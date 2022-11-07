Read full article on original website
orangeobserver.com
Windermere High school chorus to sing national anthem at Orlando Magic's game
The Windermere High School school chorus will perform the national anthem at the Orlando Magic vs. the Atlanta Hawks basketball game Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Amway Center. All children under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian during the game. For those members of...
TODAY.com
Football player gives homecoming king crown to a more deserving student
English teacher Amy Finney erupted with applause when high school senior James Verpaele was crowned homecoming king last month. Moments later, Finney was in tears as she watched Verpaele, 17, present her developmentally disabled 19-year-old son, Parks, with the crown and sash. “There wasn’t a dry eye in the stadium,”...
UCF Drops Double Overtime Thriller to UNC Ashville
Taylor Hendricks had an impressive debut in UCF’s season-opening loss to UNC Asheville.
Oviedo tops Hagerty, Wekiva shocks Apopka
OVIEDO, Fla. – With playoff seeding and pride on the line, Central Florida schools produced some wild and dramatic finishes in rivalry games in Week 11. In big contests, Oviedo (9-1) rallied past Hagerty (8-2) in a battle of playoff-bound teams; Wekiva (5-5) shocked Class 4M (Metro)-District 2 ...
click orlando
5 Orlando middle schools getting full-time ‘safety coaches’ to stop violence
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando City Commissioner’s unusual idea to put “safety coaches” in one troubled school to combat violence is now happening. And now the idea is turning into something much bigger, expanding into several schools. [TRENDING: Enter to win tickets to ICE! at Gaylord...
click orlando
This is what the ‘dirty side’ of a storm means
ORLANDO, Fla. – Meteorologists often refer to the east (right) side of a tropical system or hurricane as the “dirty side” of the storm. Every part of a tropical storm or hurricane can cause severe weather, but one section is even more intense, thus “dirty.”. The...
orangeobserver.com
Estates at Phillips Landing home tops Dr. Phillips sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Estates at Phillips Landing topped all Dr. Phillips residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 8742 Southern Breeze Drive, Orlando, sold Oct. 28, for $1,200,000. Built in 1998, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 4,196 square feet of living area. DR. PHILLIPS.
orangeobserver.com
BREAKING: No school for OCPS students Thursday, Nov. 10, Friday, Nov. 11
Orange County Public Schools officials have announced on Tuesday, Nov. 8, that all schools will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 10, and Friday, Nov. 11, due to the fast approaching Tropical Storm Nicole. In addition, based on the storm's forecast and potential impacts on the area, there will be a...
orangeobserver.com
Winding Bay home tops Horizon West sales from Oct. 22 to 28
A home in Winding Bay topped all Horizon West residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 22 to 28. The home at 10533 Petrillo Way, No. 173, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 24, for $989,990. Built in 2022, it has five bedrooms, six baths and 4,008 square feet of living area. Days on market: Nine.
Kickkone is part of a West Orlando rap scene that is getting attention far beyond Orange County
Have you ever heard someone complain that they miss old-school hip-hop because the rap coming out today all sounds the same? From a distance, this may seem to be accurate, but if you’re deep into a genre, the distinctions become more clear. An artist’s sound is as unique as a fingerprint, and it requires an educated ear to discern differences. Producer Africa Black picked up on the original sounds coming from Richyy Rich and Kickkone early on, which is one reason he asked them both to appear on “Blood on the Leaves,” a song he executive produced in January of this year.
click orlando
What is a subtropical storm?
ORLANDO, Fla. – As we track Subtropical Storm Nicole, many are asking, “What is the difference between a subtropical and a tropical storm?”. A subtropical storm is a non-frontal low-pressure system that has characteristics of both tropical and extratropical cyclones. They tend to be large and have a larger wind field, extending much further from their centers.
orangeobserver.com
West Orange Rec Center opening as storm shelter
Orange County Government’s Emergency Operations Center is opening two shelters — one in West Orange County — in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. Shelter will be available starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the West Orange Recreation Center, 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden. This is a pet-friendly shelter. The other is the South Econ Recreation Center/South Econ Community Park, 3850 S. Econlockhatchee Trail, Orlando.
SEE: Hurricane Nicole knocks down tree, blocks Kissimmee roadway
KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Sustained winds from Hurricane Nicole knocked a tree down in Kissimmee. Channel 9′s Christopher Heath was on scene at Orange Vista and Lake when the top part of the tree fell around 9:20 p.m. County officials coned off both sides of the downed tree, which...
WESH
Melbourne Orlando International Airport to close due to tropical storm
MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Melbourne Orlando International Airport will close on Wednesday due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The airport will close at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with the goal of resuming normal operations as quickly as possible once conditions are safe. As a reminder, do not come...
orangeobserver.com
‘Home Again Ranch’ tops Winter Garden sales from Oct. 15 to 21
The property known as ‘Home Again Ranch’ topped all Winter Garden residential real-estate transactions from Oct. 15 to 21. The home at 12151 Walker Pond Road, Winter Garden, sold Oct. 21, for $2,400,000. Built in 1984, it has five bedrooms, four baths and 3,993 square feet of living area. Days on market: 126.
orangeobserver.com
This week in West Orange County history: Nov. 10, 2022
The Winter Garden Rotary Club sponsored a sale of defense stamps with chairman W.F. Cappleman aided by Johnnie Davis, Harry Smith, the Rev. Albert Stulck, J.B. Rodgers, C.O. McRae and Mayor Frank Roper. 75 years ago. Neil McMillan, sharpshooter, broke 95 out of 100 targets, capturing first-place honors in the...
click orlando
LIVE WEB CAMS: Check out how Nicole impacts Port Canaveral, Daytona Beach, Flagler Beach and Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – As Nicole brings severe weather to Florida, you can check out what things are looking like via our live web cameras. From Port Canaveral to Flagler Beach to Daytona Beach and back to Orlando, you can see how Nicole is impacting Central Florida. [TRENDING: Florida amendment...
click orlando
Hurricane preparedness: Tropical terms to get familiar with
ORLANDO, Fla. – Cone of uncertainty. Right-front quadrant. Storm surge. Some terms you may know, others not so much. Here are some of the things you may hear meteorologists talk about during hurricane season explained. Eye: The center of the hurricane. Winds are relatively calm and skies mainly clear...
click orlando
Disney announces closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has announced a limited number of closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole. The resort said on its website that they plan to close Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, Winter Summerland Miniature Golf, Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf on Thursday. [TRENDING:...
orangeobserver.com
Oakland offering sandbags at Town Hall
The town of Oakland is offering a maximum of three sandbags to each town address Tuesday, Nov. 8, in anticipation of Tropical Storm Nicole. They are available inside Town Hall, 230 N. Tubb St., from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. as long as supplies last. The sandbag fill site is...
