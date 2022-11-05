this is so biased and it's meant to scare people. there is nothing evil about Planned Parenthood itself. the nightmare is in playing on the fears and emotions of vulnerable people. don't feed sensationalism.
What happened to the days of investigate journalism? News/news apps should report only facts. The facts ma'am just the facts. True reporters keep opinions out of the story. There should be no agenda and the reader should never get the sense where the reporters bias stands. Man I miss the good ole days, when one could at least trust what was being reported. No hidden agenda. No rabble rousers. You know the facts, just the facts.
so sorry that women have to deal with this. no one deserves this. they just couldn't leave well enough alone. please think about that when you cast your ballot. if it doesn't get taken away by somebody...
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
