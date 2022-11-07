Read full article on original website
Football: 5 takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 comeback win at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State extends winning streak to 10 games, downs No. 11 Penn State 3-2The LanternState College, PA
Football: How No. 2 Buckeyes had ‘the difference’ in 44-31 fourth-quarter comeback at No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Tuimoloau’s standout day fuels No. 2 Ohio State’s 44-31 win over No. 13 Penn StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need ‘A-game’ at No. 13 Penn State SaturdayThe LanternColumbus, OH
GoPSUsports.com
Men's Gymnastics Welcomes Four on National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- Penn State men's gymnastics head coach Randy Jepson announces four new athletes that will join the team as a part of the 2022 National Signing Day class. The class consists of three athletes from the northeast and one international student-athlete from Finland. All four incoming Nittany Lions are all-around competitors.
GoPSUsports.com
Women's Volleyball Adds Willow on National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State head coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley announced Wednesday that Karis Willow signed her national letter of intent and will join the women's volleyball team beginning with the 2023 season. "We are excited to welcome Karis and her family to Penn State," Schumacher-Cawley said. "She is...
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Gymnastics Introduces Two On National Signing Day
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – Penn State women's gymnastics head coach Sarah Brown announced the addition of two athletes on National Signing Day. Ashley Maul and Kalea McElligott are set to join the Nittany Lions next summer. Penn State returns two NCAA Regional qualifiers from the 2022 season in senior...
GoPSUsports.com
Wils Wins Big Ten Diving Weekly Honor
ROSEMONT, Ill. – Penn State graduate student Daphne Wils has been tabbed Big Ten Diver of the Week, announced by the conference on Wednesday, November 9. Wils led the Nittany Lions to a 208-92 victory over West Virginia last Friday and earned two pairs of school and pool records in the 1-Meter (312.60) and 3-Meter (356.10) dives.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round Tickets Available Now
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Advanced tickets are now on sale for the Women's Soccer NCAA Tournament First Round match between Penn State and Quinnipiac at 1 p.m. on Sunday, November 13 at Jeffrey Field. Tickets are the following prices:. Adults: $8. PSU/Quinnipiac Students: $5. Youth: $5. Groups of 20+:...
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.6 Penn State Takes on No.12 Louisville in NCAA Tournament's Opening Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (15-3), under the direction of Big Ten Coach of the Year Char Morett-Curtiss, is headed to the 2022 NCAA Field Hockey Championship Tournament and will travel to Michigan, one of four host sites, for the first and second rounds. The Nittany Lions will face Louisville (12-7) on Friday, Nov. 11, at 2:30 p.m.
GoPSUsports.com
NOTES: No.1 Penn State Hosts Lock Haven in Season Opener Friday Night
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State (0-0, 0-0 B1G), ranked No. 1 on the InterMat Tournament Power Index (TPI), will host Lock Haven (0-0) in the season opening dual meet for both teams on Friday, Nov. 11. The dual is set for 7 p.m. in Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions...
GoPSUsports.com
No. 8/7 Men's Hockey Travels to No. 1/1 Minnesota for B1G Series
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – No. 8/7 Penn State battles the top-ranked team in the nation for the second consecutive week with a trip to Minnesota for a Thursday-Friday Big Ten hockey series at 3M Arena. FOLLOW THE ACTION. Dates: Thursday, November 10 | Friday, November 11. Place: 3M Arena |...
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State to host Quinnipiac in NCAA Tournament First Round
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — For the 28th consecutive season, the Penn State women's soccer program is headed to the NCAA National Tournament as the Nittany Lions will host Quinnipiac in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11 at Jeffrey Field. The Nittany Lions earned the Big...
Penn State's Cael Sanderson Calls AD Patrick Kraft 'Inspiring'
The architect of Penn State's wrestling dynasty feels aligned with his new athletic director.
GoPSUsports.com
Women’s Basketball To Begin Season With Norfolk State at Home
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State women's basketball team begins its 2022-23 season with Norfolk State 7 p.m. Wednesday night at Bryce Jordan Center. Parking for Penn State women's basketball games are available at the following locations two hours prior to the start of each game: Stadium West, Jordan East and Porter North.
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore playoff game moved up to Thursday
JERSEY SHORE, PA – Faced with a Friday weather forecast calling for rain and the game scheduled for Jersey Shore’s grass Thompson Street field, PIAA District 4 has announced the Bulldog Class 4A championship game with Selinsgrove has been moved up 24 hours to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
GoPSUsports.com
Penn State Drills Program-Record 18 3-Pointers in Opening Night Win
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The Penn State men's basketball team drained a program-record 18 3-pointers en route to a dominant 93-68 victory over Winthrop Monday night in the 2022-23 season opener at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State put together a dominant offensive effort to the tune of 93...
Penn State-Rutgers TV channel announced; game time to be determined after Saturday's games
The final details of Penn State’s November schedule continue to come together as the end of the 2022 season gets closer and closer, but it's still incomplete. Penn State will face Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Nov. 19 in a contest that will be televised on Big Ten Network, and it will kick off at either noon or 3:30 p.m., according to Penn State. The kick time will be announced after the conclusion of this weekend's games.
Bay Journal
Relive history the hard way: Pennsylvania's Thousand Steps trail
Cover photo: The Thousand Steps trail, built with rocks on Jacks Mountain in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania, rises above morning mist and fall colors. (Ad Crable) Think about walking 3 miles from your home, then climbing almost straight up a mountain on irregular stone steps just to begin a 12-hour backbreaking workday of busting rocks with a sledgehammer and loading them into rail cars.
beckersspine.com
Penn Highlands Healthcare to open $24.3M outpatient center with orthopedics
Penn Highlands Healthcare is opening a $24.3 million complex on its Penn Highlands DuBois (Penn.) West campus, according to a Nov. 8 report from GANTNews. The complex will be an outpatient clinic for the health system, and will include orthopedic care, sports medicine, neuroscience, rehabilitation, pediatrics and OB/GYN services. The...
Huge Moving/Estate sale in Williasmport, Pa. - Thur Nov 10 and Fri Nov 11
This upcoming sale will be at 501 Upland Rd in Williamsport, Pa. this coming week and it is a beautiful sale in a beautiful home. The sale is scheduled for starting at 9am and ending at 4pm daily and will be held the days of Thursday, November 10 & Friday November 11th, we will only be open Saturday for pickup of items which cannot be picked up during our normal sale hours. IMPORTANT INFORMATION REGARDING THE LISTING BELOW AND PHOTOS BECAUSE FAMILY HAS SHOPPED THE...
Glenn Thompson keeps his seat in Pennsylvania’s 15th Congressional District
The lawmaker was elected to his eighth term in the U.S. House.
tyroneeagleeyenews.com
Tyrone Teacher Makes History His Business
Anyone born and raised in a small town knows that locals often take great pride in their community. While that can means how many football games the local team has won, it can also mean learning about and appreciating local history. Tyrone native, alumni, and high school social studies teacher...
Live updates: Get the latest on Pennsylvania election race results
Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman both won.
