds out if he's going to be a girl dad again, though, because Ryan says the couple actually never find out their baby's sex until birth.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

"I don't know. We never find out!" Ryan revealed during an appearance on the Today show. "I know girls, so I'm kind of hoping that!"

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

While Ryan now lives in a household full of girls, he does have some experience with boys, considering he grew up with three brothers.

Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images

"[I have] all brothers, which is why I speak from experience," he said, jokingly adding, "I love my well-being and my home. I was the youngest of four, and we were just arsonists and firemen."

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

Knowing how chaotic boys can be, Ryan admits he's totally cool with being dubbed "the ultimate girl dad."

Theo Wargo / Getty Images for Disney

But no matter what, Ryan says, he's "ready for whatever happens!"

You can hear all that Ryan had to say below:

Will Ferrell, Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) and @octaviaspencer are here! They talk all about their new highly anticipated holiday movie “Spirited,” working together, clicking on set and how they kept a straight face while filming.

@TODAYshow 02:40 PM - 07 Nov 2022

Comments / 0

