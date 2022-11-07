The final details of Penn State’s November schedule continue to come together as the end of the 2022 season gets closer and closer, but it's still incomplete. Penn State will face Rutgers at SHI Stadium on Nov. 19 in a contest that will be televised on Big Ten Network, and it will kick off at either noon or 3:30 p.m., according to Penn State. The kick time will be announced after the conclusion of this weekend's games.

