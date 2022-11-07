ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

TODAY.com

Football player gives homecoming king crown to a more deserving student

English teacher Amy Finney erupted with applause when high school senior James Verpaele was crowned homecoming king last month. Moments later, Finney was in tears as she watched Verpaele, 17, present her developmentally disabled 19-year-old son, Parks, with the crown and sash. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the stadium,”...
MERRITT ISLAND, FL
Scorebook Live

Oviedo tops Hagerty, Wekiva shocks Apopka

OVIEDO, Fla. – With playoff seeding and pride on the line, Central Florida schools produced some wild and dramatic finishes in rivalry games in Week 11. In big contests, Oviedo (9-1) rallied past Hagerty (8-2) in a battle of playoff-bound teams; Wekiva (5-5) shocked Class 4M (Metro)-District 2 ...
OVIEDO, FL
click orlando

This is what the ‘dirty side’ of a storm means

ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists often refer to the east (right) side of a tropical system or hurricane as the “dirty side” of the storm. Every part of a tropical storm or hurricane can cause severe weather, but one section is even more intense, thus “dirty.”. The...
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11

Orange County Public Schools officials have announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, due to the fast approaching Tropical Storm Nicole. In addition, based on the storm's forecast and potential impacts on the area, there will be a...
orangeobserver.com

Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28

A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
WINDERMERE, FL
Orlando Weekly

Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County

Have you ever heard someone complain that they miss old-school hip-hop because the rap coming out today all sounds the same? From a distance, this may seem to be accurate, but if you’re deep into a genre, the distinctions become more clear. An artist’s sound is as unique as a fingerprint, and it requires an educated ear to discern differences. Producer Africa Black picked up on the original sounds coming from Richyy Rich and Kickkone early on, which is one reason he asked them both to appear on “Blood on the Leaves,” a song he executive produced in January of this year.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What is a subtropical storm?

ORLANDO, Fla. – As we track Subtropical Storm Nicole, many are asking, “What is the difference between a subtropical and a tropical storm?”. A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to be large and have a larger wind field, extending much further from their centers.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter

Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
orangeobserver.com

‘Home Again Ranch’ tops Winter Garden sales from Oct. 15 to 21

The property known as ‘Home Again Ranch’ topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 12151 Walker Pond Road, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 21, for $2,400,000. Built in 1984, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,993 square feet of living area. Days on market: 126.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
orangeobserver.com

This week in West Orange County history: Nov. 10, 2022

The Winter Garden Rotary Club sponsored a sale of defense stamps with chairman W.F. Cappleman aided by Johnnie Davis, Harry Smith, the Rev. Albert Stulck, J.B. Rodgers, C.O. McRae and Mayor Frank Roper. 75 years ago. Neil McMillan, sharpshooter, broke 95 out of 100 targets, capturing first-place honors in the...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Hurricane preparedness: Tropical terms to get familiar with

ORLANDO, Fla. – Cone of uncertainty. Right-front quadrant. Storm surge. Some terms you may know, others not so much. Here are some of the things you may hear meteorologists talk about during hurricane season explained. Eye: The center of the hurricane. Winds are relatively calm and skies mainly clear...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Disney announces closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced a limited number of closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The resort said on its website that they plan to close Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf on Thursday. [TRENDING:...
BAY LAKE, FL
orangeobserver.com

Oakland offering sandbags at Town Hall

The town of Oakland is offering a maximum of three sandbags to each town address Tuesday, Nov. 8, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. They are available inside Town Hall, 230 N. Tubb St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as supplies last. The sandbag fill site is...
OAKLAND, FL

