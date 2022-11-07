Read full article on original website
netflixjunkie.com
Did Meghan Markle Really Comment on Plane Crash and Her Future in the Royal Family?
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry caused outrage among the royal loyalists and crown servants last year with their explosive claims in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan specifically targeted certain members of the British household and the media for their racism and cruelty. The Suits alum revealed that the Palace...
Meghan Markle's Christening Dress For Prince Louis Broke Royal Protocol—But We Think It Was So Chic
When looking back at Meghan Markle‘s most stunning style moments, it’s hard to forget her olive green Ralph Lauren dress worn to Prince Louis’ 2018 christening ceremony. In light of Markle’s latest 2022 “Archetypes” podcast episode in which she discussed her Nigerian heritage, many royal fans are remembering iconic outfits of hers that centered around the color green (with green and white being the two colors on the Nigerian flag).
Kate Middleton Leaves Us Speechless In A Camel Coat And Matching Dress While Drama Surrounding Prince Harry's Memoir Ensues
Kate Middleton just proved that neutral is *the* perfect color palette for the autumn season, as she looked so effortlessly chic in a nude, monochrome ensemble when she and husband Prince William attended an official engagement to launch funding for young people’s mental health in Scarborough, England on November 3rd.
Princess Diana Former Photographer Says Meghan Markle Turned Prince Harry Into a ‘Puppet’
Here's what a photographer, who took portraits of Princess Diana with her sons, said about Prince Harry being "like a puppet now."
The Hollywood Gossip
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry: BANNED From Charles' Coronation Because of Harry's Memoir?!
King Charles III became the UK’s reigning monarch immediately upon the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. But Charles’ coronation won’t take place until May of 2023 — and of course, the event is already a source of major controversy. Most of said controversy centers...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot
Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
Here’s Why Prince Harry’s Children Can’t Have These Titles, Royal Expert Says
This article was originally posted on 09/23/22 titled: The Palace Speaks Out About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Kids’ Title Snub The world changed in so many ways when the late Queen Elizabeth II passed away on September 8th. And one ...
womansday.com
Prince Harry Says He Has "No Idea Why" People Call Him "Harry" Instead of His Real Name
In case you weren't already aware, Prince Harry's real name is not, in fact, Harry. It's Henry. Or more specifically, "Henry Charles Albert David," a truly endless string of first names, none of which are Harry. So...why do people call him that? He has no idea. Harry joked about his...
epicstream.com
Prince William Will Never Be Able to Forgive Prince Harry for Disrespecting Queen Elizabeth? Duke of Sussex’s Megxit Placed Brother’s Family Front and Center Much Sooner
Prince William and Prince Harry’s recent reunion at Queen Elizabeth’s funeral seemed like the perfect opportunity for the brothers to have a chat and reconcile. But according to royal author Katie Nicholl, this isn’t what happened. Table of contents. Prince William Has Not Forgiven Prince Harry For...
In Style
A Royal Expert Says "The Crown" Will Make Prince Harry and Prince William "Quite Uncomfortable"
The newest season of Netflix's runaway royal hit The Crown is set to hit the streamer on Nov. 9, and according to a royal expert, the issues covered this time around might hit close to home for the current royals. Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that since season 5 covers Prince Charles and Princess Diana's divorce, Princes William and Harry are certain to have feelings about it all. Additionally, the season will also chronicle Diana's death, something that shook the entire world.
King Charles Reportedly Told Prince William of the Queen’s Death Hours Before Telling Prince Harry
Prince Harry was told that his grandmother died hours after Prince William was. Is it due to the strained relationship he has with his father, King Charles?
The Palace Might Not Approve Of Kate Middleton's ‘Puddle Pants’ But We Think They’re So Chic
Kate Middleton’s impeccable style is one thing we can always count on. The 40-year-old royal always looks like the epitome of elegance—polished, and appropriately regal. We also love that she’s an outfit repeater and wears both high end and “high street” brands alike. Though she...
King Charles ‘Did a Lot of Damage’ by ‘Shunning’ Prince Harry and Meghan and Now the Duke’s Seeking Revenge, Royal Commentator Claims
According to a royal commentator, King Charles III's choices regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at Queen Elizabeth's funeral "did a lot of damage" and now Harry can get revenge.
Queen Camilla? Royal Experts Believes Camilla Parker Bowles Will ‘Absolutely’ Drop ‘Consort’ From Her Title When Charles Is Crowned King
Camilla Parker Bowles may be known as queen consort now, but royal experts believe she will drop the ‘consort’ when Charles officially becomes king.
owlcation.com
Princess Charlotte of Wales: Born to Be Queen but Dead at 21
History and writing are my passions. Learn about Princess Charlotte of Wales (1796-1817) intriguing life here. George, Prince of Wales, the future King George IV and Caroline of Brunswick, the Princess of Wales, had one child during their acrimonious marriage. Princess Charlotte Augusta of Wales was born on the 7th January 1796, and she was named in honour of her grandmothers. She arrived nine months after a wedding ceremony that had featured a drunken groom, an apoplectic King George III and an unimpressed bride.
msn.com
Queen Consort Camilla Wants Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at King Charles’ Coronation
King Charles’ coronation date has officially been set: May 6, 2023 at Westminster Abbey. We know Charles’ older son, Prince William, and wife Kate Middleton will be there—after all, as the new Prince of Wales, it is one of William’s job duties to help plan the affair. But what about Prince Harry, Charles’ younger son, and his wife Meghan Markle?
Queen Elizabeth Refused to Do What Her Staff Wanted Her to Right After Prince Harry and Meghan’s Oprah Interview, Author Claims
Find out what a royal writer has said the late Queen Elizabeth II's aides advised her to do following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey.
seventeen.com
Prince William Was "Furious" at Firing of Queen's Private Secretary Amid Royal Power Struggle
Valentine Lowe's new book Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown is spilling even more fancy royal tea—this time, about Prince William being all kinds of upset by the firing of Private Secretary Sir Christopher Geidt back in 2017. In other words: Settle in for some vintage royal drama.
Body Language Expert Says Prince William Looks ‘Troubled’ and King Charles Shows ‘Overkill Resilience’ Ahead of Prince Harry’s Memoir Release
A body language expert analyzed Prince William and King Charles' gestures and expressions at recent events and determined William looked 'troubled' while Charles was 'masking' his 'authentic feelings.'
Royal Expert Explains Why Kate Middleton Is ‘Very Optimistic’ That Prince William and Prince Harry Will Reconcile
Find out why the Princess of Wales is said to be "very optimistic" that her husband and her brother-in-law are headed for a reconciliation.
