Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B

There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!

The ticket was sold in California, Powerball says.

The Powerball drawing winning numbers finally dropped Tuesday morning after an hours-long delay due to an issue with 'security protocols.'

The jackpot was also revised to $2.04 billion.

Powerball officials released a statement Tuesday morning that said one participating lottery needs, "additional time to process its sales and play data."

Officials say they're working with that lottery throughout the night as they work to resolve the issue.

"Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, even if that means a further delay," the statement said.

It's unclear when the drawing will take place, but officials have told players to hold onto their tickets for Monday night's drawing.

In a statement released Monday night, lottery officials said the delay was due to a participating lottery "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," Powerball said in a statement. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors."

The winning numbers and video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel

The delayed drawing seemed to be the only thing slowing down the record-breaking jackpot, which continued to rise leading up to Monday night.

The grand prize stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

Despite there being no jackpot-winning ticket, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the Saturday drawing.

Big winners include 16 tickets (CA-3, CO-2, FL, GA, KY, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, PA-2, SD) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 219 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 51 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months.

Monday's drawing would have been the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

