COVID-19 lockdowns in China are weighing on the Estée Lauder Cos. earnings, but competitor Coty Inc. believes its small footprint in the country offers both protection and potential. China makes up just 4 percent of Coty’s net revenues, according to chief executive officer Sue Nabi, and while fragrance is doing well, the beauty company is planning to expand its makeup and skin care presence in the country once the lockdowns have eased. Coty recently told investors that in the skin care arena, its plan is to focus on Asia skin care pure players and also Lancaster, which is already in Asia...

2 DAYS AGO