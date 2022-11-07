ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago hosts Toronto in conference matchup

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

Toronto Raptors (6-4, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (5-6, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Monday, 8:45 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bulls -3; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Toronto in a matchup of Eastern Conference teams.

Chicago went 29-23 in Eastern Conference play and 27-14 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Bulls averaged 7.1 steals, 4.1 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.

Toronto went 48-34 overall and 30-22 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Raptors averaged 109.4 points per game while shooting 44.5% from the field and 34.9% from 3-point distance last season.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Raptors won 113-104 in the last matchup on Nov. 6.

INJURIES: Bulls: Coby White: out (quad), Zach LaVine: day to day (rest), Andre Drummond: day to day (shoulder), Derrick Jones Jr.: day to day (thumb), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Raptors: Pascal Siakam: out (adductor), Khem Birch: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Heat Nation

Joakim Noah states reason behind beef with Miami Heat Big 3 was because Chris Bosh ‘straight up told me he was f—–g coming to Chicago’

In the 2010 NBA offseason, the Miami Heat’s iconic Big 3 featuring LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh came together. The offseason changed the landscape of the league for years to come, and the Heat’s Big 3 era was a major success. The team won two NBA titles during the trio’s four seasons together.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Bey scores 25, Pistons' big 2nd half beats Thunder 112-103

DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 25 points, Cade Cunningham had 21 points and 11 rebounds, and the Detroit Pistons beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-103 on Monday night. Rookie Jaden Ivey had 15 points and 11 rebounds, while Isaiah Stewart had 11 points and 12 rebounds. The Pistons outscored the Thunder 64-40 in the second half.
DETROIT, MI
NBC Chicago

Bulls Rebound to Beat Raptors Behind Adjustments, Zach LaVine Outburst

10 observations: LaVine leads script-flip win over Raps originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls knew they had to adjust after aggressive defensive schemes and tenacity on the offensive glass propelled the Raptors to a 113-104 win in the first game of Sunday and Monday's same opponent back-to-back between the conference foes.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Associated Press

VanVleet scores season-high 32, Raptors beat Rockets 116-109

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 12 of his season-high 32 points in the fourth quarter, O.G. Anunoby matched his season best with 27 points and added 10 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors beat the Houston Rockets 116-109 on Wednesday night. Otto Porter Jr. scored 14 points, Scottie Barnes had 13 and Gary Trent Jr. 11 as the Raptors improved to 5-1 at home. VanVleet made a season-high seven 3-pointers, topping the six he hit in Monday’s loss at Chicago. He shot 7 for 16 from long range against the Rockets. “I feel like I’m one of the top shooters in the league,” VanVleet said. “The more attempts I get, the better chance I’ve got to make them.”
The Associated Press

AP source: Suspended Kyrie Irving meets with Adam Silver

NEW YORK (AP) — Suspended Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said. The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs. That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week. They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

New Orleans hosts conference foe Portland

Portland Trail Blazers (8-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (6-5, eighth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans plays Portland in a matchup of Western Conference teams. New Orleans went 25-27 in Western Conference play and 19-22 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pelicans...
PORTLAND, OR
FOX Sports

San Antonio faces Memphis, aims to break home losing streak

Memphis Grizzlies (7-4, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (5-6, ninth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: San Antonio plays Memphis looking to break its three-game home losing streak. San Antonio went 34-48 overall and 24-28 in Western Conference play a season ago. The Spurs averaged 16.4...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
FOX Sports

Suns to visit Magic Friday

Phoenix Suns (8-3, second in the Western Conference) vs. Orlando Magic (3-9, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Orlando Magic host the Phoenix Suns. Orlando went 22-60 overall a season ago while going 12-29 at home. The Magic averaged 14.2 points off of turnovers, 12.4 second chance points and 37.4 bench points last season.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Associated Press

Cates, Flyers hand Blues eighth straight regulation defeat

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Noah Cates, Owen Tippett and Travis Konecny each had a goal and an assist, Felix Sandstrom made 28 saves and the surprising Philadelphia Flyers handed the St. Louis Blues their eighth straight regulation defeat, 5-1 on Tuesday night. Wade Allison and Lukáš Sedlák also scored for rebuilding Philadelphia, which has won seven of 12 and garnered 16 points to start the season under first-year coach John Tortorella. The Flyers were last in the Metropolitan Division last season. “We’re trending the right way,” Cates said. “We’re finding our groove, and we just have to keep going.” Ryan O’Reilly scored for the Blues, who set a club record for consecutive losses in regulation. St. Louis last won on Oct. 22 to improve to 3-0. The Blues are five defeats from matching the franchise’s all-time losing streak, a 13-game slide from March 16-April 8, 2006, that included three overtime losses.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bulls Get Revenge on Raptors Behind LaVine's 30 Points

The Chicago Bulls took on the Toronto Raptors on Monday night for the second time in two days. The hope for Chicago was the change from playing in Toronto to playing back at the United Center could improve their luck after losing Sunday's meeting with the Raptors. The game went back and forth as—any time a team went on a run—the other would storm right back to make it close again. In the end, the Bulls won 111-97 behind Zach LaVine's 30 points.
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Memphis hosts Minnesota following overtime win against San Antonio

Minnesota Timberwolves (5-7, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (8-4, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts the Minnesota Timberwolves following the Memphis Grizzlies' 124-122 overtime win against the San Antonio Spurs. The Grizzlies have gone 4-3 against Western Conference teams. Memphis is third in the...
MEMPHIS, TN
FOX Sports

Boston Celtics to host Detroit Pistons Wednesday

Detroit Pistons (3-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (7-3, third in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Celtics host the Detroit Pistons. Boston went 33-19 in Eastern Conference games and 28-13 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free throw line and 39.6 from 3-point range.
DETROIT, MI
ESPN

Zach LaVine's 30 points pace Bulls past Raptors 111-97

CHICAGO -- — Zach LaVine scored a season-high 30 points and the Chicago Bulls coasted to a 111-97 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. LaVine, who didn't play in Sunday's nine-point loss at Toronto because of injury management on his knee, scored the Bulls' first nine points of the fourth quarter before committing his fifth foul with 7:26 left.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy