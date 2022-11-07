Read full article on original website
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Green Bay meth overdose death leads to charges against homeless man
A man is due to be arranged in Brown County Circuit Court Tuesday on a charge of first-degree reckless homicide in connection with the overdose death of a Green Bay man in March. Green Bay police, in a criminal complaint, say William Dennis Patnode Jr., 48, provided the methamphetamine that...
Fox11online.com
Defendant's lawyer in 2000 homicide wants case sent back to Outagamie County
(WLUK) – The legal maneuverings continue in Kenneth Hudson’s appeal for the 2000 murder of Shanna Van Dyn Hoven, but the attorneys continue to focus on procedural issues, not the merits of his appeals. Hudson is serving a life prison term for the June 25, 2000, murder of...
94.3 Jack FM
Images Of Vehicle And Suspects Involved In Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) – Green Bay investigators are working to identify a vehicle and passengers connected to an east side shooting that injured a person in September. Police released surveillance images of a suspect vehicle and passengers allegedly involved in a shooting in the 1400 block of Chicago Street in the early morning hours of Sept. 23.
cwbradio.com
Spencer Man Killed in Florence County Accident
A Spencer man was killed in a two vehicle crash in Florence County. According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Department, around 2pm on Saturday on Highway 2 near Westrin Road in Florence County. The Department said a vehicle, driven by an 18-year-old Spencer man was heading eastbound when it crossed the center line and struck a vehicle heading west head-on.
WBAY Green Bay
Hearing delayed in deadly crash as teen looks for attorney
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A teen charged in a fatal crash on Green Bay’s W. Mason Street appeared in court Wednesday. The 15-year-old girl is being held on a $100,000 cash bond on charges of 1st Degree Reckless Homicide, Hit and Run-Involve Death, and Take and Drive a Vehicle without Consent.
Fox11online.com
Decision to move Green Bay homicide to juvenile court put on hold
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – A decision has been delayed on if a teen charged in a pharmacy parking lot murder will remain in adult court or be moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
WBAY Green Bay
Oconto Police following tips and leads in Halloween disappearance
OCONTO, Wis. (WBAY) - Police say they continue to follow leads in the Halloween disappearance of an Oconto man. Jacob T.S. Wenzel was last seen on Oct. 31, 2022. He was seen getting into a vehicle with a “male subject.”. Carrie Marquardt, Wenzel’s aunt, said her nephew was last...
wearegreenbay.com
20-year-old from Green Bay dies after head-on crash in Manitowoc County
ROCKLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A head-on crash in Manitowoc County left a Green Bay man dead, and authorities say a ‘passing maneuver’ was attempted when the crash happened. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office, on November 8 around 4:30 a.m., authorities responded to CTH W for a head-on crash. One of the vehicles was reportedly ‘engulfed’ in flames.
NBC26
Green Bay man dies after fiery vehicle crash in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — A Green Bay man was pronounced dead on scene after his vehicle was engulfed in flames following a two-vehicle head-on crash in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, deputies, EMS and Fire personnel responded to a crash on CTH W at Milwaukee Street within the Township of Rockland at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday morning.
wisconsinrightnow.com
BREAKING: Paroled Rapist’s NEW Victim Speaks Out: ‘I Could Have Died,’ Calls Parole ‘Ridiculous’ [VIDEO]
The new victim of re-offending paroled rapist Kenneth Moffett, of Appleton, is courageously speaking out because she wants to help other victims so other people do not suffer the same trauma. Anna Baxter reached out to Wisconsin Right Now on Tuesday and described the horrific attack she endured from parolee...
greenbaycrimereports.com
Daily Arrest Records - November 5, 2022
Brown County Arrest Records - Saturday, November 5, 2022. No claims to the accuracy of this information are made. The information and photos presented on this site have been collected from the websites of County Sheriff's Offices or Clerk of Courts. The people featured on this site may not have been convicted of the charges or crimes listed and are presumed innocent until proven guilty. Do not rely on this site to determine factual criminal evidence. Contact the respective County Clerk or State Attorney's Office for more information. There may be persons listed who are not "newly" arrested, but are being transferred from another Correctional Facility to Brown County for court appearances related to prior charges. Those listed could also be due to scheduled court appearances. The release of this information is intended to educate and protect the public and is not to be used to injure, harass, or commit a criminal act against any individual or their family.
