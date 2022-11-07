Read full article on original website
Election comes off without a hitch in Schuylkill County; Democratic chairman questions lack of vote curing
SAINT CLAIR — Despite the often bitter tone of the campaigns for Pennsylvania governor and United States senator, the 2022 general election ran smoothly in Schuylkill County, officials said late Tuesday as election bureau employees worked to finalize the count. The county chairmen of the Democratic and Republican parties...
Republican officials demand that election board count all provisional votes in Tuesday's election
WILKES-BARRE — Republican officials from the local to national level told the Luzerne County Board of Elections on Wednesday that every provisional vote cast in the county's tumultuous Tuesday election must be counted. A shortage of ballot paper at polling sites forced some voters to cast provisional ballots, while...
May concedes, upset about "colossal screw up" at Luzerne County polling places
Republican James May conceded defeat in the 118th state House election, but said he had “very serious concerns with some voting issues and irregularities” in a Facebook message posted Wednesday. According to the unofficial vote count as of Wednesday afternoon, Democrat Jim Haddock won Tuesday’s election with 14,285...
Watro tops Rodriguez in 116th District race for state House
Republican Dane Watro topped Democrat Yesenia Rodriguez by a 2-to-1 margin to become the next state representative from the 116th District. Unofficial results from Tuesday’s election posted by the Pennsylvania Department of State show Watro pulled 68.5% of the vote to 31.5% for Rodriguez. A former military police officer...
Heffley easily wins reelection in Carbon County
Republican Doyle Heffley was elected to his seventh two-year term as state representative for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday’s election. Heffley, 50, of Lower Towamensing Twp., received 18,589 votes (72.22%) to Kost’s 7,152, according to unofficial results. “I’m very excited, very thankful...
Haddock claims 118th House seat according to unofficial results
Democrat Jim Haddock held off Republican James May in the race for the 118th House District seat, according to unofficial results Tuesday as of 11:50 p.m. Haddock, a Luzerne County Court records manager from Pittston Twp., led May, a former state Department of Transportation spokesman, by 1,210 votes with 22 of 23 precincts in Luzerne County reporting.
Heffley wins reelection to Carbon County seat; voters give overwhelming support to referendum
Doyle Heffley R-122, Lower Towamensing Twp., was elected to his seventh term as state Rep. for the 122 Legislative District after defeating Democrat Rich Kost in Tuesday's election. Heffley received 16,508 votes to Kost's 4,585, according to unofficial results, to earn another two-year term. "I'm very excited, very thankful to...
Sarnoski elected to 5th term as Warren County commissioner
BELVIDERE, N.J. – The three-person Warren County Board of Commissioners in New Jersey had one race on the ballot Tuesday night. Republican incumbent Jason Sarnoski, who is the current board director, will apparently keep his seat, according to the county's unofficial results. He took 64% of the votes, over...
Update 2:52 p.m.: Judge orders Luzerne County polls to stay open until 10 p.m. because of paper shortage
Judge Lesa S. Gelb has ordered all precincts in Luzerne County remain open until 10 p.m. tonight after a paper shortage affected 35 of the county's 186 polling sites. Gelb ordered the directive to be hand delivered to the precincts for compliance. 2:08 p.m.: Voting stops because of paper shortage.
Luzerne County election official clarifies voting procedure after judge's order keeps polls there open until 10 p.m.
All polling sites throughout Luzerne County now have a sufficient supply of paper, Acting Elections Director Beth Gilbert McBride said Tuesday. Gilbert McBride clarified the voting procedure to be used after 8 p.m.: Voters will select candidates on the ballot marking devices, or BMDs, sometimes referred to as "voting machines."
Better than three-quarters of precincts reporting, Cartwright still tops Bognet in 8th
With more than 90% of voting precincts reporting, Democratic U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright maintained the lead he held all Tuesday evening against Republican challenger Jim Bognet in the 8th Congressional District race, according to unofficial results from the primary election. As of midnight, with 387 of 424 precincts fully reported,...
County polls are closed after paper snafu
It’s election day in Pennsylvania. Locally, voters are casting ballots for governor, lieutenant governor, U.S. Senator, U.S. Representatives in the 8th and 9th Congressional districts, State Senators in the 20th and 22nd districts and State Representatives in the 116th, 117th, 118th, 119th, 120th and 121st legislative districts. Check back...
Gricoski: Schuylkill County sees 'great' 63% turnout
Schuylkill County Election Director Albert L. Gricoski was impressed by the voter turnout for Tuesday’s general election. He said 62.69% of the 88,721 registered voters in the county — more than 55,000 people — cast ballots. “That’s a great turnout,” he said. He said voters...
House candidate dies day before election
Columbia County, Pa. — The democratic candidate for Columbia County's 109th district died Monday after a lengthy illness. Ed Giannattasio was set to face off against Republican nominee Robert Leadbeter for the House seat in today's election. The seat was vacated this year by retiring representative David Millard, who first took office in 2004.
Wyoming Valley West looking to address violence with another officer, zero-tolerance policy
The Wyoming Valley West School District is looking to add a school resource officer at the high school and approve a zero-tolerance policy to address violent student behavior, School Board President Rick Kamus said at Wednesday’s school board meeting. The zero-tolerance policy will allow for immediate expulsions, Kamus said....
Stehr secures victory
Republican Joanne Stehr defeated Democrat Ryan Mock in Tuesday’s election to win the 107th Legislative District seat. Stehr will succeed Republican state Rep. Kurt Masser, who is retiring at the end of the year after 12 years representing the district. The vote count had Stehr garnering 7,557 votes in...
Ryncavage wins 119th state House seat
In the 119th state House District election, Republican Alec Ryncavage defeated Democrat Vito Malacari, according to unofficial results. Ryncavage received 11,835 votes, more than 55% of the unofficial count. Malacari received 9,494 votes. Malacari, 36, is a Northwest Area High School teacher from Hanover Twp. Ryncavage, 21, is a Plymouth...
Proposed city budget includes 3% tax hike
Scranton’s proposed 2023 city budget would raise property taxes by 3% in what would be the first tax hike of Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti’s administration. City property taxes last increased in 2020, by 2.4%, after a prior city council amended former Mayor Wayne Evans’ proposed 2020 spending plan to include the hike. Council will have an opportunity to amend Cognetti’s proposal prior to final passage, which could occur as early as Nov. 29.
Allentown Planning Commission OKs proposal to build apartments at site of former Morning Call headquarters
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown Planning Commission advanced a preliminary/final land development plan for an apartment complex at the former headquarters of a daily newspaper Wednesday afternoon at City Hall. The project, offered by City Center Investment Corporation, calls for a five-story, 248,000 square-foot building with 231 apartment units at...
Japanese dining concept opening 3 more locations in Lehigh Valley, Berks
A popular Japanese dining concept is continuing to increase its presence along the East Coast, including a few regional outposts with robotic servers and hosts. Takkii Ramen, a fast-casual modern restaurant specializing in Japanese comfort food, is planning to open five more locations — one in Easton, another in Kutztown, another in Muhlenberg Township and three in other states — in the coming months.
