Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
Millennials are flocking to this North Carolina city, new report finds
The city also has been named a hot spot for Generation Z.
country1037fm.com
One North Carolina Town Makes The List of Most Underrated To Retire In America
Don’t we all hope to get there one day. I am talking about a healthy happy retirement one fine day. One North Carolina town makes the list of the most underrated places to retire in America. One of my favorite websites called Cheapism, has compiled a list of the...
cardinalnews.org
Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race
Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
WCNC
Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
Mount Airy News
Capitol Christmas tree stops in Mount Airy
Tom Hill, of Piper’s Gap, signs both his name and that of his wife, Regina Hill, to the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Christmas card. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Janet Pearson, Surry County Forest Ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service, talks with fourth graders from Franklin Elementary School. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
This North Carolina city was named the best place to live for veterans. Here’s why
The city has long been recognized among the nation’s top cities for veterans.
country1037fm.com
How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina
Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
cbs17
Tornado watch ends in central NC after Nicole remnants spawn severe weather
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A tornado warning was issued for four central North Carolina counties Friday morning as remnants of Hurricane Nicole moved through the region, according to the National Weather Service Raleigh. A tornado watch that was also issued for much of central North Carolina was later allowed...
Chef Benjamin Epicure Is on the Way to North Carolina’s First Michelin Star
It’s no secret that the Carolinas aren’t really known for fine dining and gastronomic experiences. Most settle for that good old southern comfort or traditional barbecue when going out to eat. Occasionally, a trip to Asheville or Charlotte will give North Carolinians a glimpse of fine dining but, well, it’s not quite it.
This Massive Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local antique mall can be a fun and interesting way to spend your day. There are always some cool, unique items to find and for an amazing deal too!
WITN
Power shifts in North Carolina legislature
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
This bakery makes the best pastries in NC, report finds. Why customers crave them
Here’s what to know about the No. 1 shop.
Charlotte Stories
Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter
These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
Up and Coming Weekly
Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat
Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket
RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
NC mountains hit by ‘excessive’ flooding; 12+ roads closed with 7 inches of rain forecast from Nicole remnants
Extensive flooding in the Johns River valley below Collettsville is already underway.
Raleigh News & Observer
The only Hispanic legislator in North Carolina lost his seat. These candidates won.
Ricky Hurtado, a Democratic incumbent, lost his Election Day bid to represent one of the state’s most competitive N.C. House districts to Republican Steve Ross. With his loss, the legislature next year looks likely to have no Hispanic representatives in a state where over 10.7% of the population identifies as Hispanic.
Coronavirus updates for Nov. 10: Here’s what to know in North Carolina this week
About 67% of people in the state have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine.
wcti12.com
Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
Comments / 0