WLUC
UPDATE: Missing UP teen, last seen in Detroit, found safe
DETROIT, Mich. (WLUC) - According to the U.P. Human Trafficking Task Force, a missing U.P. teen has been found and is safe custody currently being evaluated at the hospital. The 17-year-old from Menominee County was last seen Saturday, Oct. 29 in Detroit. The Detroit Police Department sent out an alert of a missing teen on November 5.
wtaq.com
Brown County Deputies Looking For This Man
HOWARD, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County investigators are working to identify a man on a bike that was spotted at the scene of a business burglary. During the overnight hours on Oct. 11, a business, not named, located in the 900 block of N. Military Avenue sustained about $45,000 in criminal damage and theft to a heating and cooling system. Two fans, along with copper and aluminum were taken.
wearegreenbay.com
Head-on collision in northern Wisconsin kills an 18-year-old, others in serious condition
FLORENCE, Wis. (WFRV) – An 18-year-old from Central Wisconsin is dead after a traffic accident on US Highway 2 in the town of Florence. Florence County Sheriff Dan Miller reports that on Saturday, November 5, at around 2:00 p.m., multiple 911 calls were received regarding a two-vehicle accident on US Highway 2 near Westrin Road.
wiproud.com
15-year-old facing 90+ years in prison for deadly crash in Wisconsin, accused of driving over 100 mph
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The driver, a teenager from Green Bay, involved in the crash on West Mason Street that killed a 17-year-old has been officially charged. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Sienna Pecore is facing three charges for her role in the deadly West Mason Street hit and run that happened on October 30. Around 7:45 p.m. authorities responded to the West Mason Street and South Oneida Street intersection for a multi-vehicle crash.
UPMATTERS
Remains found in Wisconsin investigated as possible missing Houghton County woman
HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office shared details on Wednesday related to the investigation of skeletal remains found earlier this week in Florence County, Wisconsin. According to the Houghton County Sheriff, their office has been in contact with Dickinson County and Florence County authorities.
seehafernews.com
Eight People Left Homeless Following Green Bay Fire
A fire in Green Bay last night has left eight people without a home. Fire crews were sent to an apartment complex on Leeland Street at around 6:35 p.m. after multiple witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from an apartment. A total of five engines, two ladder trucks, and several other...
thebaycities.com
A Marinette Alderperson speaks out about suing the City of Marinette and Common Council
Ward 3 Alderperson Doug Oitzinger, a former Marinette mayor, first filed his lawsuit on November 17th, 2020, claiming the city violated the open meetings law on two occasions. The first, Oitzinger alleges was on October 6th, 2020, when the common council went into closed session to discuss “negotiations and review of an agreement with JCI/Tyco regarding bio-solid equipment,” which the council voted in open session to approve without further discussion. The second alleges that the common council, on October 7th, 2020, went into closed session to discuss “with legal counsel regarding the status of water supply alternative analysis” to receive a report from the civil engineering firm about the status of its analysis. The council discussed those alternatives and reached a consensus that the engineering study should not proceed any further until the Town of Peshtigo formally requested water from the city. Oitzinger says, “this was a last resort. I had been requesting more openness from the mayor on some of the decision-making processes that were going on, particularly in closed session.”
Homeless in Green Bay given 72-hour notices to remove belongings in city park
A homeless man in Green Bay says that police told him and other people without shelter that they have three days to remove their belongings from St. John's Park.
WBAY Green Bay
Police: 15-year-old driver turned herself in; intersection’s history not a factor in fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police confirmed Wednesday that the 15-year-old girl believed to be responsible for a fatal crash in Green Bay last Sunday turned herself in. There is a memorial of balloons and signs for Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old passenger in her car who lost his life Sunday night.
