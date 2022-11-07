ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iheart.com

Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce

Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
FORT PIERCE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'

GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Waste Management Service Has Ended; Please Secure Carts

Waste Management collection vehicles are now off the routes. If you have not received service at this time, please secure your carts and refuse until after the storm. Residents should also move refuse away from storm drains to help avoid potential flooding. Service is expected to resume on Saturday, November...
brevardtimes.com

Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach

If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
VERO BEACH, FL
titusville.com

Solid Waste Collection Schedule Changes

UPDATE: Due to anticipated winds from Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole and the closure of Brevard County Solid Waste landfill facilities, this week’s solid waste collection will be as follows:. Thursday's (11/10) pickup for garbage, and yard trash will be on Wednesday (11/09). Friday's (11/11) pickup will be on Saturday (11/12)....
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track

Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
ORLANDO, FL
melbourneflorida.org

Brevard County to Distribute Sandbags Nov. 8

In anticipation of the potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, Brevard County will be making free sandbags will be available to residents beginning 8 a.m., Tuesday, November 8. Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south...
MELBOURNE, FL

