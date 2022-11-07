ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Low-Cost Airlines Like Frontier and Ryanair Are Having a Major Moment

By Veronika Bondarenko
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago

They won't serve you food, will make you pay for even a tiny bag, and will not make it easy to reach customer service if there is a problem -- but they will, if you're willing to put up with all of that, get you where you need to go for a much lower price.

A number of low-cost airlines have had very profitable quarters this fall amid a surge of passengers looking for cheap options to combat rising fare prices. On Nov. 7, Ryanair (RYAOF) reported that it earned a record €1.37 billion ($1.36 billion) in the six months ending in September.

Data from Adobe ADBE found that, at one point in the summer, the cost of flights within the U.S. rose by more than 30% from the previous two years.

Choosing Budget Instead of High Fares

The Dublin-based airline known for flying between European cities for what, in some cases, is the cost of a restaurant meal, also carried a record 95.1 million passengers during the six-month period. That is up more than 40% from the 39.1 million seen in 2020 and 11% more than the 85.7 million seen prior to the pandemic in 2019.

"Millions of passengers are switching to flying Ryanair and we suspect that will continue," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said in a video discussing the results. "[...] People don't stop flying during recessions, but they become much more price sensitive."

O'Leary further added that while the war in Ukraine and emergence from the pandemic decreased demand slightly at the start of the last six months, it bounced back very quickly. Since the start of 2022, the airline has added 70 new routes across Europe.

While Ryanair does not fly to the U.S. due to only using short-haul airplanes, Denver-based Frontier Airlines (ULCC) also reported $31 million in third-quarter profit on $906 million in revenue.

For those willing to travel without a suitcase, the airline offers $39 flights between Orlando and cities like Austin and New York City.

Ryanair recently emerged from a failed bid to merge with fellow low-coster Spirit Airlines (SAVE) .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQz7G_0j20HDbM00
Frontier/TS

The Future of Flying May Look Like a Low-Coster

Frontier, which recently teased those who subscribe to its emails with news of an all-you-can-fly subscription, also attributed its profits to the trend of customers looking for the most affordable alternative.

A number of new budget airlines have also been popping up to offer cheaper options for getting between North America and Europe. Launched in 2019, Icelandic airline Play offered a flight between Washington, D.C. and Reykjavik for $99 in each direction for those who booked during a certain time period.

Norse Atlantic Airways launched in 2021 and already offers flights between Oslo and New York for as low as $250. The airline has announced plans to run flights between London and cities like Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, and Baltimore for similar prices by March 2023.

The entire premise of a low-coster is a no-frills kind of flying where customers are willing to forgo onboard treats and sometimes even basics like online check-in to get the lowest possible fare. This sometimes works to score a cheap flight but passengers can also get drawn in by a seemingly low initial price and pay a lot in fees for baggage and other additions. Whether one will truly be able to score a $30 flight depends on everything from current route demands to how much stuff one needs to bring.

"It's a behavioral economics question -- airlines try to figure out how people are going to behave, and they have policies and prices that respond to that," aviation analyst Bob Mann told Vox. "It's a game."

Comments / 0

Related
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Daily Mail

Flight attendant spills the ONE thing thousands of passengers do that drive them all 'mad': 'Please stop doing this'

A flight attendant has revealed the one thing passengers do that drives airline crew members 'mad' because of the high level of risk. Kat Kamalani, from Hawaii, took to TikTok to reveal that travelers should 'absolutely never' hit the call button when the aircraft is on the tarmac or during take-off and landing because it is incredibly unsafe for crew members to walk to a seat during that time.
HAWAII STATE
NJ.com

He thought he was paying $1,706 for United Airlines tickets. He was charged $2,697. What happened?

When Antonio Marques’ father died, his loved ones decided to celebrate his life and bring his ashes to the family’s native Portugal. Marques and several family members, including his mother, flew from Newark Liberty International Airport to Lisbon in early October. Marques’ mother would stay in the country longer than the rest to spend more time with family there. Because she cannot fly alone, Marques and his son would fly there a second time to assist her trip home.
airlive.net

A passenger pooped on the floor of the economy class cabin in a British Airways flight from London Heathrow

Right before take off from London Heathrow Airport, a man flying to Nigeria, drops his pants and defecates dead center of the aircraft’s economy class cabin. During boarding, a passenger stripped from the waist down and defecated on the galley floor. He sat in it and rubbed it onto the galley floor and aisle carpets,” the witnesses’ told The Sun following the incident that took place October 7th.
Inc.com

Delta Just Announced Something That Could Make Air Travel Much Less Awful

Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday that it is investing $60 million in electric air taxi startup Joby, part of a deal to transport passengers from their homes to the airport quickly and easily using “vertiports” spread throughout the cities it serves. The airline is promising up to $140 million in additional investment if Joby hits unspecified milestones. Service will first be available in New York City and Los Angeles, and that could possibly happen as soon as 2024.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Thrillist

United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot

Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
HILO, HI
Tyla

Woman who fat shamed overweight passengers on plane awarded compensation

A woman who fat shamed two passengers on her flight has been awarded compensation by the airline after complaining. Australian political commentator Dr Sydney Watson was hit with a wave of backlash after posting photos of herself claiming she was 'wedged' between two overweight people on a flight. Taking to...
Tyla

Man praised after refusing to move when he blocked family's view at Disney World

A man has been met with support from the internet after explaining why he refused to move for a family with children while watching a fireworks display at Disney World. With Disney World being the place of wonder and magic that it is (for the most part, anyway), it's natural for visitors to want to try and soak up every single experience the theme park offers while visiting.
FLORIDA STATE
TheStreet

Carnival Makes Big Dining Changes Passengers May not Like

Many cruise passengers -- at least when it comes to food -- enjoy a mix of indulgence and exploration. When you eat in the main dining room on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, MSC, or any other traditional line you can both try new things and eat an awful lot.
Daily Mail

Queen Camilla 'will take decision to shun coronation crown mounted with controversial Koh-i-Noor diamond' after India warned it would bring back 'painful memories' of British colonialism - with Buckingham Palace looking at 'cut-price' alternatives

The Queen Consort could shun her late mother-in-law's stunning diadem, worn exclusively by British queens, for the coronation next year after a backlash over a controversial diamond contained within it. Although the iconic silver, gold, diamond and pearl piece was made for George IV in 1820, it has since only...
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
132K+
Followers
90K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy