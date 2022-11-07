ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS San Francisco

Elon Musk, now perched atop Twitter, urges his followers to vote for Republicans

By Kate Gibson
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1li183_0j20NdQY00

New Twitter owner Elon Musk is telling his more than 100 million followers on the social media service to cast ballots for Republicans in Tuesday's midterm elections.

In a tweet addressed to "independent-minded voters," the Tesla chief executive advised voting for a Republican Congress, saying that "shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties."

Musk's political message comes just over a week after he posted a tweet advancing baseless allegations about the recent attack on the husband of House speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat. The tweet was later deleted. Musk on Sunday also tweeted that "Twitter needs to become by far the most accurate source of information about the world. That's our mission."

Since completing his $44 billion purchase of Twitter late last month, Musk has moved swiftly to put his imprint on the struggling company. Along with firing former CEO Parag Agrawal and other top executives, Musk has laid off roughly half the company's workforce, or about 3,700 people, in a move to slash costs.

Musk, who has characterized himself as an advocate for free speech, has also vowed to relax content moderation on the platform after a "council" reviews its policies. On Sunday, he tweeted that Twitter would permanently suspend any account that impersonates another person. Kathy Griffin was among those to lose her Twitter privileges after the comedian and others changed their display names to "Elon Musk."

Yet the takeover has also led a number of major companies to suspend their advertising on Twitter, including Audi, General Mills, GM, Mondelez and Pfizer, amid pressure from human rights groups. Musk on Friday said that has caused a "massive drop" in revenue at the company, whose growth had slowed sharply this year and which continues to lose money.

Previously, Musk has expressed his desire to make Twitter less reliant on advertising, in part by charging an $8 monthly fee for verification.

In another blow for Twitter, a number of celebrities have ditched the platform following Musk's takeover, including Gigi Hadid, Shonda Rhimes, Toni Braxton, Sara Bareilles and Tea Leoni. "Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," screenwriter and producer Rhimes tweeted two days after Musk officially bought the company.

Comments / 17

Lionel Frank
3d ago

Of course he is.. He's ALWAYS been a Racist and Bigot..! So, it makes sense for him to be a MAGA Cult Member..! Since he's taken over Twitter, the N Word has grown 500% on the Platform..! Surprised..? I'm not..

Reply
2
Related
Daily Mail

Conservatives including Ted Cruz complain they're mysteriously losing thousands of Twitter followers ahead of midterms - as the Texas senator calls Twitter employees 'partisan hacks'

Conservatives including Texas Senator Ted Cruz have lost thousands of Twitter followers in October, less than a month before Americans go to the polls in the midterm elections. Cruz tweeted on Friday: 'I'm down 13,345 today. Are the partisan hacks at Twitter just idiots? Why doe they purge conservatives en...
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Jimmy Kimmel Calls Elon Musk A ‘Piece Of’ Crap After Elon Spread Unfounded Conspiracy Theory About Paul Pelosi

Jimmy Kimmel didn’t hold back against Elon Musk, after the Tesla founder shared an article promoting an unsupported conspiracy regarding the suspect who attacked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband Paul on Sunday, October 30. Jimmy, 54, didn’t mince words in letting Elon, 51, know what he thought of him and the conspiracy on Twitter, which Elon recently closed a deal to buy.
RadarOnline

'Who Knew He Could Stoop Any Lower?' Ted Cruz Called To Resign After Mocking Stroke Survivor Senate Candidate John Fetterman

Ted Cruz is being criticized online after the Texas senator openly mocked Senate candidate John Fetterman for his poor performance during a recent debate against Dr. Mehmet Oz, RadarOnline.com has learned.On Wednesday, as Cruz appeared in Franklin, Tennessee to endorse GOP House candidate Andy Ogles, the 51-year-old controversial Texas senator ridiculed Fetterman for a series of awkward exchanges he made on Monday while debating Dr. Oz in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.“By the way, in honor of John Fetterman, I suppose I should start by just saying goodnight!” Cruz said, referencing the fact Fetterman became confused on Monday and answered one question by...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
OK! Magazine

Michelle Obama Admits Her Relationship With Barack Obama 'Is Not Perfect, But It's Real And We're Committed To It'

After years of making headlines for their adorable moments, former First Lady Michelle Obama got candid about her long-term marriage to ex-President Barack Obama, revealing that despite their loved-up public persona, their romance, like any, still requires work. “People often reach out to me seeking relationship advice. They remark on photographs they've seen of me and Barack together—laughing, or sharing a look, appearing content to be side by side,” Michelle wrote in her new memoir, The Light We Carry, which is set to hit shelves on Tuesday, November 15. “They ask how we have managed to stay both married and...
msn.com

Candace Owens posts letter from JPMorgan Chase Bank, saying that Kanye West is no longer allowed to have an account with them

Kanye West reportedly kicked out of JPMorgan Chase Bank. Kanye West has definitely been in hot water, over the past week and a half. He wore a “white lives matter” shirt during his Yeezy fashion show in Paris, and even had Candace Owens and Lauryn Hill’s daughter wear them. Then, Kanye went on Fox News, to be interviewed by Tucker Carlson. There, Ye claimed that he was threatened for wearing the white lives matter shirt, as well as the Donald Trump MAGA hat.
Variety

Trevor Noah Slams Elon Musk’s $8 Verification Plan: ‘Charge White People to Say the N-Word’ and Twitter Will Be the ‘Most Profitable Company’

Trevor Noah railed against Elon Musk’s controversial Twitter takeover during the latest episode of “The Daily Show,” calling it “ridiculous” that Musk plans to charge users $8 per month to have a blue check mark as part of Twitter Blue (via The Daily Beast). Referring to Musk as “the guy who always looks like a ghost, whether it’s Halloween or not,” Noah reasoned that charging people for blue check marks goes against Musk’s mission of bringing free speech and equality to Twitter.
TechSpot

World's second-richest person sells private jet to stop Twitter users tracking it

A hot potato: Billionaires do seem to enjoy private planes, especially for journeys so short that the rest of us would use ground-based transport to complete them. But what's someone worth $133 billion to do when their jet is being tracked by Twitter users exposing their environment-destroying traveling? Sell it, of course.
Business Insider

Stephen King says he'll quit Twitter if Elon Musk makes him pay $20 a month to be verified: 'they should pay me'

Author Stephen King isn't a fan of the Elon Musk era of Twitter. The Verge reported on Sunday that Musk, who completed his $44 billion purchase of Twitter last week, is planning to charge $20 per month for verified users to keep their blue checkmark that signifies they are the real accounts of celebrities, politicians, journalists, and other public figures.
HipHopWired

Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig

On Friday (Nov. 4), MSNBC seemingly out of the blue announced that it would not be renewing its contract with Tiffany Cross. Despite the accomplished Black woman’s strong rating for her weekend show, The Cross Connection, the news outlet choosing to cut ties with her just before midterm elections has Black Twitter calling out the […] The post Tiffany Cross Out At MSNBC, Black Twitter Calls Out The Jig appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
97K+
Followers
26K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy