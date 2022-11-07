Read full article on original website
Two in custody following a theft at Hobby LobbyLimitless Production Group LLCWest Saint Paul, MN
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersPlymouth, MN
Have you seen Brayden Foster?Limitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Eagan, Minnesota home catches fire - November 2, 2022Limitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Man arrested at Eagan Gardens Apartments after threatening neighbor with a gunLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Yankees free agent Aaron Judge’s first day on market is rewarding
There were no new juicy Aaron Judge rumors Thursday, no word that the Yankees, San Francisco Giants or anyone else made a big offer on the day the free agent market opened. This eventual day for Judge was satisfying. For the third time, Judge is a Silver Slugger winner. Louisville...
Houston Astros announce Dusty Baker's contract for 2023
The veteran manager will be back for another potential World Series run in 2023.
Phillies Right Fielder Bryce Harper’s Wife Is His High School Sweetheart
At age 19, Bryce Harper’s life changed forever. The former College of Nevada student got drafted into the MLB as the first pick to the Washington Nationals two years after he dropped out of high school. More than a decade later, Bryce is one of baseball’s top stars. Since starting his baseball career, Bryce, 30, has played for several teams and won not one but two MVP titles.
Astros targeting big upgrade at catcher?
The Houston Astros are not wasting a second after their World Series win. Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported Wednesday that the Astros are one of the teams who are most involved in courting Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras. Morosi also mentions the St. Louis Cardinals and the Detroit Tigers as being in the mix.
CNBC
Derek and Hannah Jeter sign multiyear deal with Jeep to promote Grand Wagoneer SUV
New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter and his wife, Hannah Jeter, have agreed to a multiyear deal with Jeep to promote the company's Grand Wagoneer SUV. A 60-second commercial featuring the vehicle and couple was broadcast nationally Friday night during game one of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Rafael Devers issues warning to Red Sox amidst fraught negotiations
The Boston Red Sox are officially on the clock. For the second year in a row, Rafael Devers has informed the team that he will engage in extension talks until the end of spring training, but not during the regular season, which begins on March 30, 2023. This is it....
Braves’ interesting Vaughn Grissom stance ahead of Dansby Swanson’s free agency
The Atlanta Braves have locked up just about every key member of their future with one notable exception: shortstop Dansby Swanson. He is a free agent now and will command a big deal after making his first All-Star team. It will understandably take a big contract to re-sign Swanson but...
Angels News: Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout Beat Out by Aaron Judge for Hank Aaron Award
The Angels had two of the eight finalists in the American League.
Derek Jeter finally reveals the real reason behind No. 2 jersey number
A single-digit number seemed to predestine Derek Jeter for Yankees greatness, the real reason behind him getting that jersey number is shockingly ordinary. When Derek Jeter got No. 2 as his jersey number from the New York Yankees, it was one of the last single-digit numbers available. The rest of the single-digit numbers — save for 6 — had been worn by legends like Mickey Mantle, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, and others, already retired by the organization.
Jim Crane Gives Update On Justin Verlander’s Possible Return To Houston
Alex and Reagan Bregman go black-tie at CMA Awards a couple of days after World Series parade
The offseason after the World Series typically involves going to a tropical locale or hitting the golf course, but for Alex Bregman and wife Reagan, it's all about the CMAs.
Astros’ Justin Verlander opts out of player option, becomes free agent
Houston Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander declined his player option for the 2023 season and became a free agent days after Houston won the World Series.
Houston Astros star Jeremy Peña fitted for World Series 'grillz' by designer Johnny Dang
If you didn't think No. 3 was a Houstonian yet, check out the one thing he did to cement his standing in the city.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Kate Upton and Justin Verlander: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Blame it on baseball! Kate Upton and Justin Verlander’s relationship has had some ups and downs, but overall, the couple has knocked it out of the park romance wise. The pair has baseball to thank for their meet-cute, working together in February 2012 on the set of a commercial for the Major League Baseball 2K12 […]
RUMOR: Dodgers’ level of interest in ‘unpopular’ Carlos Correa free agent decision, revealed
The Los Angeles Dodgers don’t have too much room to add talent but they still have to do so in order to bounce back from an embarrassing NLDS loss. Trea Turner seeming likely to sign elsewhere does actually leave them with one huge hole to fill. Carlos Correa would fill in perfectly, but there’s a complication.
GM James Click aired ‘grievances’ prior to being let go by Astros?
The Houston Astros just won the World Series, and they already are making a big move to their front office. The Astros announced on Friday that they and general manager James Click were parting ways. “We are grateful for all of James’ contributions,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a...
Ted Cruz Waves to Yankees Fans, Gets Flipped Off En Masse
Yankees fans were upset with their team’s loss against the Houston Astros Sunday night—but some seemed even more annoyed by the presence of Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX). A picture shared on Twitter showed Cruz’s wave to spectators at Yankee Stadium being greeted with multiple fans raising their middle fingers in return. One of the swearing spectators appeared to be standing right by the senator in the same row, while another fan giving an enthusiastic thumbs-down to the lawmaker appeared just behind him. Cruz attended the game to support the Astros and shared a smiling selfie at the stadium. “Minutes from opening pitch in Yankees Stadium. #GoStros” Cruz tweeted. The replies to his message were filled with commenters linking to the picture of him being flipped off, captioned with the phrase: “Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight.”Ted Cruz getting a proper Yankee Stadium welcome tonight H/t @jessemangelo pic.twitter.com/scKm3jnTXF— Wu-Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) October 24, 2022 Read it at New York Post
Cubs Pitcher Declines Mutual Option, Becomes Free Agent
The Chicago Cubs have another free agent as starting pitcher Drew Smyly has declined his mutual option.
