Watch: Fran McCaffery NC A&T Postgame
Iowa Basketball Coach Speaks After Hawkeye Victory Friday
5 takeaways from Yuma Catholic's last-minute win over St. Mary's for home field to start 4A football playoffs
Yuma Catholic has had to put a lot of miles on its bus in its first season in 4A with four trips to the Valley. After Friday's 31-28 victory over St. Mary's at Phoenix College, the Shamrocks feel they've lifted their ranking high enough to have home field next week for the start of the football playoffs. ...
'We ain't done yet.' Lakota West tops Elder to punch regional championship game ticket
Amid a sea of reporters and flashing cameras, Lakota West head coach Tom Bolden's postgame message to his team was short and sweet. "We ain't done yet!" Bolden yelled before his team celebrated with the red and white faithful after Lakota West took down Elder, 30-10, Friday night in the Division I regional semifinals on Pat Mancuso Field at Jake Sweeney Automotive Stadium. ...
KCAU 9 News
GREAT DAY FOR EP-J! Huskies earn first-ever Class 11B State Title
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- It’s been quite the season for the Elk Point-Jefferson Huskies football team, with the squad advancing to their first-ever Class 11B state championship game. Only four quarters and the #1 team in the class separating the Huskies from history. The Class 11B state championship game featured a rematch of last year’s […]
Miami Heat’s Arena to Be Renamed After FTX Goes Bankrupt
The Miami Heat’s arena will be renamed after the crypto exchange that owns the rights spectacularly collapsed this week. FTX cut a $135 million deal with Miami-Dade County for naming rights last year, and a $5.5 million payment comes due in January, ESPN reported. But after a liquidity crisis, the platform went into a death spiral, and CEO Sam Bankman-Fried resigned in disgrace after putting the company into Chapter 11. “The reports about FTX and its affiliates are extremely disappointing," the county and team said. “Miami-Dade County and the Miami Heat are immediately taking action to terminate our business relationships with FTX. We will be working together to find a new naming rights partner for the arena.”Read it at ESPN
