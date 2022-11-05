ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

jessica veltri
2d ago

this is so biased and it's meant to scare people. there is nothing evil about Planned Parenthood itself. the nightmare is in playing on the fears and emotions of vulnerable people. don't feed sensationalism.

Kari Tapia
2d ago

What happened to the days of investigate journalism? News/news apps should report only facts. The facts ma'am just the facts. True reporters keep opinions out of the story. There should be no agenda and the reader should never get the sense where the reporters bias stands. Man I miss the good ole days, when one could at least trust what was being reported. No hidden agenda. No rabble rousers. You know the facts, just the facts.

gale breckel
2d ago

so sorry that women have to deal with this. no one deserves this. they just couldn't leave well enough alone. please think about that when you cast your ballot. if it doesn't get taken away by somebody...

12news.com

Lake vs. Hobbs: Here's the latest on Arizona's governor's race

PHOENIX — Arizona's race for governor has come down to a tight struggle between Republican Kari Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs. As of 2:00 a.m, the lead is narrowing. Lake hit the ground running since her candidacy announcement in June 2021. “Arizonans deserve better. As governor, I’ll bring truth,...
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child

Tucson, with its heat and dryness that mitigate my chronic pain, proximity to the beaches of Mexico, diverse population, and year-round opportunities for hiking and mountain biking, is the perfect city to raise our two children. Yet, like many other families, my husband, Amit, and I plan to leave our dream home to protect our […] The post Why we’re planning to leave Arizona to protect our transgender child appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

Democrat Adrian Fontes lead narrows over Mark Finchem in Arizona’s secretary of state race

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Former Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes was all smiles on Tuesday night as he took the stage multiple times at the election night rally in downtown Phoenix for the Democrats. He had a reason to be happy since, as of midnight Wednesday, the Democrat nominee was up 58% to 42%, with 82% of precincts reporting. But that race narrowed overnight as thousands of votes were entered from more rural and conservative parts of the state. As of 5:30 a.m., Fontes had a 101,000-vote lead over Finchem, closing an earlier 16-point gap down to just six points.
ARIZONA STATE
themainewire.com

AZ Voting Meltdown as Lake, Masters Look to Upset Dems

UPDATE: Republicans Blake Masters and Kari Lake have filed suit against Maricopa County to keep the polls open following ballot machine errors this morning which slowed voting. An Election Day disaster is unfolding for election officials in Maricopa County, Arizona, where voters are casting ballots in a widely watched gubernatorial...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
12news.com

Andy Biggs wins Arizona's 5th Congressional District race, results show

PHOENIX — Republican Andy Biggs is projected to win a congressional seat in the East Valley, election results show. Arizona's 5th Congressional District had three candidates on the ballot this election year. Incumbent Andy Biggs was being challenged by Democrat and independent candidates to represent a district encompassing portions...
ARIZONA STATE
WGAU

Arizona rejects legalizing marijuana; Maryland approves

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — (AP) — Arkansas voters have rejected a constitutional amendment that would have legalized recreational marijuana in the state. The proposal failed six years after Arkansas voters made the state the first in the Bible Belt to legalize medical marijuana. The state’s dispensaries opened in 2019.
ARKANSAS STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds.

With Republicans expected to show up at the polls in person in droves on Election Day, Democrats knew they would need a large advantage among early voters to have a chance at winning hotly contested statewide races. And with all of those early ballots counted, they had bigger than expected leads in many of those […] The post Arizona Democrats surged to large leads. Now, they wait to see if their advantage holds. appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
jackcentral.org

Arizona election results continue to be counted

The polls closed yesterday and the results in Arizona are still too early to call. As ballots continue to be continued, results for propositions 128, 209 and 211 have been the first to be called by the Associated Press. Proposition 128, allowing voter initiatives to be repealed or amended by...
ARIZONA STATE
