NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson, who retired from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, is returning to the sport as a part owner and part-time driver, according to the Associated Press.
It is often overlooked that two-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano began his NASCAR career with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008. That explains Logano’s emotions after hearing of the Saturday night death of Coy Gibbs, the 49-year-old son of football and NASCAR legend Joe Gibbs. Logano, a fresh, new...
The finale of the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season wound up being a nearly perfect summation of the imperfect campaign that it had just wrapped up. A most apropos period stamped at the end of a story that had been written since the first green flag was waved over NASCAR's 74th season, 274 days earlier in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
The Nashville Mayor’s office has reached an agreement with Bristol Motor Speedway to renovate and lease Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway so that it can host NASCAR races and other events. The contract is subject to approval by the Board of Fair Commissioners, Metropolitan Council and Sports Authority. The mayor’s office...
Kevin Harvick is expected to leave Stewart-Haas Racing after the 2023 season as of now. Let's dive into three bold candidates to replace Harvick.
Denny Hamlin's Coca-Cola 600 victory was one of the best races of the NASCAR season, but two others topped it. The post 3 Best NASCAR Cup Series Races in 2022 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Joey Logano has a lot of winning left in front of him, but his Hall of Fame credentials are already in place. The post Start Inscribing Joey Logano’s NASCAR Hall of Fame Plaque appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
For the third consecutive season, the NASCAR Cup Series season concluded with its championship race at Phoenix Raceway. And, for the third year in a row, the Cup Series Champion won the winner-take-all season finale en route to the title. Joey Logano, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain and Chase Elliott all had different routes to the Championship 4, but it seemed like Logano was destined to secure his second championship.
