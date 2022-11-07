Chicago hosts Toronto in conference matchup

Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -3; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago went 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 7.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto went 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 109.4 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 113-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 6.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (quad), Zach LaVine: day to day (rest), Andre Drummond: day to day (shoulder), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (thumb), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.