Louisiana State

Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers

Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
BBC

Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why

Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Atlas Obscura

The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover

Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
MyArkLaMiss

Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
Ash Jurberg

This Houston man has given away over $1 billion

Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
HOUSTON, TX
Highway 98.9

The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana

Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
WDSU

GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana

The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
KTBS

How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States

It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
GONZALES, LA
NOLA.com

Troy Carter wins reelection as only Democrat in state congressional district

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter won his first full two-year term to Congress on Tuesday night, according to WWL-TV. Carter is the only Democrat in Louisiana’s six-member congressional delegation. He represents the state’s only minority majority congressional district, which includes predominantly Black neighborhoods in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and along the Mississippi River. He faced one opponent, Republican Dan Lux, of Harvey.
