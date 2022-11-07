ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

netflixjunkie.com

Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
shefinds

Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic

When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
epicstream.com

Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner

Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
In Style

A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"

The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
owlcation.com

Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21

History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
msn.com

Queen Consort Camilla Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation

King Charles’ coronation date has officially been set: May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. We know Charles’ older son, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton will be there—after all, as the new Prince of Wales, it is one of William’s job duties to help plan the affair. But what about Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son, and his wife Meghan Markle?

