Philadelphia, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Retired WWE Star Backstage At Raw

A former WWE Superstar who has retired from the ring was backstage at Monday Night Raw in Wilkes-Barre, PA according to a report. Gene Snitsky made his WWE debut in September 2004 in memorable fashion as he took on Kane. Part of Kane’s storyline at the time was that he was with Lita and had gotten her pregnant. As Lita pleaded with Kane not to injure Snitsky, he pushed Kane into Lita and caused her to lose her baby.
Raw 30th Anniversary Show Date And Location Revealed

WWE announced that WWE Raw will celebrate its 30th anniversary on January 23, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Tickets for the event will go on sale on Friday, November 18. WWE Announces Raw 30th Anniversary Event Details. The episode will be the last episode of WWE Raw...
Sasha Banks Training in the Ring Ahead of Possible WWE Return (Photos and Video)

Sasha Banks was recently spotted training in the ring, fueling speculation that she is planning a wrestling comeback. Former WWE RAW and SmackDown Women’s Champion was spotted in Mexico training with Mexican wrestling legend Juventud Guerrera. Samuray Del Sol, formerly known as WWE’s Kalisto, was also seen in the video. In Winter Park, Florida, Banks, Samuray, and his wife Abigail run a CBD company.
