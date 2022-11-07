Read full article on original website
fox13news.com
Hurricane Nicole: Weather tourists on Indialantic Beach in Melbourne, Florida
Ahead of Hurricane Nicole, several people scurried to the beaches near Melbourne, Florida on the state's east coast to sway in the winds and take in the waves. Experts and emergency personnel say to stay away from the ocean in conditions like this.
iheart.com
Boat Ramp Buried By Flooding In Fort Pierce
Tropical Storm Nicole is bringing flooding to Fort Pierce. CBS12 News reporter Stefany Valderrama is at Jaycee Park, where a boat ramp is underwater. The storm is expected to become a hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.
click orlando
City of Palm Bay declares local state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
PALM BAY, Fla. – The City of Palm Bay has declared a local state of emergency, Tuesday, as Tropical Storm Nicole gets closer to Central Florida. According to a release, the emergency declaration will enable the city to expedite the process of getting essential goods and services to help the recovery effort after Nicole hits.
WESH
Brevard County recommends evacuation for some areas ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — As Nicole is now headed directly for Brevard County, the county is in full preparation mode for its arrival. Brevard schools are closed until next Monday and Florida Tech classes are virtual for Wednesday and Thursday. Beach erosion up and down is likely more than...
Brevard County officials urge residents to prepare now for Subtropical Storm Nicole
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County officials said residents should complete their preparations for Subtropical Storm Nicole by the end of the day Tuesday. Officials said sandbags will be available in the county to help with preparations on Tuesday. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Sandbags will...
WPBF News 25
Treasure Coast emergency management officials prepare for Subtropical Storm Nicole
FORT PIERCE, Fla. — Emergency management officials on the Treasure Coast are beginning their preparations forSubtropical Storm Nicole. St. Lucie County officials had a meeting with other local agencies Monday afternoon to discuss their plans for the storm. The county’s emergency operations center will be going to a level...
cw34.com
Tracking Nicole: Sheriff sends message to criminals and residents in Indian River County
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The sheriff in Indian River County shared two messages Wednesday afternoon with Tropical Storm Nicole on approach to Florida. One to homeowners in low-lying areas. Sheriff Eric Flowers aimed the second message at "the bad guys" who might want to take advantage of the incoming storm and evacuations.
Bay News 9
Ruined by Ian, Loughman Lakeside owner on edge about Nicole's path
MIMS, Fla. — As we wait for Subtropical Storm Nicole, and its potential impacts, it's a wait-and-see for one Brevard County restaurant owner. He's now on edge as Nicole tracks toward Florida's East Coast, with the potential to bring more rain to his property already flooded by Ian. What...
fox35orlando.com
Central Florida braces for severe weather: 'Prepare for the worst and hope for the best'
GENEVA, Fla. - Residents are bracing for severe weather as a tropical disturbance takes aim at Central Florida while many are still cleaning up following Hurricane Ian. Seminole County will begin passing out sandbags on Monday as many begin to prepare for severe weather expected to hit Central Florida this week. The FOX 35 Storm Team is tracking possible tropical force wind speeds which could be 70 mph on Thursday and rain from Tuesday night to Friday with totals anywhere from 2-4 inches.
melbourneflorida.org
Waste Management Service Has Ended; Please Secure Carts
Waste Management collection vehicles are now off the routes. If you have not received service at this time, please secure your carts and refuse until after the storm. Residents should also move refuse away from storm drains to help avoid potential flooding. Service is expected to resume on Saturday, November...
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
brevardtimes.com
Over 3,000 FPL Customers Without Power In Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Florida — Florida Power & Light is reporting that over 3,000 customers are without power across Brevard County as Tropical Storm Nicole approaches the east coast of Florida. In north Brevard County, outages are reported in Rockledge, Viera, and Patrick Shores. In central Brevard County. outages are...
WESH
Officials say Artemis 1 rocket will remain at launch pad despite Subtropical Storm Nicole
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The Artemis 1 SLS rocket was rolled out to the launchpad last week, but some have fearedSubtropical Storm Nicole may force NASA to roll it back. It was the fourth time the 322-foot rocket made the trip out. NASA officials tell WESH 2 that managers...
sebastiandaily.com
Nicole wind speeds could be 50-60 mph in Sebastian and Vero Beach
If Tropical Storm Nicole stays on its current path and makes landfall between West Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale, we could see wind speeds of approximately 50-60 mph early Thursday morning as it moves into Florida. Sebastian City Manager Paul Carlisle is asking residents to take time to pick up...
titusville.com
Solid Waste Collection Schedule Changes
UPDATE: Due to anticipated winds from Sub-Tropical Storm Nicole and the closure of Brevard County Solid Waste landfill facilities, this week’s solid waste collection will be as follows:. Thursday's (11/10) pickup for garbage, and yard trash will be on Wednesday (11/09). Friday's (11/11) pickup will be on Saturday (11/12)....
westorlandonews.com
Brightline Successfully Completes Latest Round of Testing in Brevard County
Brightline has successfully completed the latest round of train testing through northern Brevard County. The testing consisted of 20 runs through Rockledge and Cocoa railroad crossings in which trains travelled up to 79 mph. Testing at 110 mph will begin in early 2023. The work, known as a signal and...
Tracking Nicole: Which Central Florida counties have issued curfews?
Tropical Storm Nicole is expected to be classified as a hurricane later Wednesday evening as it makes its way toward the Florida peninsula, with the expectation of it making landfall. Some counties are preparing ahead of time with evacuations and curfews. Here is the latest information for some counties. Brevard...
Will Hurricane Nicole hit Orlando? Here’s the latest forecast track
Orlando is on the edge of the forecast cone of uncertainty for Hurricane Nicole but widespread effects are expected across most of central Florida, according to the National Hurricane Center. The storm is expected to make landfall somewhere near Port St. Lucie overnight Wednesday into Thursday. A hurricane warning is in effect from Palm Coast south to Boca Raton. Mandatory evacuations were ...
melbourneflorida.org
Brevard County to Distribute Sandbags Nov. 8
In anticipation of the potential impacts from Subtropical Storm Nicole, Brevard County will be making free sandbags will be available to residents beginning 8 a.m., Tuesday, November 8. Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, November 8:. Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south...
Treasure Coast schools to close for 2 days ahead of Nicole
Public schools in Martin, St. Lucie, Indian River and Okeechobee counties will be closed Wednesday and Thursday as Subtropical Storm Nicole poses a threat to the region.
