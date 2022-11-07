ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Sports

Perry: Is Patriots' offense too simple? Scarnecchia has thoughts

Dante Scarnecchia knows it's not unusual. He's seen it many times before. An opposing middle linebacker sees something -- whether it's a formation, a pre-snap signal, even something as simple as an offensive lineman's stance -- and he knows what's coming. It could be that's what happened over the weekend...
NBC Sports

Will Bills be without Josh Allen vs. Vikings? Here's the latest

If you’re a Buffalo Bills fan, this week has gone from bad to worse. And that’s because the chances of starting quarterback Josh Allen playing against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 keep precipitously waning. Bills coach Sean McDermott didn’t make fans feel any better talking to the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NBC Sports

10 former Eagles who are crushing it for other teams

There are former Eagles all over the NFL, from the very obscure - "Did you know Grayland Arnold is on the Texans' practice squad?" - to former Super Bowl starters like Rodney McLeod, Jalen Mills and Nelson Agholor. With the season virtually halfway over, we figured we'd take a look...
WASHINGTON, PA
NBC Sports

Report: Red Sox owner John Henry is a possible bidder for the Commanders

The ultra-rich keep lining up for ways to get ultra-richer. According to the New York Post, Boston Red Sox owner John Henry possibly will be bidding on the Washington Commanders. Henry recently commenced the process of selling Liverpool of the Premier League. The transaction reportedly is expected to generate $4...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Could Eagles lose key coach to head coaching job next year?

The odds of a team losing its coaches and coordinators to promotions in other organizations certainly increase when that team is undefeated. Right now the Eagles are 8-0, the offense and defense are both humming, and football's preeminent insider thinks a prominent name behind the Eagles' offensive success could be poached when the offseason arrives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Jimmy G eager to debut 'nightmare' 49ers offense vs. Chargers

SANTA CLARA — Jimmy Garoppolo is set to go into Sunday Night’s matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers with a complete arsenal of weapons on the offense. It will be the first contest that the quarterback will have Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, Brandon Aiyuk, Elijah Mitchell, George Kittle and Kyle Juszczyk all available Garoppolo is excited about the group’s potential.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Sports

Kenny Golladay questionable, Evan Neal out for Giants

Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay said this week that he is pushing to return to the lineup after missing four games with a knee injury, but final word on his status will have to wait a little longer. The Giants listed Golladay as questionable to play against the Texans on...
NBC Sports

Matt Ryan back at practice with Colts

A lot changed between Colts quarterback Matt Ryan‘s last time on the field and his return to practice on Thursday. Ryan was benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger after a Week Seven loss to the Titans, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady was fired after a Week Eight loss to the Commanders, and head coach Frank Reich got a pink slip after a blowout loss against the Patriots last Sunday. Ryan spent most of that time rehabbing a shoulder injury and the process progressed to on-field work on Thursday.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Sports

How Dean is handling life as a backup with Eagles

That’s the sum total of the first half of Nakobe Dean’s rookie season. Three snaps in the opener vs. the Lions and one last Thursday night vs. the Texans. Dean, the Eagles’ ballyhooed third-round pick from Georgia, won the Butkus Award last year as the best linebacker in college football and along with Jordan Davis was the leader of one of the greatest defenses in college football history.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Sports

Eagles without key member of secondary coming back from mini bye

As the Eagles returned from their mini bye week to begin preparations to face the Commanders on Monday night, they were without a key member of their secondary. Nickel cornerback Avonte Maddox missed practice with a hamstring injury he suffered last Thursday night against the Texans. In addition to Maddox,...
ARIZONA STATE
NBC Sports

Shanahan explains why 49ers kept practicing after Verrett injury

SANTA CLARA -- In the immediate aftermath of respected veteran Jason Verrett’s season-ending Achilles tear during practice on Wednesday, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan gathered the team around. Shanahan offered the team the opportunity to end practice on the spot. “It seems like once a year, when a cart has...
NBC Sports

Russell Wilson: Won a lot of games in Seattle without anything on my wrist

There have been plenty of moments this season when Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll has made it clear that he doesn’t miss having quarterback Russell Wilson on the team, including a radio appearance this week. Carroll praised current Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith for wearing a wristband to help with...
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Ex-Broncos star shares damning criticism of Josh McDaniels as HC

Josh McDaniels seemed set up for success in Las Vegas. He had a quality starting quarterback in Derek Carr and a fellow New England Patriots alum as his general manager in Dave Ziegler, who acquired All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams to pair with slot man Hunter Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NBC Sports

Ryan Tannehill “definitely seeing the progress” with ankle

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill spoke to reporters from the team’s facility on Wednesday and provided an update on the condition of his injured ankle. Tannehill has missed the last two games because of the injury and said at his press conference that it is something he expects to be dealing with for a while, but that things are moving in a better direction as the team moves toward Sunday’s game against the Broncos.
NBC Sports

Packers claim Johnathan Abram

Former Raiders first-round draft pick Johnathan Abram is heading to Green Bay. Abram, a safety who was waived by the Raiders yesterday, has been claimed by the Packers today, according to multiple reports. The Raiders selected Abram with the 27th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft and he suffered...
GREEN BAY, WI
NBC Sports

Nets name Jacque Vaughn new head coach, do not go with Udoka

The Brooklyn Nets wisely decided not to rush headlong into another public relations disaster. The Nets have named Jacque Vaughn — the Steve Nash assistant who took over when Nash and the team parted ways — their new head coach. The deal reportedly runs through this season and next (to the summer of 2024) and provides a stabilizing influence.
BOSTON, NY
NBC Sports

Next Pats: Scarnecchia talks offensive line, Wynn's struggles at the bye

The New England Patriots head into their Week 10 bye with a 5-4 record, which, all things considered, isn't a bad spot for the team to be in. After a 1-3 start, the Patriots have won four of their last five games, including back-to-back victories over the New York Jets and Indianapolis Colts in the previous two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy