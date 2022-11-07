Have you ever been prescribed a prescription medication you didn’t need to finish? If so you may have a cabinet full of unneeded or expired pills. You know you shouldn’t throw them away. But what should you do with them? Well, Novant Health has installed medication take-back containers to help you safely dispose of medications across North Carolina. You can find these containers in Novant hospital lobbies. These containers are accessible to anyone in the community free of charge. And they can be used to dispose of unused, unwanted, or expired prescription and/or OTC medications.

NORTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO