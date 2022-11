Aundre Hyatt scored 10 of his 19 points in the second half and Cam Spencer added 15 of his 18 in the first half as Rutgers took control in the opening minutes and cruised to an 88-50 rout of visiting Sacred Heart Thursday night in Piscataway, N.J. Hyatt followed up...

PISCATAWAY TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO