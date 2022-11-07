Read full article on original website
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Star Reportedly Returning Soon
The Bloodline have been dominating the WWE landscape for some time now, and the group recently set their sights on Sheamus when they assaulted him with a steel chair on SmackDown a few weeks ago. Following the show WWE announced a storyline injury for Sheamus when it was revealed that...
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Returns On Raw To Attack Rhea Ripley
The O.C. has found a solution to its "Rhea Problem" in the form of Mia Yim. During the 11/7 episode of "WWE Raw," Yim shockingly returned to WWE, aligning herself with the stable of AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows while confronting Rhea Ripley and the rest of The Judgment Day.
ringsidenews.com
Nick Aldis Suspended After Giving Notice to NWA
Nick Aldis has been a prominent feature for the NWA over the past few years. However, it seems like the former NWA Champion has had enough of the company. He even went on Instagram to announce that he has given his notice to the NWA. Nick’s decision comes as tensions...
wrestletalk.com
Nick Aldis Opens Up Following NWA Suspension
Former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis has opened up following his suspension from the National Wrestling Alliance today (November 7). In a now-deleted Instagram subscriber video, Aldis stated that he gave NWA his notice on Sunday night. Aldis made it clear that he’s unhappy with the current direction of the promotion.
wrestlinginc.com
Billy Corgan Questions If Women Can Wrestle NWA Style And Carry PPV
It's been well over a year now since NWA held EmPowerrr, an all women's wrestling event presented as part of NWA's 73rd Anniversary weekend in August 2021. And since it ended, many have been wondering when the NWA would be holding the second edition of the event. So far, the event has yet to reappear, and NWA President Billy Corgan has received criticism from several wrestling figures, including Women's Wrestling Project founder and AEW star Maria Kanellis-Bennett, for some of his statements as to why a second EmPowerr hasn't taken place.
tjrwrestling.net
Roman Reigns Called Out By SmackDown Newcomer
It’s not a surprise when somebody on the WWE Smackdown roster is looking for a shot at Roman Reigns, who is a marked man due to the championships he holds. The “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns has been the WWE Universal Champion for nearly 800 days. At WrestleMania 38 in April, Reigns added the WWE Title to his championship collection, which led to the company calling him the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion.
wrestlingrumors.net
Championship Dropped In The Trash On Monday Night Raw, Possibly Finished
That’s it? There are a lot of titles under the WWE umbrella and some of them are among the most well known championships in all of wrestling. It means a lot for a wrestler to win one of them but it can also mean a lot for someone to lose it as well. This time though, someone seemed to have lost a title, though not in the traditional way. She might even be happy about it.
PWMania
Photo: Vince McMahon Spotted in New York City with His Date and Bodyguard
Former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon was spotted at a New York City restaurant this past Saturday. Vince was dining with an unidentified woman in New York City over the weekend, as seen in the photo below from Reddit user HeelTown59. McMahon’s bodyguard was seated at the table next to him and kept an eye on him the entire night.
wrestlinginc.com
Austin Theory Breaks Silence After Losing Money In The Bank Briefcase
The common consensus among wrestling fans is that Austin Theory was "buried" by WWE creative during the closing stages of this week's "WWE Raw," as the 25-year-old superstar lost his Money in the Bank briefcase in a failed cash-in attempt against United States Champion Seth Rollins. However, Theory himself is...
411mania.com
Mia Yim Makes WWE Raw Return, Allies With The Club
The Club have their equalizer to deal with Rhea Ripley in their war with Judgement Day, and it’s the returning Mia Yim. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw, The Judgment Day came out so Finn Balor could answer Seth Rollins’ US Championship Open Challenge but were interrupted by The Club. AJ Styles said that the problem with their rivalry was that it was consistently three against four. He noted that they didn’t find anyone to deal with Ripley; instead, she found them. Yim then attacked Ripley on the outside of the ring and revealed herself before The Club brawled with the Judgment Day and Dominik took a Styles Clash before everyone retreated.
