Read full article on original website
Related
Meridian city councilor says he will resign
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho General Election Live Updates
Most counties in Idaho have fully reported election results as of Wednesday. The results are technically considered unofficial until the election is canvassed, which has a deadline of November 18. Gov. Brad Little won re-election and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke won the lieutenant governor seat. former Congressman Raúl...
KIVI-TV
Lawmakers look for power to call themselves into special sessions. Here's how the votes fell.
IDAHO — According to the Idaho Secretary of State’s office, SJR 102 which looks to amend the Idaho Constitution to allow the legislature to call itself into a special session is on track to pass. With about 97.7% of the counties reporting in Idaho, 52% of the votes...
KTVB
Election Day in Idaho: When to expect results
Results will begin populating after the polls close in northern Idaho at 9 p.m. MT Tuesday. We will have results live at 9 p.m. MT on KTVB.COM, KTVB+ and YouTube.
Post Register
Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day
Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
KPVI Newschannel 6
CWI incumbents and non-slate board candidates appear to prevail
Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night. The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by...
Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative
On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the […] The post Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
KPVI Newschannel 6
CHANGES: Amid big turnover in Legislature, party numbers in both houses remain the same
BOISE — Though this year’s elections brought huge change to the Idaho Legislature – a whopping 50 of the 105 faces will be new when lawmakers convene in January – one significant factor didn’t change at all. Despite redistricting, retirements, lawmakers running for higher offices,...
Election 2022: Idaho Results
BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Where do things stand in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas House races?
The leaders in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas Legislature races didn’t turn over as more ballots were received and counted Wednesday, though some margins have moved around. Democratic challenger Dennis Miller still leads Republican incumbent Rep. Charlotte Esau. Miller has about 51% of the vote, or 5,567 ballots, while Republican...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers
The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
What you need to know for same-day voter registration at the polls
The process will be similar to if you were already registered to vote however it may take a bit longer than usual.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Workers’ Wages on the Ballot: Here’s What Happened
When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022 midterm election played...
610KONA
Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho
There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
KPVI Newschannel 6
All proposed amendments to Alabama Constitution pass in midterm elections
All of the proposed amendments to the Alabama Constitution on the midterm ballot passed on Tuesday. The amendments pertained to a variety of areas, from a judge’s ability to deny bail to the Alabama Legislature's ability to pass voting laws close to election day. The approved amendments are as...
county17.com
Wyoming voters reject Constitutional Amendment B, deciding to leave judge retirement age at 70
CASPER, Wyo. — During the General Election, voters rejected an amendment to the Wyoming Constitution to raise the mandatory retirement age for Wyoming Supreme Court justices and district court judges. About 60% of voters cast a vote against Constitutional Amendment B, according to the Wyoming Secretary of State’s Office....
Critchfield secures victory for Idaho’s next state superintendent
In another over-throwing of an incumbent in the Republican primary, candidate for Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield took on democratic candidate Terry Gilbert. The post Critchfield secures victory for Idaho’s next state superintendent appeared first on Local News 8.
Will legislators be able to call a special session?
An important ballot topic was the amendment to give Idaho's legislature the power to call itself into a special session. The post Will legislators be able to call a special session? appeared first on Local News 8.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Lamberth easily wins re-election in State District 44
Incumbent State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, handily secured another term Tuesday, garnering 13,875 or 78% of the votes. Lamberth beat Democrat challenger Kesa Fowler who received 3,886 votes to keep his District 44 seat. He was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012 and has served two terms as...
pullmanradio.com
Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise
Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
Comments / 0