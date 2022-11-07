Read full article on original website
Can you get addicted to melatonin?
Can you be addicted to chocolate? What about Pilates or checking your email? Although many of us use the word “addiction” fairly casually, from a medical perspective it requires meeting very specific criteria, and melatonin doesn’t have the chemical makeup to induce addiction in most people. “Addiction...
Dementia signs might be detected up to 9 years before onset, researchers say
Researchers say data indicates that healthcare professionals may be able to diagnose demential up to nine years before its onset. A study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association points to signs like balance issues, falls, impairment and problem-solving issues could be clues that help doctors warn of dementia years before symptoms.
EatingWell
One in 10 Americans Over 65 Have Dementia—Here are 15 Ways to Reduce Your Risk
As much as you might have zero use for your ability to still recall your childhood landline phone number, or could really do without your ability to karaoke to every word of "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" on cue—no screen lyrics required—a sharp memory is nothing to take for granted.
L.A. Weekly
How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues
View the original article about How To Use CBD For Controlling Sleep Issues at We Vape CBD Oil. Not being able to get enough sleep can be frustrating, especially if you are tired. But unfortunately, there can be a wide range of problems that can interfere with your sleep. From sleeping disorders like restless legs syndrome and sleep apnea to common issues like pain and anxiety, there can be a number of problems that can prevent you from getting the much-needed sleep.
CNET
Sleeping Enough But Still Feeling Tired? Signs You're Not Getting Quality Sleep
Get eight hours of sleep and that's it, right? Not exactly. You can sleep for the recommended amount and still not feel rested. That's because quantity isn't the only factor that matters -- it's also about the quality of sleep you get. Getting the right type of sleep can be...
What do melatonin supplements do to our bodies and brains?
Melatonin—the sleep hormone—naturally signals to our bodies that it’s time for rest. The hormone’s levels are highest at night as it gets darker, and lowest in the morning when the sun rises. One in three Americans say insomnia negatively impacts their day-to-day lives, leading many to routinely take melatonin supplements in the form of capsules, gummies, or liquids with the hopes of hitting the hay faster.
Medical News Today
PTSD: Blue light therapy in the morning may improve sleep, other symptoms
Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) may occur after a person experiences a traumatic event. People with PTSD may experience flashbacks, anxiety, difficulty sleeping, and a variety of other symptoms. Current treatments include psychotherapy, counseling, and medication. A new study has found that just 30 minutes of blue light therapy in the...
KevinMD.com
Take steps (literally) to prevent dementia
A recent study out of England found that walking just under 10,000 steps a day reduces a person’s risk of developing dementia by 50 percent. Pick up the pace to a “brisk” walk (over 40 steps per minute), and that risk goes down even further. Perhaps most strikingly, the authors found that even a low number of daily steps was associated with a reduced risk of dementia.
3 things you should do as soon as you wake up to feel alert throughout the day, according to a Stanford neuroscientist
A neuroscientist from Stanford says that delaying your caffeine intake by an hour — and these other two tips — will help you stay alert all day.
1 in 10 Seniors Has Dementia—Here’s Why That Matters Even If You’re in Your 20s, 30s, or 40s
As a nation, the United States is relatively young compared to other countries. But as a population, America is aging—by 2040, about one in five U.S. adults will be age 65 or older, according to the Urban Institue. What’s more, the number of Americans who are age 65+ is expected to nearly double over the next 40 years, from 58 million (2018) to an estimated 95 million by 2060, based on U.S. Population Reference Bureau projections.
MedicalXpress
Who is at risk for seasonal affective disorder?
Seasonal affective disorder is a type of depression related to changes in seasons. Millions of adults in the U.S. may suffer from seasonal affective disorder, although many may not know they have the condition, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. Signs and symptoms can include:. Feeling listless, sad...
In new book, The Alzheimer’s Revolution, Joseph Keon offers program he says can ward off dementia
The best studies show — the more healthful changes we adopt, the lower our risk of future dementia becomes. In his new book, The Alzheimer’s Revolution, investigative writer Joseph Keon offers research-based program he says can dramatically reduce the risk of the disease. Here are seven steps Koen...
hippocraticpost.com
Link between sleep apnoea and dementia
UQ study explains link between sleep apnoea and dementia: Researchers at The University of Queensland have discovered a link between obstructive sleep apnoea and an increased risk of developing dementia. Professor Elizabeth Coulson from UQ’s Queensland Brain Institute and School of Biomedical Sciences and her team found a causal relationship...
Scientists Manipulated People’s Nightmares to Turn Them Into Dreams in New Study
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Many people have nightmares. Although they differ from person to person, nightmares usually involve images and thoughts of aggression, interpersonal conflict, failure, and other emotions like fear, anger, and sadness. However, if nightmares become frequent enough and cause significant emotional distress, an individual may be diagnosed with nightmare disorder (ND).
Medical News Today
Possible links between alcohol and insomnia
Insomnia is a sleep disorder that can affect people of all ages. Small amounts of alcohol may cause short-term sleep disturbances, but frequent and large quantities of alcohol consumption may lead to chronic insomnia for certain individuals. People with insomnia may have difficulty falling asleep or keep waking up during...
How sleep scientists helped people soothe their nightmares
Combining two psychological techniques can help you become your own Sandman. Sophie SchwartzIn a small nightmare disorder study, dreams connected to positive stimuli and emotions led to better rest.
CNET
Here's How to Use CBD as a Natural Sleep Aid
Cannabidiol, or CBD, has rapidly gained popularity for several ailments -- anxiety, pain and sleep problems. It's no longer a passing trend but a full-blown supplement many swear by. While CBD isn't a cure-all solution like it's sometimes referred to, it does have many benefits. According to the World Health...
Does Lack Of Sleep Cause Anxiety?
Although most of us experience worry every once in a while, people with anxiety disorders will feel this restlessness during everyday events to the point that it disrupts their daily lives (via Mayo Clinic). They will feel nervous and tense or weak and tired. Anxiety disorders can also manifest physiological symptoms such as increased heart rate, breathing, and sweating. The increased worry can also disrupt sleep. The Sleep Foundation says that problems with sleep come from excess arousal caused by stress, and people with anxiety can experience low-quality and low-quantity sleep. According to a 2016 study in the Journal of Anxiety Disorders, the lack of quality sleep can worsen symptoms of anxiety.
Meditation, common drug, help people fight anxiety equally well, study says
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- A type of meditation that helps people become more aware of their thoughts and feelings in the present moment is as effective as a "gold standard" antidepressant to treat patients with anxiety disorders, researchers said Wednesday. Findings from the study, led by Georgetown University Medical Center...
Mindfulness worked as well for anxiety as drug in study
Mindfulness meditation worked as well as a standard drug for treating anxiety in the first head-to-head comparison.
