ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Powerball winning numbers finally dropped, jackpot raised to $2.04B

ABCNY
ABCNY
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IOcWx_0j1zivue00

There's one winning ticket for the $2B Powerball jackpot!

The ticket was sold in California, Powerball says.

*** BREAKING WILL BE UPDATED***

The Powerball drawing winning numbers finally dropped Tuesday morning after an hours-long delay due to an issue with 'security protocols.'

The jackpot was also revised to $2.04 billion.

Powerball officials released a statement Tuesday morning that said one participating lottery needs, "additional time to process its sales and play data."

Officials say they're working with that lottery throughout the night as they work to resolve the issue.

"Powerball is eager to hold its drawing for the world record jackpot, however, protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, even if that means a further delay," the statement said.

It's unclear when the drawing will take place, but officials have told players to hold onto their tickets for Monday night's drawing.

In a statement released Monday night, lottery officials said the delay was due to a participating lottery "needing extra time to complete the required security protocols."

"Powerball has strict security requirements that must be met by all 48 lotteries before a drawing can occur," Powerball said in a statement. "When the required security protocols are complete, the drawing will be performed under the supervision of lottery security officials and independent auditors."

The winning numbers and video of the drawing will be posted to the Powerball website and YouTube channel .

The delayed drawing seemed to be the only thing slowing down the record-breaking jackpot, which continued to rise leading up to Monday night.

The grand prize stands at $1.9 billion with a cash option of $929.1 million.

The Powerball jackpot rolled after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Saturday night.

Despite there being no jackpot-winning ticket, more than 10.9 million tickets won cash prizes totaling $102.2 million in the Saturday drawing.

You can watch the Powerball drawing at 11 p.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday, at abc7ny.com/lottery , and on our 24/7 streaming channel.

Big winners include 16 tickets (CA-3, CO-2, FL, GA, KY, MA, MI, MO, NJ, NY, PA-2, SD) that matched all five white balls to win a $1 million prize. One ticket in Kentucky won a $2 million prize by matching all five white balls and including the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play.

There were also 219 tickets nationwide that won a $50,000 prize, and another 51 tickets that won a $150,000 prize.

The Powerball jackpot hasn't been won in three months.

Monday's drawing would have been the 41st Powerball drawing since the jackpot was last won on August 3 in Pennsylvania. The jackpot run has tied the game record for the number of consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. The only other Powerball jackpot run to reach 41 consecutive drawings ended on Oct. 4, 2021, with a $699.8 million winner in California.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida, and Tennessee.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Mega Millions is also streamed at abc7ny.com/lottery on Tuesday and Thursday at 11:00 p.m.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Comments / 9

Joey Collings
3d ago

I am confused how did it go from 1.9 billion the 2.04 billion and when did the numbers actually get drawn and what was the holdup again??

Reply(1)
4
Related
The Associated Press

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because of problems processing sales data at one of the game’s member lotteries. Lottery officials acknowledged the unprecedented delay for such a high-profile drawing but said the game’s security process took precedence. “Protecting the integrity of the draw is of utmost importance, and we were able to do that during this historic drawing with the cooperation of all participating lotteries,” said Drew Svitko, the chairman of the Powerball Product Group and executive director of the Pennsylvania Lottery. On Tuesday afternoon, the Minnesota Lottery acknowledged their sales verification system caused the lengthy delay.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Chicago

Powerball the most common numbers drawn

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Without fail, as the Powerball jackpot rises to insane levels, the players come out in droves.And it's happened again: A surge of players has lifted the Wednesday Powerball Jackpot to at least $1.2 billion--the second time the Powerball jackpot has reached that amount.So, many rookies often ask: What are the most common Powerball numbers drawn?We are here to help!According to USA Mega, which collects data for the past 801 drawings (dating back to 10/7/15), 61, 32, 21, 63, and 69 are the five most popular. The most popular Powerball number is 24.For those contrarians in the crowd, here are...
CHICAGO, IL
The US Sun

4th stimulus check update 2022 — November $3,600 lump sum payment going out to over 9m Americans – are you eligible?

ALMOST 9million eligible Americans have not yet received their pandemic relief payments, according to information provided by the IRS. The IRS contacted potential recipients who have not yet filed for their payouts this month. The relief payments were calculated based on each person's tax return, so individuals who were ineligible...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Outsider.com

Mega Millions Lottery: Two Winning Tickets Purchased

Two people are pinching themselves after they won a massive payout thanks to the recent Mega Millions lottery. The numbers came out on Friday, Oct. 14, for the lottery jackpot worth an estimated $494 million, with a cash option of $247.9 million. The winning numbers for Friday’s lottery were 9,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Gizmodo

If You're Playing the Powerball Lottery, Here's How to Improve Your (Infinitesimal) Chances of Winning

Saturday’s drawing in the Powerball multi-state lottery has an estimated jackpot of $1.6 billion. That’s the third-largest lottery prize ever in U.S. history. But big prizes come with small odds. A player who buys a single ticket for the November 5th Powerball only has a 1 in 292,201,338 chance of winning. You’re way more likely to get hit by lightning.
CALIFORNIA STATE
ABCNY

ABCNY

New York City, NY
128K+
Followers
15K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from New York.

 https://abc7ny.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy