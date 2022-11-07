Read full article on original website
Related
3 Ways To Boost Retention Through a Positive Employee and Candidate Experience
Employers can better direct engagement strategies to bolster retention efforts by focusing on the candidate and employee experience.
elearningindustry.com
Building Employee Resilience In The Workplace
For many employees, the workplace presents a wide range of stressors that affect their lives inside and outside of the office. To combat these issues, organizations focus on building employee resilience and agility. If you aren’t familiar with the terminology, resilience refers to the ability of employees to “bounce back” from adversity in the workplace, while agility is a worker’s ability to respond quickly and effectively, adapting to these changes.
How employees' hours are being tracked in today's workforce
Buddy Punch curated a list of five ways employers use new, technologically enhanced employee tracking software to monitor remote workers' hours.
Startup Obtains Industry-Leading Certification, Continues Focus On The Future Of Engineering Excellence
Last week, Propelo Inc, the world’s leading engineering excellence platform, dropped some pretty exciting news within the DevOps community. Known for its no-code workflow automation, the company recently attained its SOC-2 Type II certification, proving that it truly values data privacy and security.
mytotalretail.com
Changing Seasons: How Brands Can Ensure Their Messaging is Event-Specific
Thanksgiving and the holiday season is just around the corner. In a chaotic and ever-changing world, fixed calendar events like these provide predictable and unifying anchor points. No wonder, then, that so many marketing plans are now seasonal. Retailers are once again preparing campaigns and promotional events against a new...
mytotalretail.com
Automating Your Retail Operation
Each and every day automation is changing the way in which we operate. Retail distribution and fulfillment centers understand this firsthand, as they're increasingly integrating automated solutions into their day-to-day operations as consumer demand continues to increase. A recent report from Futurum Research interviewed industry leaders and executives to gather their thoughts on the challenges of automating retail warehouses and distribution centers and the approaches they recommend to those interested in the automation integration process. Below are five key takeaways that can be utilized within your retail operation:
FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience
AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Today, leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced a partnership with Sony Network Communications Europe. The partnership will integrate data from Visilion — Sony’s real-time cargo and asset tracking solution — with FourKites’ real-time, end-to-end supply chain visibility platform. This collaboration will help enterprise customers solve their most complex use cases. Now, customers will be able to view FourKites’ real-time data for shipments in transit and in the yard, together with Visilion’s granular real-time data on cargo location and condition to provide best-in-class estimated times of arrival (ETAs) and enhanced end-customer experiences. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005131/en/ FourKites Partners with Sony Network Communications Europe to Help Enterprise Shippers Deliver Exceptional Customer Experience (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Top Technology Challenges Businesses Are Facing Today (and Solutions for Each)
Here are the top technology challenges businesses have been facing this year, along with some advice for overcoming each challenge.
Compete CEO on Optimizing HR, Running a Startup with Your Spouse, and Boosting Employee Benefits
HR professionals are constantly facing challenges. From the lack of data to benchmark employee rewards and compensation to an insufficient understanding of the bigger picture, the industry gap is glaring and calls for a cutting-edge solution to fill the void. On today’s episode of Startups On Demand, I am joined...
What's in Your Pipeline? A Playbook for Winning the Right Business, Not Just Any Business
How to get more of the types of clients and projects you want and fewer of those you don't. Here are five steps that work for my company, and what our clients say is working for them, too.
mytotalretail.com
Shoe Carnival Launches 'Customer Friendly' Universal Rewards Program
In episode 374 of Total Retail Talks, Editor-in-Chief Joe Keenan interviews Deb Hannah, senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications at Shoe Carnival, one of the nation’s largest family footwear retailers and parent company of Shoe Station. Hannah discusses the integration of Shoe Station into the Shoe Carnival business following its recent acquisition (0:50), the launch of its new universal rewards program, Shoe Perks (2:30), and the benefits for loyalty members (3:52).
hospitalitytech.com
Chatmeter Adds Features to its Reputation Management, Brand Intelligence Platform
Chatmeter, a local search marketing and online reputation management provider, revealed platform enhancements designed to drive real-time CX agility and improve customer loyalty and growth for multi-location enterprises. 73% of consumers say their customer experience is as critical as price when making purchasing decisions. Chatmeter has entered into an enhanced...
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
Putting the Power of Mobility into Employees’ Hands
Technology is a strategic imperative for supply chain organizations and plays an essential role in driving revenue and margin. Over 60% of respondents to a Gartner study from earlier this year said it’s a source of competitive advantage. The need for greater agility, as well as labor constraints, are among the drivers of further investments into technology, according to the same Gartner report.
getnews.info
Courtney Stuart Joins RTB House as VP of Enterprise Sales, East
This appointment will prove instrumental in helping the company grow its thriving US business. RTB House, a global company that provides state-of-the-art digital marketing technologies, is proud to announce that Courtney Stuart will join the company as VP of Enterprise Sales, East. His deep omnichannel retail, e-commerce, and performance marketing experience will further accelerate RTB House’s robust US business. A task he has previously accomplished.
Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate Is Top of Mind for 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Volta Inc. (NYSE: VLTA) (“Volta”), an industry-leading electric vehicle (“EV”) charging and media company, today announced the findings of its second annual Climate Conscious Consumer study, which tracks how our climate influences consumer spending, what environmentally-conscious consumers desire from advertisers, and how drivers are thinking about EVs. The study is based on responses from 997 Americans representative of the U.S. adult population gathered in September 2022 by F’inn, a leading independent research firm. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005356/en/ Volta’s Consumer Study Reveals Climate is Top of Mind For 55% of U.S. Consumers and Advertisers Must Lead With Innovation to Sell to This Cohort (Graphic: Business Wire)
businesspartnermagazine.com
Four Ways to Engage More With Your Customers
Customer engagement is a top priority for many modern brands and businesses. Customer engagement is valuable because it means that individuals spend more time interacting with your brand. This improves the likelihood that they’ll eventually make a purchase or continue engaging and interacting with the brand as they continue in their growth journey. Higher customer engagement rates also lead to more organic word-of-mouth referrals and higher rates of customer loyalty – all-in-all leading to very good things for the business overall.
SMBs Are Struggling to Pay Rent in the U.S.
According to new survey findings from Alignable, the Boston-based small business referral network with over 7 million members, small business owners’ ability to pay rent on time took a 7 percent dive in just one month, reaching 37 percent of U.S. small business owners in October. Chuck Casto, head...
hospitalitytech.com
Pulse Hotels & Resorts Partners with IDeaS to Gain Market Share through Automated Data Analysis
IDeaS, a SAS company, a provider of hotel revenue management software and services, announced today Pulse Hotels & Resorts has adopted G3 RMS across four of its Maldives-based properties to deliver accurate forecasting, better manage operational resources, and gain market share. Given its portfolio of resorts is diverse in relation...
5 Tips to Ace the Busy Holiday Season With Flexible Work
To get the most out of holiday workers, set up shifts with their preferences in mind. Here's how.
Comments / 0