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Confirms Injury & Will Require Surgery
WWE star R-Truth has confirmed that has suffered a torn quad during his match on last week’s WWE NXT show. On the November 1 episode of NXT, Truth took on Grayson Waller in singles action. During the match, Truth attempted a dive to the outside, but his leg gave...
PWMania
Court Bauer Recalls Vince McMahon Putting a Stop to Shane’s Plan to Purchase Pride Fighting Championships
MLW owner Court Bauer recently spoke with The Insiders podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Bauer told stories from his mid-2000s time as a WWE writer. When the WWE’s version of ECW debuted, Bauer claimed Stephanie McMahon had never seen an episode of...
bodyslam.net
Vince McMahon Reportedly Gave John Cena And WWE His Blessing To Continue Working Together
Vince McMahon has no qualms with John Cena wrestling for WWE after his retirement. Ringside News exclusively reported that John Cena has “already discussed WrestleMania with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and Nick Khan. That being said, John Cena “also remains loyal to Vince McMahon.”. Now, Ringside News have...
itrwrestling.com
Former Superstar Comments On WWE Return, Rules Out AEW Switch
Since assuming creative control of WWE Triple H has not hesitated to bring back a number of former stars. This policy has seen Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman, Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross and many more return to the company after being let go by Vince McMahon. In recent weeks the returns have shown no sign of stopping with former NXT star Emma appearing on Friday Night SmackDown to challenge Ronda Rousey.
itrwrestling.com
Top AEW Stars Appearing At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Former Champions Potentially Appearing As Well
NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 is now just a number of weeks away, scheduled for January 4 from the Tokyo Dome. The event is a staple on the calendar of many wrestling fans and has been held annually since 1992 under various monikers. In total, this will mark the thirty-second annual Tokyo Dome supercard.
wrestlinginc.com
Natalya Believes Stephanie McMahon Could Bring Back Beloved WWE PLE
The future of all-women's wrestling pay-per-views has been a hot topic this week due to Billy Corgan's comments about a possible NWA EmPowerrr 2 happening. However, WWE fans are also eagerly awaiting the possibility of another WWE Evolution show. When speaking to "Faction 919" Natalya said, "I definitely see Stephanie wanting to do more with women's wrestling," when asked about the possibility of it happening again. Natalya was in a six-woman tag team match on that show, teaming with Sasha Banks and Bayley to defeat The Riott Squad, and ever since, those on the roster have made it clear they want Evolution to be a regular event, and Natalya is confident women's wrestling will keep growing.
itrwrestling.com
Surprising Former WWE Star Backstage During RAW
A number of former WWE Superstars have returned to the company over the past two months. Beginning with Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, Bray Wyatt, Johnny Gargano, Candice LeRae, Karrion Kross, Braun Strowman, Mia Yim, and several others have since ventured back to the sports entertainment giant.. Though he didn’t appear...
411mania.com
WWE News: Dana Brooke Comments on 24/7 Title Being Tossed in the Trash, Nikki Cross Challenges Anyone to Stop Her, Raw Video Highlights
– As noted, Nikki Cross won the 24/7 title last night on WWE Raw and then promptly threw thew title in the trash. Former champion Dana Brooke was not happy with the development as she noted on Twitter. Dana Brooke wrote, Everything I have worked for & tried to elevate…...
ComicBook
EC3 Talks Feeling "At Home" in NWA, Karrion Kross and Braun Strowman's WWE Returns (Exclusive)
The National Wrestling Alliance gained some star power earlier this year. Former TNA World Heavyweight Champion EC3 arrived in a new yet familiar territory at NWA 74, defeating Mims in under five minutes. While the past few months have been EC3's first experience in the NWA, this is not the first time that he has worked for Billy Corgan. The Smashing Pumpkins singer previously held corporate positions in TNA while EC3 reigned with that promotion's top prize.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Cross Reacts To Botched WWE 24/7 Title Trash Can Segment On RAW
Nikki Cross isn’t letting her botched segment during this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW get to her. On the show, Cross won the WWE 24/7 Championship from Dana Brooke, marking the Scot’s 10th reign with the title. Backstage, Cross attempted to throw the title in the...
