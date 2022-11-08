ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk news – live: CEO insists Twitter use at ‘all-time high’ as Tesla stocks sink and celebrities flee

By Adam Smith and Io Dodds
 5 days ago

Elon Musk has been criticised for urging “independent-minded voters” to back Republican candidates in this week’s midterm elections.

The Tesla and SpaceX boss, who bought Twitter for $44 billion last month, told his 115m followers that “shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties”, and that voters should therefore limit a Democratic president by voting for a Republican Congress.

It comes after comedian Kathy Griffin and numerous others were suspended from Twitter for impersonating Elon Musk .

Ms Griffin, while pretending to be Mr Musk, urged Americans to vote for Democrats in the midterm elections.

It is the latest episode in a week of chaos the San-Francisco-based social network, which reportedly may have to rehire some of the staff that it fired last week because it needs their expertise.

Mr Musk decided to lay off almost 50 per cent of Twitter staff, with the company’s employees were alerted on their job status by email after barring their entrances to offices and cutting off their access to internal systems overnight.

Twitter is apparently losing an eye-watering $4m per day. immedaitely clear.

The Independent

The Independent

