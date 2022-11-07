ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Related
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Luke Grimes Dazzles Alongside Wife at Season 5 Premiere Party: PHOTOS

There is just about one week left until the fifth season of Yellowstone hits the airwaves. And, while we are gearing up for this, so are the stars of the massively popular modern western drama series. This includes, of course, includes the moment that the Yellowstone cast hit the red carpet in New York City for the season five premiere party. Setting aside their western personalities for a little bit of a big-city black-tie look as they celebrate the exciting event.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5’s Latest Casting Brings in a New Love Interest

By the sound of it, Rip has his work cut out for him in Yellowstone Season 5, but not in the way you might expect. A whole lot changed for Rip Wheeler (Cole Hauser) in Yellowstone Season 4. For one, he’s finally married to his lifelong sweetheart, Beth (Kelly Reilly). Yet this pales in comparison to everything else Season 4 threw onto his plate. Rip is now living in the main Dutton lodge with his boss, John (Kevin Costner). And then there’s the whole Beth bringing home an orphan thing.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Wes Bentley Argues That John Dutton ‘Is His Own Worst Enemy’

Yellowstone‘s rollercoaster of a fourth season landed John Dutton (Kevin Costner) as Governor of Montana. But is that a good thing?. When I spoke to Jamie Dutton’s Wes Bentley this morning, he didn’t mince his words. “John Dutton is a hypocrite,” he smiled. And as we say in the South: ‘Them’s fightin’ words.‘ Especially if they’re leveled at the governor of your state who also happens to be your father.
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Jen Landon Drops Behind-the-Scenes Snap

Yellowstone Season 5 is fast approaching, and series actress Jen Landon recently dropped a behind-the-scenes snap that teased the forthcoming new episodes. Over on Instagram, Landon — who plays ranch hand Teeter — shared a picture of herself holding a clapperboard used for filming. In the post caption, Landon wrote, "YS5 is getting closer!!!!!!!" Fans can check out the photo below.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’: Kevin Costner’s John Dutton-Rip Video Has Fans Hyped for Season 5

Though there are only three more weeks until Yellowstone Season 5 premieres, we’ve been at the edge of our seats for months. When season four concluded, we were left with a multitude of cliffhangers. Primarily, we were left impatiently waiting to see what Kayce’s vision quest means for the Dutton legacy. But we’re also curious about Jamie’s fate now that Beth has the ultimate blackmail. Though we haven’t seen any new previews for Yellowstone Season 5 since last week, an iconic throwback clip from a prior season—featuring John and Rip—has fans hyped.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’s Kevin Costner & Taylor Sheridan Discuss ‘Enormous Responsibility’ on the Duttons in Season 5

We are less than two weeks away from the long-awaited fifth season premiere of the wildly popular modern-western drama series, Yellowstone. Fans of the Paramount + series know well that the intense drama series created by Taylor Sheridan always brings on the heat with each episode. Yellowstone has remained a fan-favorite for years, since its premiere in the summer of 2018.
Whiskey Riff

Gil Birmingham Says ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Throws A Curveball To Thomas Rainwater

We are t-minus five days from the premiere of Yellowstone season five, and the anticipation couldn’t be higher. Now that we have an official trailer, and we know that John Dutton was elected governor of Montana, everybody is on the edge of their seats to learn what new enemies the Dutton family will have to fight off, along with Caroline Warner of Market Equities.
