Scranton, PA

Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House

Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County

Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Haddock claims 118th House seat according to unofficial results

Democrat Jim Haddock held off Republican James May in the race for the 118th House District seat, according to unofficial results Tuesday as of 11:50 p.m. Haddock, a Luzerne County Court records manager from Pittston Twp., led May, a former state Department of Transportation spokesman, by 1,210 votes with 22 of 23 precincts in Luzerne County reporting.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Sarnoski elected to 5th term as Warren County commissioner

BELVIDERE, N.J. – The three-person Warren County Board of Commissioners in New Jersey had one race on the ballot Tuesday night. Republican incumbent Jason Sarnoski, who is the current board director, will apparently keep his seat, according to the county's unofficial results. He took 64% of the votes, over...
WARREN COUNTY, NJ
Luzerne County election official clarifies voting procedure after judge's order keeps polls there open until 10 p.m.

All polling sites throughout Luzerne County now have a sufficient supply of paper, Acting Elections Director Beth Gilbert McBride said Tuesday. Gilbert McBride clarified the voting procedure to be used after 8 p.m.: Voters will select candidates on the ballot marking devices, or BMDs, sometimes referred to as "voting machines."
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
County polls are closed after paper snafu

It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Locally, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives in the 8th and 9th Congressional districts, State Senators in the 20th and 22nd districts and State Representatives in the 116th, 117th, 118th, 119th, 120th and 121st legislative districts. Check back...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Gricoski: Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout

Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
House candidate dies day before election

Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, PA
Stehr secures victory

Republican Joanne Stehr defeated Democrat Ryan Mock in Tuesday’s election to win the 107th Legislative District seat. Stehr will succeed Republican state Rep. Kurt Masser, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years representing the district. The vote count had Stehr garnering 7,557 votes in...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Ryncavage wins 119th state House seat

In the 119th state House District election, Republican Alec Ryncavage defeated Democrat Vito Malacari, according to unofficial results. Ryncavage received 11,835 votes, more than 55% of the unofficial count. Malacari received 9,494 votes. Malacari, 36, is a Northwest Area High School teacher from Hanover Twp. Ryncavage, 21, is a Plymouth...
PLYMOUTH, PA
Proposed city budget includes 3% tax hike

Scranton’s proposed 2023 city budget would raise property taxes by 3% in what would be the first tax hike of Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration. City property taxes last increased in 2020, by 2.4%, after a prior city council amended former Mayor Wayne Evans’ proposed 2020 spending plan to include the hike. Council will have an opportunity to amend Cognetti’s proposal prior to final passage, which could occur as early as Nov. 29.
SCRANTON, PA
Allentown Planning Commission OKs proposal to build apartments at site of former Morning Call headquarters

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission advanced a preliminary/final land development plan for an apartment complex at the former headquarters of a daily newspaper Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The project, offered by City Center Investment Corporation, calls for a five-story, 248,000 square-foot building with 231 apartment units at...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks

A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
KUTZTOWN, PA

