Former Microsoft CEO and billionaire Steve Ballmer reveals he will invest $400 million in private-fund ventures to support Black entrepreneurs
Steve Ballmer, billionaire owner of the L.A. Clippers NBA team and former CEO of Microsoft, has been a major philanthropist for years. Now he’s investing $400 million to support Black-owned businesses. Ballmer, along with wife Connie Ballmer, will partner with established private equity firms and investment banks to help...
Macy’s To Invest $30 Million Over 5 Years To Support Minority-Owned Retail Businesses, Entrepreneurs
Macy’s, the largest department store in the United States, announced it will invest $30 million over the next five years to support minority-owned businesses in retail. The New York Times reports Macy’s is working with Momentus Capital to invest the money into three funding channels that will support businesses in retail run by underrepresented groups. According to Macy’s, the total financing for the programs will equal $200 million.
solarpowerworldonline.com
Runergy solar panels to enter U.S. market through Inexption platform
Runergy, a Chinese manufacturer of solar cells and panels, will begin to offer its panel products through the online marketplace offered by Inexption. “Runergy is a top solar cell manufacturer trusted by major companies throughout the world; we created Hyperion modules so we could bring our solar expertise to the entire process, controlling the entire solar supply chain from sourcing to module manufacturing,” said Cheng Zhu, vice president of global business at Runergy. “We aligned with Inxeption because the company is a marketplace and fulfillment leader in the solar space – a perfect partner for launching this new brand in the United States.”
TechCrunch
Doola nurses new capital for its ‘business in a box’ tool targeting global founders
The new investment comes less than one year after the company secured $3 million in seed funding. This gives the company just under $12 million in total funding since the company was founded by Arjun Mahadevan and JP Pincheira in 2020. Mahadevan did not disclose the company’s new valuation but did say this round increased it.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
Wells Fargo Invests $355K To Support Black Businesses and Entrepreneurs
Mega companies are providing funding for initiatives that focus on supporting Black businesses and entrepreneurs. Wells Fargo Bank announced a $355,000 investment in The Inclusivity Project, a program of the Northern California Small Business Development Centers (NorCal SBDC), to support Black businesses. “The Inclusivity Project is a strategic partnership between...
alternativeswatch.com
DLD launches relative value multi-manager platform
New York-based DLD Asset Management partnered with Titan Advisors to launch DLD Master Fund, a new relative value-focused multi-manager platform
alternativeswatch.com
Teachers’ pension adds over $100m to RE, PE strategies
The $184 billion Teacher Retirement System of Texas (TRS) last month added two new funds with existing managers to its private markets exposure. In the $29 billion real estate portfolio, NB Alternatives Advisors won a $50 million commitment to its Almanac Investment Manager Solutions (A), a U.S.-focused opportunistic fund. The real estate asset class had 30% in performance gains for the year ending June 30, 2022.
alternativeswatch.com
Florida SBA’s Q3 alts commitments slow vs. Q2
The State Board of Administration of Florida made about $1.5 billion in new commitments to managers of alternative investment classes in the third quarter
alternativeswatch.com
Briarcliffe tracks new vistas in the private credit landscape
Briarcliffe may not even be two years old yet, but its team is at the heart of one of the biggest investment opportunities being embraced by institutional investors today. Robert Molina at Briarcliffe (provided) To date, Robert Molina, Briarcliffe’s head of origination, has met with 360 general partners, and of...
technode.global
Singapore climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact announces first close of its debut fund
Singapore-based climatetech venture builder Wavemaker Impact (WMI) announced the first close of its debut fund to drive decarbonization in the region at scale. In a statement on Wednesday, the firm said its limited partners include Pavilion Capital, an investment company established in Singapore in 2012; JG Digital Equity Ventures, the venture capital arm of the Philippines’ JG Summit Holdings; Kajima Ventures; Grantham Foundation, a Boston-based climate investor; and a number of family offices and high net worth investors in Asia and Europe.
alternativeswatch.com
UAE firm Chimera, Alpha Wave Global launch credit strategy with $2bn
Chimera Capital, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-based private Chimera Investment, partnered with Alpha Wave Global to launch an open-ended credit fund with $2 billion in initial commitments. Alpha Wave Private Credit targets global private credit opportunities and establishes Chimera’s credit strategies vertical, officials said on Monday. Jointly managed by...
crowdfundinsider.com
Payments Fintech KodyPay Finalizes $5M Pre-Series A to Accelerate Business Expansion
KodyPay, a payments company, has raised an additional $5 million in Q3 2022. The financing round involved major shareholders “alongside new strategic investors bringing the total funding raised to US$10 million.”. KodyPay claims that it “brings the ease and optionality of online payments to brick & mortar businesses.” Using...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Hemro Group rebrands corporate identity for new era of growth
Hemro Group operates the Mahlkönig, Ditting, Anfim and HeyCafé coffee brands | Photo credit: Hemro Group. Switzerland-based Hemro Group has rebranded its corporate identity as it embarks on a new era of growth for its four coffee grinder brands. The new corporate identity features a new modern and...
Coty’s Small China Footprint Offers Both Potential and Protection, Says CEO Sue Nabi
COVID-19 lockdowns in China are weighing on the Estée Lauder Cos. earnings, but competitor Coty Inc. believes its small footprint in the country offers both protection and potential. China makes up just 4 percent of Coty’s net revenues, according to chief executive officer Sue Nabi, and while fragrance is doing well, the beauty company is planning to expand its makeup and skin care presence in the country once the lockdowns have eased. Coty recently told investors that in the skin care arena, its plan is to focus on Asia skin care pure players and also Lancaster, which is already in Asia...
theevreport.com
Sono Motors and Bosch Automotive Aftermarket Confirm Long-term Europe-wide Partnership
The Munich-based Solar Mobility OEM Sono Motors and the Long-Established German Company Bosch Will Collaborate for Servicing and Repairing the Sion Within the Framework of the Bosch Car Service Workshop Concept. MUNICH, Germany – Sono Motors, the Munich-based solar mobility OEM, and the well-renowned German company Bosch have agreed to...
alternativeswatch.com
Asset management industry groups issue credit borrower ESG disclosure tool
The Alternative Credit Council and AIMA teamed up with other industry groups to issue an ESG tool that is to be used by borrower companies and shared with their lenders. The ESG Integrated Disclosure Project (IDP) brings those leading industry bodies with the Loan Syndications and Trading Association (LSTA) and the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) in the creation of a template that can be accessed online.
salestechstar.com
Reprise Expands Leadership Team to Meet Growing Demand for Demo Creation
The leading demo creation platform provider rounds out executive team to support exponential SaaS growth predicted in 2023. Reprise, the industry-leading demo creation platform provider, announces the appointment of its Chief Revenue, Financial and Marketing officers rounding out its robust leadership team. This addition comes on the heels of Reprise’s sustained growth and recent customer partnerships with Talkdesk, Bonusly and Medius; underscoring the rising demand for enterprise-ready solutions for leading SaaS organizations.
technode.global
Singapore's FastCo raises $7.48M in Series A funding; expects to break-even within next two years
Singapore-headquartered FastCo has announced on Thursday that it has successfully raised S$10.5 million ($7.48 million) in its Series A funding round. FastCo is the company behind FastJobs, Southeast Asia’s top non-executive job portal for both job-seekers and employers, and FastGig, Singapore’s first flexi-work recruitment app. In the extended...
coinjournal.net
PODCAST: Crypto entrepreneur and Mirai Labs founder Corey Wilton tells his story
I had a pretty interesting guest on the CoinJournal podcast this week. A serial entrepreneur, Corey Wilton tells me his story. A kid from the Gold Coast in Australia, he failed to get into University. Today, he runs a metaverse company, Mirai Labs, out of Vietnam with 75 employees, and has some great tales from the hysteria of the last few years.
