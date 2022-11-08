Ryan Reynolds Has A Hilarious Reason He's Hoping His Fourth Baby Will Be Another Girl

Related
This Is Not A Joke: We Found Out Nick Cannon Is Having ANOTHER Kid 5 Days After His Last Baby Announcement
Yes, you read that correctly.
Robert Downey Jr. Just Debuted His Bald Head After Allowing His Kids To Shave Off His Hair
Robert Downey Jr. buzzed his head for his upcoming role in The Sympathizer.
Millie Bobby Brown Said She Wanted To Play Britney Spears In A Movie, And It Seemingly Didn't Go Over Great With Britney
Britney seemingly replied to Millie's recent interview quote about wanting to portray Britney's story with respect.
Rihanna Got Real About Why She Hasn't Shared Her Baby's Name Or Photo Publicly Yet
Rihanna had a baby with A$AP Rocky earlier this year, but we don't know the baby's name — and we haven't seen them yet, either. Here's why.
Jennifer Lopez admits her children don’t like going out in public with her: ‘It hurt my feelings’
Jennifer Lopez has opened up about the difficult realities of being a parent in the spotlight.The 53-year-old singer and actor recently posed for the cover of Vogue, in which she shared details about her blended family with husband Ben Affleck. During the interview, Lopez recalled a recent moment when one of her teenage twins asked to go to the flea market.“I was like, ‘Oh, you want me and Ben to come?’” she explained. “They said, ‘You know, it’s such a thing when you go, Mom.’”Lopez said that she understood why her teenager wanted their mother to stay behind, but...
People Online Aren't Sure What To Think Of Selena Gomez And Raquelle Stevens' Friendship After Watching Selena's New Documentary, With Some Calling It "Toxic" And "Passive-Aggressive"
There are a few scenes that stand out, like when Selena's feeling nervous before her speech at the McLean Psychiatric Hospital annual dinner.
We Really Need To Talk About Lindsay Lohan — Like, She Is A Completely Different Person Than She Was A Few Years Ago
You may not know it, but we are fully living in the "Lohanaissance."
21 Funny Tweets About Nick Cannon Expecting His 12th Child...One Week After Announcing His 11th
It's giving Cheaper by the Dozen.
19 Movie Endings People Believe Are The Most "Horribly Depressing" Ever Committed To Film
"If you skip the last five minutes, the ending is pretty awesome."
People Who Matched With Celebs On Dating Apps, Tell Us Your Stories
Your celeb crush could be one swipe away...
Nick Lachey Seemingly Shaded Jessica Simpson During The "Love Is Blind" Season 3 Reunion, And People Think It's "So Cringe" And "Awkward"
A little more respect for the union that gave us "Where You Are" and that Chicken of the Sea moment, please!
Whitney Houston Almost Played A Character On "Glee," And Ryan Murphy Explained Why It Didn't Happen
Ryan Murphy said he spoke to Whitney directly on the phone and told her it would be great for her to play a teacher, and Whitney gladly answered, "I agree."
16 Strange, Surreal, And Serendipitous Stories About How Celeb Couples Met
Carey Mulligan and Marcus Mumford reportedly stayed pen pals after meeting at a youth camp when they were kids. Then 15 years later, they got married.
Kristen Bell's Daughters Are Apparently Really Good At Insulting Her
Kristen Bell is mom to two girls — Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7.
21 Movies We Still Can't Believe They Actually Made
Did anybody really ask for these misguided movies?
I Am Obsessed With The Spice Girls Singing And Dancing To Their Own Music At Geri Halliwell's Birthday Party
The only reunion I care about.
Brennon From "Love Is Blind" Has The Most Unhinged Instagram Captions, And It's Both Surprising And Hilarious
You may have thought Alexa had the big personality among the pair, but it looks like Brennon has been hiding his inner City Girl from us all.
19 Deeply Personal Things Selena Gomez Shared In Her New Documentary "My Mind And Me"
In the doc, Selena and her loved ones take us through the time before, during, and after the 2018 "nervous breakdown" which led to her bipolar disorder diagnosis.
