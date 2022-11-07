ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon County, ID

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian city councilor says he will resign

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Meridian City Councilor Treg Bernt said he will resign from the council after he won District 21’s state Senate seat in Tuesday’s election. Bernt received 83% of the vote, according to unofficial results. It’s not unheard...
BOISE, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho General Election Live Updates

Most counties in Idaho have fully reported election results as of Wednesday. The results are technically considered unofficial until the election is canvassed, which has a deadline of November 18. Gov. Brad Little won re-election and Speaker of the House Scott Bedke won the lieutenant governor seat. former Congressman Raúl...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Issues on the Idaho ballot this election day

Election Day is here. These are the issues that voters in Idaho are considering today:. - Debbie Chritchfield (R) - Melissa Wintrow (D/Inc.) - Matthew Clifford (R / Inc.) Voters will also vote in favor or against Senate Joint Resolution 102. The resolution would amend the Idaho constitution and allow the president pro tempore of the state Senate and the speaker of the state House to have the Idaho State Legislature hold a special session with a written request from 60% of the members of each chamber.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

CWI incumbents and non-slate board candidates appear to prevail

Despite a slate of challengers running together and attempting to take over the College of Western Idaho Board, all incumbents and non-slate candidates appeared to have won during Tuesday’s general election, according to preliminary results as of press time Tuesday night. The slate candidates, who were initially endorsed by...
Idaho Capital Sun

Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative

On the day after she finished second in the lieutenant governor’s election, Democrat Terri Pickens Manweiler announced she is beginning work to qualify an abortion rights ballot initiative in Idaho. Pickens Manweiler told the Idaho Capital Sun on Wednesday the real work on the initiative won’t begin until January, but she is partnering with the […] The post Unsuccessful Idaho lt. gov. candidate begins work on abortion rights initiative appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
Big Country News

Election 2022: Idaho Results

BOISE - Unofficial results from the November 8, 2022 election are shown below. Statewide races shown with 95.5% reporting. Idaho Sierra Law (Aka Carta Reale Sierra) (LIB) - 3,616 - 0.70%. David Roth (DEM) - 152,906 - 29.80%. Scott Oh Cleveland (IND) - 45,608 - 8.89%. United States Representative District...
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Where do things stand in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas House races?

The leaders in the 2022 Olathe-area Kansas Legislature races didn’t turn over as more ballots were received and counted Wednesday, though some margins have moved around. Democratic challenger Dennis Miller still leads Republican incumbent Rep. Charlotte Esau. Miller has about 51% of the vote, or 5,567 ballots, while Republican...
OLATHE, KS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Wyoming Republican Party Deploys 200 Poll Watchers

The Wyoming Republican Party finished training 200 Poll Watchers on Wednesday who will be deployed to over 150 Wyoming polling locations on November 8th. In addition to serving at the polls on Election Day, Republican Poll Watchers are observing early voting centers in those counties offering early, in-person voting. Some...
WYOMING STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Workers’ Wages on the Ballot: Here’s What Happened

When wage increases are on the ballot, voters usually say yes. That was the case in multiple states with one notable loss in Portland, Maine. Meanwhile, Illinois cemented collective bargaining rights into its constitution, and Tennessee will bake right-to-work law into its own. Here’s how the 2022 midterm election played...
PORTLAND, ME
610KONA

Morrow County Voters Approve Measure to Join Idaho

There was not a lot of reporting about it, but now another county has joined the Greater Idaho Movement. Actually, two more counties have, on Tuesday, approved moving the border with Idaho to include them in the Gem State. The Greater Idaho Movement began some time ago, fell off, then was renewed over the last year or two.
MORROW COUNTY, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

All proposed amendments to Alabama Constitution pass in midterm elections

All of the proposed amendments to the Alabama Constitution on the midterm ballot passed on Tuesday. The amendments pertained to a variety of areas, from a judge’s ability to deny bail to the Alabama Legislature's ability to pass voting laws close to election day. The approved amendments are as...
ALABAMA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Lamberth easily wins re-election in State District 44

Incumbent State Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, handily secured another term Tuesday, garnering 13,875 or 78% of the votes. Lamberth beat Democrat challenger Kesa Fowler who received 3,886 votes to keep his District 44 seat. He was first elected to the General Assembly in 2012 and has served two terms as...
TENNESSEE STATE
pullmanradio.com

Republicans Sweep Local Idaho Legislative Seats-Former State Senator Dan Foreman Heading Back To Boise

Republicans swept the local Idaho legislative seats during Tuesday’s general election. Former State Senator Dan Foreman is returning to Boise. Foreman defeated State Senator Democrat David Nelson by 400 votes. Local Idaho State Representative Lori McCann was re-elected with 59% of the vote. Local Idaho State Representative Brandon Mitchell was re-elected with 56% of the vote.
BOISE, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy