Mount Airy, NC

FOX8 News

North Carolina cities rank in top 20 for best places to spend Thanksgiving

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Raleigh, Durham and Charlotte are ranked among the top 20 cities across the country for the best places to spend Thanksgiving “without breaking the bank,” according to WalletHub. WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities across five key categories including celebrations and traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, giving thanks and weather […]
DURHAM, NC
cardinalnews.org

Former NASCAR driver kicks off state Senate race

Hermie Sadler, a former NASCAR driver and wrestling promoter and entrepreneur from Emporia, has made his entrance into politics by seeking the Republican nomination in Virginia’s newly created 17th state Senate District. Sadler, 53, whose family has owned businesses in Emporia for decades, currently operates two convenience stores in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WCNC

Someone in NC won $1 million in record-breaking Powerball drawing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It took a bit longer than lottery officials wanted, but the winning numbers for the record $2 billion Powerball drawing were released Tuesday morning. According to Powerball, the winning ticket, worth the entire $2.04 billion jackpot, was sold at Joe's Service Center in Altadena, Calif. That wasn't the only big win, though, as 22 others matched all five white balls for $1 million. Those winners included ticket holders in North Carolina and South Carolina.
GEORGIA STATE
Mount Airy News

Capitol Christmas tree stops in Mount Airy

Tom Hill, of Piper’s Gap, signs both his name and that of his wife, Regina Hill, to the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Christmas card. (John Peters | Mount Airy News) Janet Pearson, Surry County Forest Ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service, talks with fourth graders from Franklin Elementary School. (John Peters | Mount Airy News)
MOUNT AIRY, NC
country1037fm.com

How To Safely Dispose Of Medications In North Carolina

Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WITN

Power shifts in North Carolina legislature

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - When it comes to the balance of power in our state, Republicans were able to win a supermajority in the Senate, allowing them to override Gov. Cooper veto without any Democrats. However, they fell short in the state House of Representatives. State Senator-Elect Kandie Smith says...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Charlotte Stories

Best 4 Coziest Small Towns in North Carolina To Visit This Winter

These North Carolina towns are considered the coziest: Highlands (ranked No. 36 coziest in the nation), Cashiers (72nd), Nags Head (102), and Ocracoke Island (130). To determine the coziest small towns in America, 170 well-known small towns across the country were compared on ten key metrics. They looked into winter...
NAGS HEAD, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Incumbent Diane Wheatley retains N.C. House District 43 seat

Incumbent Diane Wheatley on Tuesday defeated veteran Democratic challenger Elmer Floyd for the N.C. House District 43 seat, according to unofficial returns. The district includes parts of central Fayetteville and a large portion of Cumberland County east of the Cape Fear River. Wade, Stedman, Eastover, Godwin, Falcon, Gray’s Creek and Cedar Creek are all within the district.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

North Carolina woman wins $310K lottery jackpot off $1 ticket

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Mount Holly woman netted more than $310,000 after paying $1 for a lottery ticket last month, according to the NC Education Lottery. Officials said Deborah Pietrucha bought her winning Cash 5 ticket on October 29 using Online Play on the lottery’s website. She won a jackpot of $310,429. […]
MOUNT HOLLY, NC
wcti12.com

Dr. Tim Reeder speaks after close, hard-fought win in N.C. House race

GREENVILLE, Pitt County — After Tuesday night's election, people living in North Carolina's 9th House District have a new representative. Dr. Tim Reeder beat out incumbent Brian Farkas after a hard-fought, high-dollar campaign. Dr. Reeder said he’s looking forward to transitioning from a campaign to legislating and said he’s...
PITT COUNTY, NC

