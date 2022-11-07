Read full article on original website
Louisiana Casinos Accused of Short Changing Customers
Caesars Entertainment the parent company of three casinos operating in Louisiana has been named in a class action lawsuit that alleges the company has taken "perhaps millions of dollars" from winners that it was not entitled to take. The case which was filed in U.S. District Court in Shreveport alleges that winners have been underpaid when they have cashed a voucher generated by a slot machine and then redeemed at a kiosk.
BBC
Four states voted to abolish slavery, but not Louisiana. Here's why
Four US states have voted to remove language from their state constitutions that said slavery is legal as a criminal punishment. But Louisiana voted to keep the slavery exception after the legislator who had sponsored the ballot initiative turned against it. Edmond Jordan said he had realised that the measure...
Atlas Obscura
The Rougarou, Beast of the Louisiana Bayou, Gets a Makeover
Lurking in the woods and wetlands of southern Louisiana, according to Cajun legend, there’s a ferocious monster that attacks the wayward and the wanderer. “Our parents would say things like, ‘you better behave or the rougarou is gonna get you,’” says Jonathan Foret, a native of Terrebonne Parish, a patchwork of bayou and lowlands on the Gulf shore.
NOLA.com
Drilling returns to north Louisiana as Ukraine war, tight supplies send natural gas prices soaring
Natural gas drillers are flooding back into rural northwest Louisiana, putting the highest number of new rigs into service there since the boom a decade ago, as global demand for the fuel soars. The war in Ukraine has sent Germany and other countries scrambling for gas due to Russian supply...
Senator Cassidy discusses passenger rail in North Louisiana
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 3, 2022, U.S. Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D. (R-LA) spoke at a stakeholder meeting to discuss extending passenger rail service along the I-20 corridor, which runs through North Louisiana. According to reports, there is potential funding available to help fund the project. The rail line would divide the existing […]
12 Kids Have Disappeared In Louisiana Since August 1st, 2022
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is not a police organization. They're not actually law enforcement in any way. They're a private 501(c)(3) charity organization that helps to find children that have been reported missing. Sadly, its something needed in our society. With so much on the plate...
This Houston man has given away over $1 billion
Recently Forbes released its list of the richest 400 Americans. While it is interesting to look at the rich list, they also release a far more insightful report- highlighting the charity of these billionaires. They assigned each billionaire a philanthropy score, ranging from 1 to 5, based on how much of their wealth they have given away, with five being the highest score.
The 13 Most Disrespectful Things You Can Say In Louisiana
Louisiana people are an odd bunch. There's the phrase "Southern hospitality" which means different things to different people apparently. Because the people of Louisiana aren't guaranteed to be nice to you, especially if you come in too hot with the disrespect. Then again, that's not uncommon for people to get...
WDSU
GOP looks to hold onto U.S. Senate seat in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. — As Republicans fight for control of the U.S. Senate, Democratic candidates are fighting to unseat GOP incumbent U.S. Sen. John Kennedy in the reliably red state of Louisiana. It is a longshot bid in a state that hasn't elected a Democrat to the U.S. Senate...
NOLA.com
Low Mississippi River resurfaces a twice-sunken ship — and a Louisiana town's boondoggle
Down a gravel road partially overgrown with grass, obscured by a line of trees and across from a sandy bank, another ship wreck has emerged from the low waters of the Mississippi River this fall. Unlike the Brookhill ferry that sank in 1915 in Baton Rouge or the previously unknown...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Louisiana
The highest point in Louisiana is Driskill Mountain, at 535 feet. Louisiana is a southern state that is bordered by Arkansas to the north, Mississippi to the east, the Gulf of Mexico to the south, and Texas to the west. It is most well known for its diverse mix of cultures and traditions, ranging from the French and Spanish settlers to the Creoles/Cajuns and the Mardi Gras Indians.
At least 1 dead as tornadoes tear through Oklahoma, Arkansas and northeast Texas
An early winter blast met record autumn warmth Friday, leading to a robust, severe storm system in the South and creating the biggest tornado threat the US has seen in more than five months.
NOLA.com
Hackers steal $420K from Port of Louisiana; the Mississippi River port is beefing up security
The Louisiana state agency overseeing one of America's largest ports by volume suffered a cyber-attack in last year that cost it more than $420,000, a newly public audit has found. Auditors for the Port of South Louisiana said the cyber-attack led to the money being misappropriated. Port officials have been...
KTBS
How the Louisiana Governor’s Salary Compares to Other States
It is generally true that you don't get into politics for the paycheck. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ahead of Nov. 8 election, Sen. John Kennedy visits Gonzales
U.S. Sen. John Kennedy, who has drawn challengers in the Nov. 8 election, held a meet-and-greet event at the Lamar Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales Nov. 2. Ahead of his visit to Ascension Parish, he announced $841,582,000 in disaster relief aid from the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for housing needs related to natural disasters that occurred in 2021.
Musk ends remote work at Twitter, warns of troubles ahead
Elon Musk has emailed Twitter employees, most working remotely, ordering them to return to the office immediately for at least 40 hours a week and warning of “difficult times ahead.”. A pair of Wednesday night missives seen by The Associated Press marked Musk's first companywide message to employees who...
NOLA.com
Troy Carter wins reelection as only Democrat in state congressional district
U.S. Rep. Troy Carter won his first full two-year term to Congress on Tuesday night, according to WWL-TV. Carter is the only Democrat in Louisiana’s six-member congressional delegation. He represents the state’s only minority majority congressional district, which includes predominantly Black neighborhoods in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and along the Mississippi River. He faced one opponent, Republican Dan Lux, of Harvey.
It’s National Louisiana Day. Here’s Why the World Should Thank Us
Did you know there was a 'National Louisiana Day?' Well, there is and people nationwide are celebrating... And if they aren't, they should be! Because as far as I can see, the world owes us for a lot of pretty amazing things!. According to NationalDayCalendar.com, they began celebrating each state...
Non-Americans Are Sharing American Foods They Find Utterly "Gross," And It's Absolutely Brutal
"I hate those Midwestern 'fruit salads' where half the ingredients are marshmallow fluff or mini marshmallows, jello, whipped cream, etc. I have a high tolerance for American food, but I cannot handle these or even comprehend why and how they exist."
NOLA.com
Post-pandemic, homeschooling is an option more Louisiana familes are choosing
Five days a week Tasha Buras of Mandeville wakes up an hour earlier than her three children to gather her thoughts. Breakfast awaits -- but so do school lessons, and Buras is the teacher as well the cook. If the kids, who range in age from 6 to 10, wake...
